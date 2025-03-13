AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:54 p.m. EDT

Ohtani’s Tokyo airport arrival hidden from fans hoping to catch a glimpse of Japanese star

TOKYO (AP) — Hundreds of fans at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport lined up 10 deep and hoping to catch a glimpse of Shohei Ohtani as he arrived. But they saw nothing of the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar. What they saw was a 40-meter-long temporary white wall to shield the players in case they came through the arrival area. The Chicago Cubs exited the same way when they arrived late Wednesday night. The Dodgers were seen on the tarmac disembarking from their charter from Phoenix and Ohtani was one of the first off. But the players didn’t make it to the arrival area, apparently taking an escape route.

UEFA wants to review double touch rule that was costly for Atletico in Champions League shootout

MADRID (AP) — UEFA says it will look into the possibility of reviewing the double touch rule that helped lead to Atletico Madrid’s loss in a penalty shootout against Real Madrid in the Champions League. UEFA says it will enter discussions with FIFA and the International Football Association Board “to determine whether the rule should be reviewed in cases where a double touch is clearly unintentional.” The International Football Association Board is soccer’s rules-making panel. UEFA’s statement comes a day after Atletico lost 4-2 in the shootout against city rival Real Madrid in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Three more Norwegian ski jumpers suspended in cheating scandal

Three more ski jumpers have been suspended in a cheating scandal. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation says Robin Pederson, Kristoffer Sundal and Robert Johansson have been provisionally suspended due to suspicion of manipulation of equipment. They follow the suspensions on Wednesday of Olympic gold medalists, Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang. FIS says it has been asked to seize all jump suits used by Norway at the world championships in Trondheim last week and found no irregularities in those used by women’s or combined men’s and women’s teams. But it says findings “raised additional suspicions of manipulation” and led to the suspensions of Pederson, Sundal and Johansson. They are suspended from all events organized by FIS or national ski associations.

Tampa Bay Rays withdraw from planned $1.3 billion ballpark in St. Petersburg, citing storms, delays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday withdrew from a $1.3 billion ballpark project, citing hurricanes and delays that likely will drive up the proposal’s cost. The team issued a statement by principal owner Stuart Sternberg saying that “a series of events” in October, which included severe damage to the existing Tropicana Field, led to what he called “this difficult decision.” the Rays are set to play this season’s home games across Tampa Bay at the New York Yankees’ spring training home, 11,000-seat Steinbrenner Field. Meanwhile, repairs are envisioned to the Trop, including replacing its roof shredded by Hurricane Milton, that would have it ready for the 2026 season.

No. 1 Duke’s Cooper Flagg shown in wheelchair after leaving ACC Tournament game with ankle injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke star Cooper Flagg left his team’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinal game with a left ankle injury and had to be helped to the locker room. The top-ranked Blue Devils were trailing by 26-17 late in the first half when Flagg went up for a rebound and crashed to the floor after he appeared to have his left foot land on the foot of Georgia Tech’s Darrion Sutton. He hobbled back to the bench in clear distress. He was later shown in a wheelchair in the bowels of the Spectrum Center.

Mason Rudolph is reuniting with Pittsburgh Steelers on a 2-year deal, AP source says

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph is back to where he once belonged. The veteran quarterback has reached an agreement to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a two-year deal, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been made public. The signing gives the Steelers at least one experienced quarterback on the roster after Pittsburgh declined to bring back Justin Fields, who signed a two-year deal with the New York Jets. Russell Wilson, who started Pittsburgh’s last 12 games in 2024, is meeting with other teams this week.

F1’s Mercedes chief Wolff says he’s not looking to sign Verstappen for 2026

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Mercedes team principal and chief executive Toto Wolff has denied rumors on the eve of the Australian Grand Prix weekend that he’s still seeking to sign reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen for 2026. Mercedes, which has a new driver lineup this year that sees rookie prospect Andrea Kimi Antonelli join George Russell, is hoping to emerge from its recent lean spell in F1 that has seen it score just five wins from the last three seasons, four of which came in 2024. But while Verstappen was reportedly on Mercedes’ shopping list last year as a top-gun replacement for its then-outgoing star Lewis Hamilton, Silver Arrows’ team boss Wolff says extending Russell’s contract beyond 2025 is the priority.

Aches, pains and joy for 40-year-old man savoring his second chance to play college volleyball

Damon LaSalle is making the most of his second chance. He’s a 40-year-old volleyball player for New Jersey City University. Most of his teammates weren’t born 20 years ago when he was one of the biggest stars in Division III. His first go-round in college ended because he was ruled academically ineligible before what would have been his senior season. With his wife’s encouragement, the former stay-at-home dad went back to school. He is getting playing time at middle blocker and is on track to graduate this spring.

Brignone closes gap on super-G leader Gut-Behrami in race won by Germany’s Aicher

LA THUILE, Italy (AP) — Italian ski star Federica Brignone has closed the gap to leader Lara Gut-Behrami in the World Cup super-G standings to 45 points. A race in Italy on a shortened course has been won by German prodigy Emma Aicher on Thursday. Aicher earned her second career win by edging Sofia Goggia by 0.06 seconds. Brignone had a wild ride to finish third. She was 0.08 seconds ahead of fourth-placed Gut-Behrami. There are two super-Gs remaining this season. Lindsey Vonn fell early in her run but appeared unhurt. Aicher’s victory came less than two weeks after the all-event skier triumphed in a downhill in Norway.

Minnesota fires coach Ben Johnson after 4 seasons at alma mater with 56-71 record

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota fired coach Ben Johnson after four years of repeatedly rebuilding rosters at his alma mater. Johnson had two seasons remaining on his contract, which calls for a $2.92 million buyout. His annual salary was $1.95 million, the lowest in the 18-team league. The Gophers finished 15-17 after losing to Northwestern in the first round of the conference tournament. Athletic director Mark Coyle announced his decision Thursday after a late-night meeting with Johnson upon the team’s return from Indianapolis. Minnesota went 56-71 under the 44-year-old Johnson, including 22-57 in league play. The only team worse during that span was newcomer Washington.

