AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:51 a.m. EDT

Murray and Porter lead the Nuggets to a 113-104 bounce-back win over the Thunder

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 27 points and Michael Porter Jr. bounced back with 21 clutch points, leading the Denver Nuggets past the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder 113-104 in overtime Friday night for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series. Nikola Jokic added 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon had 22 points for the Nuggets. They led by no more than two points in regulation but went on an 11-2 run in the extra period. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a tough night for Thunder, missing 15 of 22 shots, going 1 for 6 from deep and finishing with 18 points. Jalen Williams led OKC with 32 points. Game 4 is Sunday at Ball Arena.

Donovan Mitchell scores 43 and Cavaliers beat the Pacers 126-104 to cut series deficit to 2-1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 43 points and nine rebounds, and the finally full-strength Cleveland Cavaliers beat Indiana 126-104 on Friday night to cut the Pacers’ lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The road team has won all three games in the series, and the Pacers will have another chance to break that trend Sunday in Game 4. With NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, All-Star guard Darius Garland and key backup De’Andre Hunter all suited up, Mitchell got the support he needed. Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 23 points.

Ohtani hits 3-run homer in 9th to cap Dodgers’ wild comeback in 14-11 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a wild 14-11 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers trailed 11-8 entering the ninth inning after blowing an early five-run lead. Andy Pages and Kiké Hernández hit consecutive run-scoring doubles to open the ninth inning against Kevin Ginkel (0-1). Max Muncy tied it at 11-all with a run-scoring single and Ryan Thompson replaced Ginkel to face Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani, who doubled twice, fell into a 1-2 hole before launching his 12th homer near the pool deck in right to put the Dodgers up 14-11. He finished with four RBIs. Tanner Scott worked a perfect ninth save in 11 chances.

Jasson Dominguez hits 3 homers to lead the Yankees past the Athletics 10-2

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jasson Dominguez hit three homers and drove in seven runs to lead the New York Yankees to a 10-2 victory over the Athletics on Friday night. Dominguez and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back solo shots off Osvaldo Bido (2-3) in the third inning to open the scoring. Dominguez then added another solo shot in the seventh against Hogan Harris and a grand slam in the eighth against Elvis Alvarado for his 11th career home run. Dominguez also hit a sacrifice fly. That gave more than enough support to Will Warren (2-2), who allowed one run in 7 1-3 innings to lead the Yankees to their third straight win. The A’s have lost three straight and fell to 7-12 at their temporary home in California’s capital region.

Marchand scores in OT, Panthers top Maple Leafs 5-4 to cut series deficit to 2-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brad Marchand scored on a deflected shot at 15:27 of overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Friday night to cut their deficit in the Eastern Conference semifinal series to 2-1. Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Jonah Gadjovich scored for Florida, which got 27 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky. Evan Rodrigues had two assists for the Panthers. They are 13-2 in their last 15 playoff overtime games. John Tavares scored twice, and Matthew Knies and Morgan Rielly also scored for the Maple Leafs. Joseph Woll stopped 32 shots. Game 4 will be in Sunrise on Sunday night.

Connor Hellebuyck makes 21 saves, Jets beat Stars 4-0 in Game 2 to tie series

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Friday night in Game 2 to tie the Western Conference second-round series. Hellebuyck had his fourth career playoff shutout to help the regular-season champion Jets rebound from a 3-2 loss Wednesday night. Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers scored early goals and Adam Lowry made it 3-0 midway through the second period. Ehlers added an empty-netter with 3:40 remaining. Game 3 is Sunday in Dallas. Jake Oettinger stopped 21 shots for Dallas.

Timberwolves say fan ejected for conduct toward Draymond Green at Thursday’s playoff game

The Minnesota Timberwolves say they are investigating if a fan directed racially charged comments toward Golden State’s Draymond Green during the fourth quarter of a playoff game between the teams on Thursday. The incident preceded Green making a brief postgame statement saying he has grown tired of what he believes is the perception of him being an “angry Black man.” The Timberwolves say a fan was ejected following an incident with Green. The Timberwolves did not detail what happened, other than the fan violated “the NBA Fan Code of Conduct.” Green got his fifth technical foul of these playoffs earlier in Thursday’s game.

Red Sox owner John Henry flies to Kansas City to meet with disgruntled slugger Rafael Devers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rafael Devers has made his feelings known. And now Boston Red Sox owner John Henry has shared his opinions with the disgruntled slugger. A day after Devers told reporters about his refusal to play first base, Henry, team president Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow flew to Kansas City on Friday to meet with Devers and manager Alex Cora. Boston has an opening at first base after Triston Casas ruptured his left knee tendon and had season-ending surgery. Red Sox management approached Devers about filling in at first, and Devers declined. Devers was moved from third base to designated hitter this spring.

Shedeur Sanders takes the field for the first time as the Browns begin their rookie minicamp

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Shedeur Sanders began the process Friday of trying to show he can be a factor in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition. Sanders took the field for his first practice as the Browns opened a two-day rookie minicamp. He got the same amount of snaps as third-round pick Dillon Gabriel during the 90-minute practice. Coach Kevin Stefanski said both quarterbacks did a nice job.

Mitchell shows staying power at soggy Truist with 2nd-round 67; McIlroy 5 strokes off the lead

FLOURTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Keith Mitchell followed a career-best round with a 3-under 67 and maintained a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Truist Championship. Mitchell led the way with a 61 on Thursday and offset two bogeys with five birdies, including a three-hole run on Nos. 3-5, for a 12 under total at the halfway mark at Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course. Shane Lowry carded a 5-under 65 and was second, while Sepp Straka was another stroke back after a 67. Defending champion Rory McIlroy shot a 3-under 67 and was in a large group at 7 under.

