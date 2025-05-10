AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:50 p.m. EDT

Saints QB Derek Carr is retiring because of ‘significant degenerative changes’ to his right shoulder

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints say veteran quarterback Derek Carr has decided to retire because of a labral tear in his right shoulder and “significant degenerative changes” to his rotator cuff. The 34-year-old Carr has played for 11 pro seasons since being selected out of Fresno State by the then-Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. Carr was acquired by the Saints as a free agent in 2023 but had mixed results in New Orleans, going 14-13 as a starter while also struggling through oblique, hand and head injuries that caused him to miss seven games last season. His retirement comes two weeks after the Saints selected Louisville QB Tyler Shough in the second round of the draft.

Celtics in trouble down 2-0 against Knicks and say they ‘have to win’ Game 3 on Saturday

In more trouble than they faced at any time last year, the Boston Celtics take a 2-0 deficit into Game 3 against the New York Knicks. Ticket prices are soaring for Saturday’s game at Madison Square Garden, with fans hoping to be in the building to see the Knicks try to close in on their first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 25 years. The Celtics lost only three games all last postseason. No NBA team has comeback from a 3-0 deficit. Golden State and Minnesota play Game 3 of their series that is tied 1-1 as well on Saturday.

Hurricanes return home for Game 3 matchup with Capitals after splitting two road games

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes return home for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Washington Capitals having split the first two games on the road. The Hurricanes dominated play through the overtime win in Game 1. The Capitals were better in Game 2, though the Hurricanes kept the pressure on with a stream of shots fired at Logan Thompson in net. Coach Rod Brind’Amour says he likes the way Carolina has played through those two games. Saturday’s schedule also includes Edmonton returning home with a 2-0 series lead against Vegas.

Oh Ohtani! Dodgers star hits 3-run homer in late rally in 14-11 victory over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Dodgers and Diamondbacks played one of the wildest games of the season in the desert, combining for 25 runs, 26 hits, two blown leads of at least three runs and six homers. It all came down to Shohei Ohtani. One of two players to win MVP in both leagues, Ohtani came to the plate in the ninth after the Dodgers rallied with three runs to tie it at 11. Ryan Thompson entered the game to face Ohtani with runners on first and second. Thompson got ahead of Ohtani 1-2, but left a breaking ball on the inside corner. Ohtani turned on it quickly and sent it into the seats in right for his 12th homer of the season.

Man City’s surprising draw at Southampton throws Champions League hopes into doubt

Manchester City’s Champions League qualification ambitions have been thrown back into doubt after a surprising 0-0 draw at already-relegated Southampton, the Premier League’s last-placed team. It could prove to be two crucial dropped points for third-placed City in a six-team race for the four remaining spots to get into the Champions League, along with champion Liverpool. Even Erling Haaland’s return after a six-week absence because of injury couldn’t inspire City. City has two more points than Newcastle and Chelsea and four more than Nottingham Forest. They all have a game in hand.

The Invincibles: Chelsea completes historic unbeaten campaign in Women’s Super League

Chelsea became the first team to complete an undefeated 22-game campaign in the Women’s Super League after beating Liverpool 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Aggie Beever-Jones in the final round. Already crowned champion, Chelsea finished with 60 points — 12 more than second-place Arsenal — after 19 wins and three draws. The league was expanded to 12 teams, with 22 games in the season, in 2019-20.

Murray and Porter lead the Nuggets to a 113-104 bounce-back win over the Thunder

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 27 points and Michael Porter Jr. bounced back with 21 clutch points, leading the Denver Nuggets past the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder 113-104 in overtime Friday night for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series. Nikola Jokic added 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon had 22 points for the Nuggets. They led by no more than two points in regulation but went on an 11-2 run in the extra period. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a tough night for Thunder, missing 15 of 22 shots, going 1 for 6 from deep and finishing with 18 points. Jalen Williams led OKC with 32 points. Game 4 is Sunday at Ball Arena.

Donovan Mitchell scores 43 and Cavaliers beat the Pacers 126-104 to cut series deficit to 2-1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 43 points and nine rebounds, and the finally full-strength Cleveland Cavaliers beat Indiana 126-104 on Friday night to cut the Pacers’ lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The road team has won all three games in the series, and the Pacers will have another chance to break that trend Sunday in Game 4. With NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, All-Star guard Darius Garland and key backup De’Andre Hunter all suited up, Mitchell got the support he needed. Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 23 points.

Jasson Dominguez becomes youngest Yankees player with a 3-homer game

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jasson Dominguez homered three times for the New York Yankees against the Athletics in by far the most prolific game of his career. Dominguez came into the game with two homers on the season and eight in 191 career at-bats since making his debut in the majors in 2023. He connected for a solo shot in the third inning against Osvaldo Bido, a solo shot against Hogan Harris in the seventh and then a grand slam in the eighth against Elvis Alvarado.

Gilgeous-Alexander hears taunts at end, smiles through them as Thunder fall 113-104 in OT to Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t sulk over his off night. He didn’t hang his head, either, after the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Denver Nuggets for the second time in three games. He just smiled. And as some fans in the Ball Arena crowd taunted him while he left court following the 113-104 loss in overtime, his smile, like his resolve, only grew. The Thunder were coming off a 43-point win in Game 2 where everything seemed so easy. This game was a grind, especially in overtime where they were outscored 11-2. The Thunder trail 2-1 in the second-round series heading into Game 4 on Sunday at Ball Arena.

