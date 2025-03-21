AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:47 p.m. EDT

Fewer than 1% of March Madness brackets remain perfect after first day of games

Fewer than 1% of NCAA Tournament brackets were still perfect after Thursday’s 16-game slate. That’s according to several services where fans attempt the all-but impossible task of predicting every March Madness game correctly. ESPN’s tracker listed 25,802 perfect brackets remaining out of more than 24 million filled out on its site following the final game of the day, Texas Tech’s win over UNC-Wilmington. The NCAA said 0.0938% of more than 34 million brackets were still perfect. The numbers were similar at CBS, where 0.09% of brackets were unblemished following the first day of action.

A one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card sells for $1.11 million via auction

A one-of-a-kind Paul Skenes baseball card has been sold for $1.11 million after a two-week auction. There was a total of 64 bids on Skenes’ debut patch card, which is autographed and contains a patch that was on the pitcher’s jersey for his heralded major league debut in May. The final price announced by Fanatics Collect late Thursday night included a 20% buyer’s premium. The buyer was not identified. Fanatics Collect plans to donate its proceeds from the sale to the LA Fire Relief Fund. The 22-year-old Skenes is slated to make $875,000 while in the major leagues this year with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Lewis Hamilton wins sprint pole position in China days after a disappointing F1 debut for Ferrari

SHANGHAI (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has surprised the crowd and himself by securing his first sprint pole position for Ferrari in the final moments of qualifying at the Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix. Hamilton arrived in Shanghai after a disappointing season-opening race last weekend in Australia, where he finished 10th. He only managed fourth fastest in opening practice Friday for a modest improvement on that. He topped the first section of sprint qualifying of the season before the dominant McLaren of Lando Norris took over in SQ2. An aborted lap from the McLaren driver handed Hamilton his chance – and the seven-time world champion took it in stunning style. He says “I’m a bit in shock.” Hamilton joined Ferrari from Mercedes this season.

Stephen Curry will miss the start of the Warriors road trip with a pelvic contusion

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State star Stephen Curry will miss at least the first game of the Warriors’ upcoming road trip because of a pelvic injury. Curry got hurt when he crashed to the floor in the third quarter of Thursday night’s 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors. An MRI on Friday found no structural damage and Curry was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion. Curry will not travel with the team for Saturday’s game at Atlanta and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

UConn star Azzi Fudd received a timely assist from Stephen Curry during knee rehab

UConn star Azzi Fudd went down with a knee injury 16 months ago and her parents immediately wondered how they all would navigate another grueling rehab process. That’s when Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry came in. He and his team of trainers and medical professionals offered to help lead the effort to get the Connecticut guard healthy and back on the court after she tore her right anterior cruciate ligament and medial meniscus. They came up with a plan, down to the specific milestones she would need to meet each step of the way and collaborated with the UConn training staff to push her through those tests.

Tobacco Road is front and center of March Madness with 3 women’s sites and men’s site in area

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tobacco Road is the center of the NCAA Tournament this week with three women’s first-round sites at Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State. There’s also the men’s first-round games being played at N.C. State as well. In all, there’s 21 men’s and women’s teams in the area for the games. No city comes close to that, including Los Angeles which has both UCLA and Southern Cal hosting first-round women’s sites. It’s the first time that there’s been so much basketball in one area at four different venues. The “Triangle” as its known, hosted three women’s first-round sites in 1998, but there was no men’s games in the area that year.

Best friends Ben McCollum of Drake, Grant McCasland of Texas Tech square off for spot in Sweet 16

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The coaching fraternity is much closer than most people realize. Friendships are formed and relationships kept. Two good friends will coach against each other Saturday night when Grant McCasland leads third-seeded Texas Tech against Ben McCollum and his team full of Division II transfers from No. 11 seed Drake. At stake for the best friends: a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

2 men arrested in Zimbabwe for armed robbery and stealing new IOC President Coventry’s memorabilia

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Two brothers have been arrested and appeared in a Zimbabwe court accused of an armed robbery at the home of new International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry’s parents. The men are alleged to have stolen some of Coventry’s sporting memorabilia among cash and items worth $90,000. Police and prosecutors did not give details of the memorabilia at the court hearing Friday, but state media reported it included some of the ex-Zimbabwe swimmer’s Olympic swimsuits. Coventry was elected as the new president of the global Olympic body on Thursday, the first woman and first African to take the role. She is a two-time Olympic champion who competed at five Summer Games before retiring in 2016.

Capitals are 1st NHL team to clinch a playoff spot this season after being last to get in last year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals became the first NHL team this season to clinch a playoff spot, doing so after playing 69 games. They were the last to get in last season, making it in their 82nd and final game. They are the first team since the league went to a 16-team playoffs in 1979-80 to accomplish that feat. Captain Alex Ovechkin pointed back to success in previous months as the reason the Capitals were able to get the job done early. Winger Andrew Mangiapane said depth throughout the lineup has helped Washington maintain consistent winning.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid misses 3rd period against Jets due to lower-body injury

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Oilers captain Connor McDavid sustained a lower-body injury and has been ruled out from playing in the third period in Edmonton’s home game against the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets. The Oilers did not provide any further details on the extent of the injury. McDavid appeared to get hurt while attempting to chase down the puck in the Jets zone when he was bumped by Jets defenseman Josh Morrisey. In the second period, McDavid assisted on Jeff Skinner’s goal to extend his point streak to 13 games, in which he has combined for four goals and 15 assists.

