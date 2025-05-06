AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:44 p.m. EDT

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty won’t run in the Preakness, dashing Triple Crown possibility

Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty won’t run in the Preakness Stakes. That means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a seventh consecutive year. Trainer Bill Mott told Preakness officials that the plan will be to enter Sovereignty in the Belmont Stakes on June 7. This is the fourth time since Justify won all three races in 2018 that the Preakness will go on without a true shot at a Triple Crown. The short, two-week turnaround from the Kentucky Derby to the Preakness and changes in modern racing have sparked debate around the sport about spacing out the races.

NBA playoffs are seeing close games become the norm. And there have been some heroic moments, too

Aaron Gordon went to the postgame interview room after his latest heroic moment for the Denver Nuggets, took a seat with his two nephews on his lap and waited for somebody to say something. He finally broke the silence by asking, “Any questions?” Seems about right that he would ask that, given that so far in these NBA playoffs, Gordon has been one of the players with all the answers when games are on the line. New York’s Jalen Brunson hit a 3-pointer to beat Detroit in Round 1. Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton got a layup with 1.4 seconds left in overtime of the Pacers’ series-clinching Game 5 to oust Milwaukee.

Sliding mitts are baseball’s ‘must-have,’ even if at youth levels, they’re all fashion, no function

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Baseball players from major leaguers to Little Leaguers are using sliding mitts as a form of self-expression, even if at some levels, they’re not needed at all. The padded gloves are designed to protect a player’s hand when they slide headfirst to reach for a base. The equipment was first introduced by former major leaguer Scott Podsednik in the late 2000s. The market has exploded in the last 16 years, with millions of mitts being sold each season to players at all levels in a wide array of colors and designs. At the youth levels, it’s all about fashion over function. Most leagues ban or limit headfirst slides for players 12 and under. That hasn’t stopped them from being in heavy demand anyway.

The stars are still aligned in golf as the PGA Championship nears

The PGA Championship once was described as the “other” major. Now it’s as compelling as any. The stars are aligned going into the second major of the year. Rory McIlroy is still buzzing in his green jacket after winning the Masters. Three weeks later on the same day but 14 time zones apart, Bryson DeChambeau won on LIV Golf in South Korea and Scottie Scheffler obliterated the field in Dallas. And by the way, Jordan Spieth closed with a 62 in Dallas. That’s significant because Spieth goes into the PGA Championship with a spark in his pursuit of the career Grand Slam.

Florida raises basketball coach Todd Golden’s salary to $6M annually after national title

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida basketball coach Todd Golden has signed a contract extension that raises his annual salary to $6 million. It’s a lucrative bump that comes nearly a month after the Gators won the national championship. Golden and Florida agreed on a six-year, $40.5 million extension that adds a year to his current deal and puts him under contract through the 2030-31 season. He signed a two-year extension in March 2024 that increased his average salary to $4.1 million annually. His latest raise gets him $6 million during the 2025-26 season, with a $300,000 pay hike every year after.

Lynx’s Napheesa Collier poised for another WNBA title run after an offseason playing with Unrivaled

Napheesa Collier spent the offseason working on her game and raising her profile. After the Minnesota All-Star forward and the Lynx came up short in their bid for title last season, falling to Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals, Collier went to work as one of the marquee players in the Unrivaled and as co-founder of the league. She was named the MVP of the 3-on-3 women’s basketball tournament and won the 1-on-1 Unrivaled tourney title. She hopes the time she put in will help Minnesota return to the finals — and walk away with the title.

Inter and Barcelona boosted in attack for their Champions League semifinal

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan and Barcelona could both have their key forwards back for the second leg of their Champions League semifinal. The teams are tied at 3-3 after their rollercoaster match last week set up a must-see sequel in Milan. Inter captain Lautaro Martinez had to come off at halftime in that match with a thigh muscle injury and was considered a huge doubt for the second leg. But the Argentina World Cup winner has returned to training and could even start against Barcelona on Wednesday. The visitor is also getting a boost in attack with the return of Robert Lewandowski. Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says Lewandowski will start from the bench.

College football powers Notre Dame, Clemson agree to 12-year scheduling agreement from 2027 to 2038

Notre Dame and Clemson know each other pretty well in football. That relationship will become even more familiar in the future after the two college football powers announced a 12-year home-and-home scheduling agreement on Tuesday that will pit them against each other annually from 2027 through 2038. Clemson and Notre Dame were already scheduled to play in 2027, 2028, 2031, 2034 and 2037. Under the revamped schedule, the Tigers will host the games during odds years during that time frame, while the Fighting Irish will host the games in even years. Clemson holds a 5-3 advantage in the all-time series, which has included some memorable matchups.

Westbrook’s performance against former team helps Nuggets take 1-0 lead over Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Russell Westbrook had yet another magic moment in Oklahoma City. This time, it was for the visitors. Westbrook assisted on Aaron Gordon’s game-winning 3-pointer, and the Denver Nuggets stunned the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder 121-119 on Monday night. Westbrook scored 18 points on 7-for-13 shooting and was a key support player for Nikola Jokic’s monster 42-point, 22-rebound performance. It was Westbrook’s first playoff game in Oklahoma City as an opponent. He entered the game as a reserve in the first quarter and received a loud standing ovation.

NASCAR championship weekend goes to Homestead in 2026, starting a rotating formula

MIAMI (AP) — NASCAR’s championship weekend will return to Homestead-Miami Speedway next year, marking the first time since 2019 that the title-winners will be crowned at the South Florida track. NASCAR made the announcement Tuesday. Its three series — the truck series, the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series — will see their seasons come to a close at Homestead from Nov. 6-8, 2026. It isn’t a permanent return, though: NASCAR said that championship weekends are going to be on a rotation “to ensure that the season’s exciting conclusion is shared amongst NASCAR’s marquee venues and key markets.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.