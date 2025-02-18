AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:52 p.m. EST

Guerrero plans to become free agent after season, fails to reach long-term deal with Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. plans to become a free agent after the season following the passing of his deadline to reach a long-term agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays. A four-time All-Star at age 25, Guerrero said during the offseason he would cut off negotiations when he reported for spring training. He says: “We never got to the point where I felt like I wanted to do the deal.” Guerrero has a $28.5 million, one-year contract. He hit .323 last season with a .940 OPS, 30 homers and 103 RBIs.

Justin Turner agrees to $6 million, 1-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, AP source says

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation says Justin Turner has agreed to a $6 million, one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. The veteran infielder can earn an additional $2.5 million in bonuses. The addition of Turner would give the team some security at third base should Matt Shaw need more seasoning in the minors. The 23-year-old Shaw has been slowed by a left oblique issue in spring training. The 40-year-old Turner also could back up Michael Busch at first base and go into the lineup at designated hitter.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama brings books to games; that’s not all that makes him different

As if the NBA needed more proof that San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama is different, the latest example came Sunday in a locker-room video posted by the league. Wembanyama was getting settled in and Denver’s Nikola Jokic was puzzled by the Spurs’ star bringing a book to the game. Turns out, he reads before every matchup. Even at All-Star weekend, Wembanyama didn’t change who he is. San Antonio knows, and has known, that Wembanyama is the face of the Spurs. The rest of the league has probably figured out that he’s one of the faces of the league — the game globally, too

Ludvig Aberg is the first to get a card through PGA Tour University and he’s making it pay off

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ludvig Aberg is the kind of player Jon Rahm once worried about. It was October 2022 when Rahm was still with the PGA Tour. A fellow Spaniard had gone to the Saudi-funded LIV league and Rahm said the tour needed to give college players a direct path to the big leagues like in other sports. That already was in the works. PGA Tour University began offering the No. 1 college senior a card. In the first year it went to Aberg. Now the Swede has three wins, more than $18 million in earnings and is No. 4 in the world.

The Auburn loss stung, but there’s no time to dwell on it with what looms for No. 4 Alabama

Fourth-ranked Alabama’s loss to rival Auburn marked the first of seven straight games against ranked teams to close the regular season. This week’s schedule includes matchups against No. 15 Missouri and No. 17 Kentucky. No. 14 Michigan State is the only other ranked team to have as many as five more AP Top 25 opponents still ahead. The week’s national schedule includes the Spartans and No. 7 Texas A&M each having two games against ranked foes. There’s also a marquee matchup in the Big 12 between No. 5 Houston and No. 8 Iowa State.

Notre Dame moves up to No. 1 in AP women’s basketball poll, has busy week ahead

Notre Dame ascended to No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday, becoming the third team to reach that spot this season. It’s the first time since the 2020-21 season that there have been that many teams to hold the top spot in one year. South Carolina was the preseason choice and UCLA held the No. 1 ranking for 12 weeks before losing its first game of the season last week to rival USC.

Transport strike affecting Olympic test event underscores risks facing Milan-Cortina Games

ROME (AP) — A transport strike during an official test event for the Milan-Cortina Olympics highlighted why organizers are negotiating with trade unions to avoid a similar scenario during next year’s Winter Games. The strike left organizers of a short-track speedskating event having to call in emergency buses to transport schoolchildren to the arena on Milan’s outskirts. Milan-Cortina CEO Andrea Varnier says “it was interesting to have a test like that and have to come up with an emergency plan.” He adds that “we’re hoping that there’s good will between everyone involved during the games so that there are no strikes.”

Judge disagrees with Soto’s conclusion that Mets have better chance for titles than Yankees

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Judge naturally takes issue with Juan Soto’s conclusion that the New York Mets have a better chance to win World Series titles than the Yankees. Soto left the Yankees as a free agent in December for a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the Mets, turning down the Yankees’ $760 million, 16-year offer. Judge says: “That’s his opinion. He can say what he wants. I definitely disagree with him.” The Yankees captain adds, “We’re going to be battling back and forth for quite a few years.”

Why can’t Kyle Larson win the Daytona 500? Jeff Gordon believes defeats are ‘getting in his head’

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Owen Larson called it when he said his dad wouldn’t win the Daytona 500 because “he probably needs to try really hard because he’s not good at superspeedway racing.” The 10-year-old was right in his assessment. Kyle Larson can win just about anywhere in any type of car. But when it comes to Daytona and Talladega, NASCAR’s 2021 Cup Series champion is a disaster. Larson dropped to 0 for 22 at Daytona International Speedway when he finished 20th in Sunday night’s Daytona 500. Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon is a three-time Daytona 500 winner who believes the lack of success on superspeedways is “getting in his head.”

Yankees’ Stanton hasn’t swung bat in 3 or 4 weeks and is unsure of whether he can play in opener

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hasn’t swung a bat in three or four weeks and isn’t sure whether he will be ready for opening day because of painful tendinitis in both elbows. Speaking before the team’s first full-squad workout, Stanton revealed he played in pain for much of last season as he helped the Yankees reach the World Series for the first time since 2009. He wouldn’t guess whether playing in the American League champion’s March 27 opener against Milwaukee is realistic.

