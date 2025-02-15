AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:42 p.m. EST

Auburn, Alabama, Florida headline SEC’s haul in the NCAA selection committee’s early top-16 seeds

Auburn was the No. 1 overall seed in the preliminary rankings unveiled Saturday by the committee that will select the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament. That was part of a big haul for the Southeastern Conference. The SEC also had 1-seeds with Alabama and Florida among five of the top six overall seeds. Duke was the other No. 1 seed. SEC teams Tennessee and Texas A&M were the top 2-seeds. The preliminary rankings released Saturday are a snapshot of where things stand with about a month until Selection Sunday.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner gets 3-month ban in settlement of doping case, can return before French Open

Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner has accepted a three-month ban in a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency and says the agreement ends a case that was “hanging over me” since his two positive doping tests nearly a year ago. WADA was seeking to ban the three-time Grand Slam champion from the sport for at least one year. It had challenged a decision last year by the International Tennis Integrity Agency not to suspend Sinner for what the ITIA judged was accidental contamination by a banned anabolic steroid last March. The timing means the 23-year-old Italian won’t miss any Grand Slam tournaments. The French Open starts May 25.

Shiffrin OK with 5th place despite missing a worlds slalom medal for the first time

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — All that talk about a record-breaking 16th medal. And extending her perfect run of six medals in six career slalom races at the world championships. Mikaela Shiffrin’s array of international fans who gathered in the Austrian Alps may have entertained the thought of witnessing those achievements when the American stood third after the opening run Saturday. Shiffrin herself never quite expected much of anything beyond where she ultimately finished in only her second full slalom race since her crash in November: fifth.

NASCAR star Kyle Larson is on a tear in 2025. Can he keep it going with a Daytona 500 win?

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Larson will try to snap a 0-for-11 skid in the Daytona 500, and The Associated Press will be embedded with his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team. Daytona has never been good to Larson despite three poles. He is actually 0 for 21 in the Cup Series with nine Did Not Finishes, and his Daytona national series debut was terrible: Larson flew into the fence on the final lap of the 2013 Xfinity Series race and demolished his car. But Larson has started this year on a hot streak with wins in sprint cars in Australia, the Chili Bowl, and his first gator trophy at Volusia Speedway Park’s annual DIRTcar Nationals last week before he shifted into Daytona 500 preparations.

Daytona after Dark: The good times never stop, even when the NASCAR racing does

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — When the sun goes down at Daytona International Speedway, the green flag drops on the infield bash that annually celebrates the over-the-top campy nature of Daytona 500 race week. Wheel out the wheelbarrows. Bust out the karaoke machines and crank the volume to 11. Belly up to the homemade bars built with enough lumber to thin out a Home Depot. At Daytona after dark, the good times never stop, even when the racing does at a track where, in both speed and celebrations, there are no limits.

Philadelphia turns green on Valentine’s Day to celebrate Super Bowl champions

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles fans climbed trees and atop ladders to get a glimpse of their Super Bowl champion Eagles. Screams and cheers broke out Friday when MVP quarterback Jalen Hurts hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the team’s victory parade through the City of Brotherly Love. Fans camped out along the parade route overnight. Some huddled under blankets and inside tents early Friday to secure prime spots near the Philadelphia Museum of Art where the Eagles took the stage. Running back Saquon and other players hopped off the open-air buses to walk along the parade route and exchange high-fives with fans.

Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, Micky Arison, ‘Redeem Team’ among Hall of Fame finalists

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are one step closer to going into the Basketball Hall of Fame. If all goes well, they might get in twice. Anthony and Howard were among the finalists announced Friday by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame for enshrinement as part of the class of 2025. They both made it as individuals — and for their roles on the 2008 U.S. Olympic team that won gold at the Beijing Games. The team also is now one step from induction. Other finalists include women’s basketball greats Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles, Maya Moore and Jennifer Azzi.

Cam Newton doubles down on saying Panthers had ‘locker room of losers’ prior to drafting him

Former Carolina star quarterback Cam Newton doubled down on recent comments that the Panthers had “a locker room of losers” before drafting him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011, saying his remarks were “aggressive” but “true.” Newton says during Thursday’s “4th and 1 with Cam Newton” podcast that he was referring to the team’s performance as a whole and not individual players. Several former teammates, including star receiver Steve Smith Sr., took exception to comments Newton made during an appearance on a podcast featuring University of Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. He spoke about the pressures Hunter might face if he’s drafted with the No. 1 overall pick.

Truex welcomes another shot at the Daytona 500, this one in the No. 56 his late father drove

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. is trying to win the Daytona 500 in his 22nd attempt. The 2017 Cup Series champion is driving a one-off race for Tricon Garage. He will be in the No. 56 Toyota, a number that now has more meaning for Truex. A day after Truex formally announced his entry into “The Great American Race,” his father died unexpectantly at age 66. Truex Sr. drove the No. 56 for much of his racing career, which included 15 starts in the second-tier Xfinity Series and 135 starts in the ARCA Series in the 1990s. Now, Truex Jr. will try to get it to victory lane in NASCAR’s premier event.

NASCAR draws stars to Daytona 500 with Trump, Captain America expected at ‘Great American Race’

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It’s NASCAR’s turn to throw its version of the Super Bowl with Sunday’s Daytona 500. The “Great American Race” has Captain America coming and maybe even President Donald Trump. The field is stacked with stars, including four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, who at age 49 is making his NASCAR debut. The start of the race has been moved up an hour, to 1:30 p.m. Eastern, with the threat of rain later Sunday. Pitbull is scheduled to perform the pre-race concert after his appearance was canceled last year because of rain.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.