AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:51 p.m. EDT

Villanova fires coach Kyle Neptune after 3 years and no NCAA Tournament appearances

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Villanova fired Kyle Neptune after a three-year run where he succeeded Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright and failed to ever make the NCAA Tournament. Neptune went 54-47 overall in three seasons with the Wildcats, including a 19-14 record this season. The Wildcats — who won two national championships under Wright — lost to UConn on Thursday night in a Big East Conference Tournament quarterfinal at Madison Square Garden. Neptune felt the heat this season as Villanova slid into mediocrity and out of national prominence.

Rising to the occasion, Shohei Ohtani hits 2-run HR in return to Japan against Yomiuri Giants

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese star Shohei Ohtani showed off some prodigious power in his return to the Tokyo Dome on Saturday night. In an exhibition game against the Yomiuri Giants, the three-time MVP belted a two-run homer 391 feet to right field in the third inning to give the Dodgers a 4-0 lead, setting off a roar from the roughly 42,000 fans in attendance. The Dodgers put on quite a power display in the third with Michael Conforto, Ohtani and Teoscar Hernández all going deep to give Los Angeles a 5-0 advantage.

The 49ers bring back Kyle Juszczyk days after cutting him, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Fullback Kyle Juszczyk is returning to the San Francisco 49ers on a two-year, $8 million contract just days after being cut, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal, which was first reported by ESPN, hadn’t been announced. The 33-year-old Juszczyk was one of the first players signed after coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch took over in 2017 and has been a key part of the offense since then thanks to his versatility.

Withers’ lane violation adds improbable twist to UNC’s failed comeback against No. 1 Duke in ACCs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina graduate forward Jae’Lyn Withers committed a lane violation with 4.1 seconds left that negated a tying free throw in the Tar Heels’ loss to No. 1 Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Withers stepped into the paint immediately before Ven-Allen Lubin made a free throw to tie the game at 72 after UNC had trailed by 24 points. The Blue Devils held on for a 74-71 win despite playing without freshman star Cooper Flagg and versatile defender Maliq Brown. The Tar Heels were hoping to strengthen their case for an NCAA bid with a win.

Cooper Kupp agrees to terms with his home state Seahawks on 3-year, $45 million deal, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Cooper Kupp and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed on a three-year, $45 million contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the contract hasn’t been signed. Kupp, the Super Bowl 56 MVP, was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. He’ll help replace DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle, which traded quarterback Geno Smith and signed Sam Darnold in free agency. Kupp starred in college at Eastern Washington and was the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Plucky Lakers nearly beat Nuggets despite Luka Doncic, LeBron James among LA’s sidelined starters

DENVER (AP) — Luka Doncic didn’t play in the Lakers’ 131-126 loss at Denver Friday night, joining LeBron James on the team’s lengthy list of unavailable players. The Lakers ruled the star guard out on the second night of back-to-back games because of left calf injury management and a right ankle sprain. Doncic had his highest-scoring game with the Lakers on Thursday, scoring 45 points in a 126-106 loss in Milwaukee. James missed his third straight game with a left groin strain and returned to L.A. along with injured teammates Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes before the game in Denver.

Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia share lead at The Players as Justin Thomas ties course mark with 62

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia share the lead at The Players Championship in what could be a wild weekend with expected wind. The biggest surprise is Justin Thomas being part of the mix. Thomas shot 78 in the opening round. He was 16 shots better on Friday. Thomas set the tournament record with 11 birdies. With a bogey from the water on the last hole, he still tied the course record at 62. He was seven behind and happy to be playing. Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa were two behind. Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler was six shots back.

No. 96 fits Hurricanes’ Roslovic just right as he scores goal 2nd straight game

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jack Roslovic got his No. 96 jersey back, and he’s wearing it well. The Carolina Hurricanes center scored a goal in a second straight game and has four points over three games since taking back the number. He took a pass at the side of the net and slipped it past Petr Mrázek to break a 1-1 tie in the second period against Detroit Friday and assisted on another goal. The Hurricanes won 4-2. Roslovic agreed to give Mikko Rantanen No. 96 when Rantanen came to the Hurricanes in a trade. Rananen was traded to Dallas after 14 games.

Lewis Hamilton 8th in qualifying in Ferrari debut as Norris takes pole for F1 race in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Lewis Hamilton qualified eighth-fastest in his Ferrari debut as McLaren’s Lando Norris claimed pole position for the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park. “Not a bad way to start the year, thanks everyone,” Norris said on his team radio shortly after the qualifying session ended Saturday ahead of Sunday’s opening race of the Formula 1 season. Norris went into the third session of final qualifying on the back foot after his first lap was deleted for track limit infringements at turn four, where he had all four wheels off the track. Norris’ teammate and Melbourne-born Oscar Piastri was second, enabling McLaren to lock out the front row for the second straight race, following 2024’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Zuby Ejiofor much more than just most improved in record-setting performance for No. 6 St. John’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe most improved didn’t really do Zuby Ejiofor justice. The junior forward delivered an overpowering performance for No. 6 St. John’s, scoring a career-best 33 points to set a school record in the Big East Tournament as the Red Storm rolled into the conference championship game for the first time in 25 years with a 79-63 victory over No. 25 Marquette. After winning the Big East Most Improved Player award this season, Ejiofor dominated the Golden Eagles down low. The Kansas transfer went 11 of 15 from the field with an array of purposeful post moves and thunderous dunks. He shot 11 for 12 at the foul line.

