AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:47 p.m. EST

The Mets have spent more in Steve Cohen’s 4 years than Marlins, Pirates and Rays over the past 21

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets led the major leagues in spending for the third straight season in 2024 and have totaled $1.36 billion in payroll and luxury tax over four years under owner Steve Cohen, exceeding what the Marlins, Pirates and Rays each have spent on players in the past 21 seasons. The Mets established a $333.3 million regular payroll record, according to figures finalized by Major League Baseball this week and obtained by The Associated Press. That topped the previous mark of $319.5 million set by the Mets in 2023, when they became the first team to exceed $300 million. New York totaled $430.4 million last year in payroll and luxury tax to set a cost record. The Mets paid $420 million the year before, including a $100.8 million tax.

Chiefs trading All-Pro offensive guard Joe Thuney to Bears for 2026 4th-round pick, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are trading two-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the trade had not been finalized. The 32-year-old Thuney would have carried a salary cap number of nearly $27 million next season. Now, the Bears are likely to give him a contract extension as they try to better protect Caleb Williams next season. Chicago traded a sixth-round pick to the Rams a day earlier for offensive guard Jonah Jackson.

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari is having a cultural impact far beyond Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton’s impact stretches far beyond Formula 1 and his quest to win a record-breaking eighth world title with his new team. The partnership of F1’s cultural icon — and its only Black driver — with its biggest brand reaches people who don’t consider themselves F1 fans. Hamilton’s move is already a marketing triumph in some respects. His first race for Ferrari is set for next week in Australia. That follows 13 months of hype since he announced his decision to join the team from Mercedes before 2024 even began.

Emma Raducanu says she struggled to breathe after seeing ‘fixated’ man in the crowd

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Emma Raducanu says she “couldn’t see the ball through tears” and struggled to breathe after spotting a man who was “fixated” on her during a match. The British tennis player and 2021 U.S. Open winner was left distressed during last month’s Dubai Championships by the presence of the man in the stands. Raducanu told the BBC that the incident “could have been dealt with better” but that security improvements have now been made. Raducanu faces Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Thursday.

NASCAR countersues 23XI and Front Row, as well as Michael Jordan’s manager, in dispute over charters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has filed a counterclaim against Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports alleging they “willfully” violated antitrust laws in connection with the most recent charter agreements. 23XI and Front Row were the only two teams out of 15 that refused to sign the agreements presented to the teams last September in a take-it-or-leave-it offer 48 hours before the start of NASCAR’s playoffs. In the counterclaim filed Wednesday — in which Curtis Polk, Jordan’s longtime business manager, is named as a defendant — NASCAR said 23XI and FRM, led by Polk, “willfully violated the antitrust laws by orchestrating anticompetitive collective conduct in connection with the terms of the 2025 Charter Agreements.”

Panthers stay active at NHL trade deadline by getting goalie Vitek Vanecek from the Sharks

The Florida Panthers continue to be active in the leadup to the NHL trade deadline. The defending Stanley Cup champions acquired goaltender Vitek Vanecek from the last-place San Jose Sharks for 25-year-old forward Patrick Giles on Wednesday. The teams announced the trade. Vanecek gives Florida depth in net, along with Chris Driedger, behind two-time Vezina Trophy-winning starter Sergei Bobrovsky. The trade comes after the team sent Spencer Knight to Chicago as part of a blockbuster deal for top-pairing defenseman Seth Jones.

7 stand trial over cyber death threats against Paris Olympics artistic director

PARIS (AP) — The trial of seven people charged in connection with alleged cyberbullying targeting the artistic director of last summer’s Paris Olympics’ opening and closing ceremonies has started in a Paris court. Thomas Jolly filed a complaint for death threats after receiving homophobic and antisemitic abuse on social networks. Local media reported that Jolly did not attend Wednesday’s hearing, with two of the people charged also not attending because they were either sick or unavailable. The online attacks erupted after Jolly’s opening spectacle on the Seine in July — a queer-inclusive, high-energy fusion of tradition and modernity. The abuse quickly escalated, including attacks based on Jolly’s sexual orientation and wrongly assumed Israeli roots.

A record $100 million donation will give next gen of US Olympians $100K to spend after they retire

The U.S. Olympic team received its biggest donation ever — $100 million — to fund $100,000 payments and matching life insurance benefits for anyone who earns a spot on Team USA beginning next year. The donation to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Foundation is from Ross Stevens, the founder and CEO of Stone Ridge Holdings Group. Olympians can access the money in four payments starting 20 years after they qualify. They can also designate a beneficiary to receive $100,000 when they die. Stevens’ contribution is part of the foundation’s goal to raise $500,000 million before the LA Olympics in 2028.

Knight, Coyne Schofield lead mix of experience, youth on US women world hockey championship roster

The United States is bringing a mix of familiar faces and youth to the women’s world hockey championship tournament in the Czech Republic next month. Defenseman Lee Stecklein, a three-time Olympian who took the past year off to focus on her PWHL career, is back on the 25-player roster released by USA Hockey. Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield are also rostered. As for youth, the John Wroblewski-coached team features nine players 23 and younger. The 12-day, 10-nation tournament opens April 9 with U.S. and Canada once again favored to win.

