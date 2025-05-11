AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:44 a.m. EDT

Edwards, Randle lead Timberwolves past Warriors 102-97 for 2-1 lead in second-round playoff series

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony Edwards hit a baseline 3-pointer with 1:19 remaining and scored 36 points, Julius Randle had a triple-double of 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 102-97 for a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series. Jimmy Butler had 33 points, seven assists and seven rebounds and Jonathan Kuminga scored 30 off the bench, but the Warriors still lacked the kind of rhythm they have with Stephen Curry on the floor.

Celtics rout Knicks 115-93 to cut New York’s lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Payton Pritchard scored 23 points and the Boston Celtics easily got their first win in the Eastern Conference semifinals by routing the New York Knicks 115-93 on Saturday in Game 3. The Celtics went 20 for 40 from 3-point range after going just 25 for 100 in their two losses in Boston, when they blew 20-point leads in the second half of both games. They went ahead by 31 in this one and there was never anything resembling a comeback for the Knicks. The Celtics will try to tie the series Monday night in Game 4 before returning to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Reilly Smith scores with 0.4 seconds left, Golden Knights stun Oilers 4-3 in Game 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Reilly Smith scored with 0.4 seconds left on a shot that deflected in off Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl’s stick to give the Vegas Golden Knights a stunning 4-3 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night. Vegas cut Edmonton’s lead to 2-1 in the Western Conference semifinal series after Oilers star Connor McDavid tied it with 3:02 to go with a centering pass that went in off defender Brayden McNabb’s skate. After Corey Perry gave Edmonton an early 2-0 lead, Nicolas Roy and Smith tied it with goals in a 54-second span late in the first period. William Karlsson put the Golden Knights in front with 2:55 left in the second. Adin Hill made 17 saves for Vegas. Game 4 is Monday night in Edmonton.

Svechnikov, Andersen lead Hurricanes past Capitals 4-0 in Game 3 of 2nd-round playoff series

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov pounced on a loose faceoff puck for his sixth postseason goal to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series. Frederik Andersen had 21 saves in the shutout. Jack Roslovic scored a power-play goal late in the second for Carolina, while Eric Robinson and Jackson Blake each had third-period goals. Logan Thompson finished with 24 saves for Washington. The Capitals managed just 10 shots through the final 39+ minutes of the game. Game 4 is Monday night in Raleigh.

Saints QB Derek Carr is retiring because of ‘significant degenerative changes’ to his right shoulder

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints say veteran quarterback Derek Carr has decided to retire because of a labral tear in his right shoulder and “significant degenerative changes” to his rotator cuff. The 34-year-old Carr has played for 11 pro seasons since being selected out of Fresno State by the then-Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. Carr was acquired by the Saints as a free agent in 2023 but had mixed results in New Orleans, going 14-13 as a starter while also struggling through oblique, hand and head injuries that caused him to miss seven games last season. His retirement comes two weeks after the Saints selected Louisville QB Tyler Shough in the second round of the draft.

Aaron Judge hits 2 homers in his return to the Sacramento area

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Judge celebrated his return to the Sacramento area by hitting two home runs in a losing effort for the New York Yankees against the Athletics to extend his major league lead to 14. Judge is playing in the Sacramento area for the first time since college in New York’s first visit to the A’s temporary home near California’s capital. Judge was born in Sacramento and grew up not far away in Linden and had many friends and family in the crowd of 12,113 at the minor league park that is hosting the A’s.

Corbin Burnes throws 7 dominant innings, leads the Diamondbacks over the Dodgers 3-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Corbin Burnes threw seven scoreless innings, Eugenio Suarez hit his 12th homer of the season and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 on Saturday night. One day after the Dodgers won a thrilling 14-11 slugfest, Burnes and L.A.’s Dustin May had an impressive pitchers’ duel. Burnes hadn’t thrown in a game since April 30, skipping a turn in the rotation after getting a cortisone shot because of shoulder inflammation. He gave up just five hits and two walks while striking out five. May was nearly as good, giving up two runs on seven hits and a walk over 6 2/3 innings.

Hack-A-Robinson? Knicks fans cheer their big man through his free-throw shooting woes

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Celtics continued with their strategy of fouling Mitchell Robinson intentionally. They kept on doing it long after it seemed necessary, sending the New York Knicks backup center to the line even with a 29-point lead in the second half. Robinson finished just 4 for 12 in the Knicks’ 115-93 loss that cut their lead in the series to 2-1. Fans at Madison Square Garden tried to encourage Robinson through his struggles, standing and cheering when he went to the line for what became his fifth straight miss to open the game and then giving him a loud ovation after he made the second.

Straka, Lowry handle blustery conditions at Truist, head into final round tied at Philly Cricket

FLOURTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Sepp Straka shot a 4-under 66 and Shane Lowry had a 67 in blustery conditions Saturday to share the lead heading into the final round of the Truist Championship. Straka started the round two strokes behind and offset his only bogey with five birdies — two in the final four holes — and made a clutch par putt from 16 1/2 feet at the 18th on the Philadelphia Cricket Club’s Wissahickon Course to finish at 14 under. Keith Mitchell, the leader after 18 and 36 holes, labored through a round of 1 over. He was 11 under with Justin Thomas, who charged up the leaderboard despite bogeys on the two par 5s in a 67.

Shedeur Sanders is trying to block out noise and focus on the Browns’ playbook

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Trying to get his jersey number back is the least of Shedeur Sanders’ worries. With a playbook to learn and trying to prove critics wrong after sliding to the fifth round in the NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback knows he has a long way to go before he even considers making an offer to receiver DeAndre Carter to wear No. 2. Sanders took No. 12 because he said it was the best number available. Sanders and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel got plenty of snaps over the two days of practices. Besides trying to learn the playbook, there is refining technique and also trying to learn how to take snaps under center regularly.

