AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:46 p.m. EST

With Joel Embiid’s fate for this season decided, plenty of questions linger for 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is done for the season, at last shut down following the lingering effects of knee surgery. But plenty of hard questions remain in Philadelphia. There are no easy answers for team president Daryl Morey heading into the offseason and Embiid’s uncertain future only complicates any potential long-term success for the Sixers. This setback was the latest in a steady string of them with Embiid since the 76ers made him the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Commanders acquire wide receiver Deebo Samuel in a trade with the 49ers, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the trade tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have acquired wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, pending a physical, for a fifth-round pick. The deal cannot be made official until the start of the new league year March 12. The 29-year-old gives the Commanders another playmaker for quarterback Jayden Daniels going into his second NFL season. Samuel had 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns last season with the 49ers.

Manfred considering petition to have Rose posthumously removed from ineligible list, AP source says

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is considering a petition to have Pete Rose posthumously removed from Major League Baseball’s ineligible list, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the conversations. ESPN was the first to report on the reinstatement petition filed by Jeffrey Lenkov, a Southern California lawyer who represented Rose prior to his death at age 83 in September. Lenkov attended a Dec. 17 meeting with Rose’s daughter, Fawn, Manfred and MLB executive Pat Courtney in the commissioner’s office. The petition was filed on Jan. 8.

Welbeck’s extra-time winner fires Brighton into FA Cup quarterfinals

Danny Welbeck has fired Brighton into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup with an extra-time winner against Newcastle. Welbeck is a two-time winner of the famous trophy with Arsenal. He came off the bench to seal a 2-1 win at St. James’ Park on Sunday. With the fifth-round game locked at 1-1 and heading to a penalty shootout, Welbeck produced a brilliant finish in the 114th minute to lift the ball over Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from a narrow angle. The 34-year-old former England forward had timed his run perfectly to beat Newcastle’s offside trap and meet Solly March’s throughball. And despite running away from goal, he managed to turn and clip his shot into the back of the net.

USC’s JuJu Watkins hangs 30 points on UCLA at historic Pauley Pavilion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 30 points, five assists, three blocks and two steals for No. 4 Southern California an 80-67 victory over No. 2 UCLA. The Trojans won their first Big Ten regular-season championship in the school’s first year in the league. Watkins dominated at Pauley Pavilion, where the Bruins men’s teams have hung 11 national championship banners. With Watkins’ help, the Trojans have handed UCLA its only two losses this season. The crosstown rivals could meet again next week in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

Steph Curry says he’s retiring from the slam dunk after throwing down 1st jam in 6 years

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry says he’s retiring from the slam dunk after throwing down his first jam in six years. Curry had the ball alone for a seemingly easy uncontested layup, when he instead threw down a one-handed jam against the 76ers. Curry dunked for the first time since Feb. 21, 2019, at the Warriors’ old home, the Oracle Arena. Curry noted he never dunked at the new home, the Chase Center. Curry says he will ‘only lay the ball up’ from here on out over the rest of his career.

Kansas’ Zeke Mayo shows screenshots of racist, hateful messages he received after Texas Tech loss

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas guard Zeke Mayo has shared screenshots of racist, hateful messages he received following his performance in a loss to No. 10 Texas Tech. Mayo shared the screenshots Saturday. His account on X appeared to be deactivated Sunday morning. He took credit for the loss in his post that shared the hateful messages, apologized and said he “can’t be perfect all the time.” Coach Bill Self and athletic director Travis Goff condemned the posts and wrote their own messages in support of Mayo.

Naomi Girma is injured on her Chelsea debut after world record transfer

Naomi Girma, women’s soccer’s first million-dollar player, has been injured on her Chelsea debut. The United States defender was taken off after 59 minutes of the 2-2 draw against Brighton and it was not immediately clear how serious the unspecified injury was. Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor says “We’ll need to assess her tomorrow, but it doesn’t look too bad, but we will see.” Girma joined Chelsea from San Diego Wave in January for a reported fee of 900,000 pounds ($1.1 million). The 24-year-old Girma played for 59 minutes before being replaced by Nathalie Bjorn in the Women’s Super League game at Brighton’s Broadfield Stadium. Five-time defending WSL champion Chelsea secured a point through Lauren James’ equalizer in the 61st minute.

Davis and Roach fight to majority draw, Tank keeps title as potential missed knockdown looms large

NEW YORK (AP) — Gervonta Davis held onto his lightweight title when he and Lamont Roach fought to a majority draw, with a potential missed knockdown keeping Davis from what would have been the first loss of his career. One judge gave the fight to Davis 115-113, while the other two scored it 114-114. Davis (30-0-1) willingly went to a knee near his corner in the ninth round, then leaned over the ropes so they could towel off the area around his eye. Referee Steve Willis did not count it as a knockdown, as it should be when a knee hits the canvas. Had it been, Davis would have automatically lost a point.

Olympic champion Lydia Ko wins Singapore LPGA

SINGAPORE (AP) — Lydia Ko has finally conquered the LPGA’s HSBC Women’s World Championship, clinching her first title at her 11th attempt with a dominant four-stroke win over Ayaka Furue and Jeeno Thitikul. The 2024 Olympic gold medalist and Women’s British Open champion overcame a middling start before finding her rhythm with a birdie on the par-5 sixth. Ko added back-to-back birdies on Nos. 7 and 8, seizing control of the leaderboard from then on.

