AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:41 p.m. EST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Associated Press NFL awards winners will be announced Thursday night at NFL Honors. The eight awards include Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Rookie of the Year, Defensive Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year. Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson are finalists for MVP. Barkley, Burrow and Jackson also are finalists for Offensive Player of the Year and Burrow is also in the running for Comeback Player of the Year. A nationwide panel of 50 media members voted before the playoffs began.

Virginia McCaskey, who inherited the Chicago Bears from her father, George Halas, but avoided the spotlight during four-plus decades as principal owner, has died. She was 102. McCaskey’s family announced through the team that she died Thursday. She had owned the Bears since her father’s death on Oct. 31, 1983. The family says “she guided the Bears for four decades and based every business decision on what was best for Bears players, coaches, staff and fans.” During her stewardship, the Bears won a Super Bowl in 1986 and lost a second 21 years later.

MADRID (AP) — Teammates of Jenni Hermoso have corroborated her account of being distraught and angered by the World Cup kiss from former Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales when they testified at his sexual assault trial. Rubiales has yet to testify at the trial in Madrid. He has previously claimed that Hermoso agreed to the kiss that took place during the awards ceremony after Spain won the 2023 Women’s World Cup final in Sydney. Alexia Putellas told on Thursday how Hermoso wept on the flight home to Spain because Rubiales allegedly tried to get her to make a video with him to respond to the public criticism. Irene Paredes told how Hermoso became increasingly upset because she said federation officials insisted on her protecting Rubiales.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani is expected to be sentenced for bank and tax fraud. He stole nearly $17 million from the Japanese athlete’s bank account. Ippei Mizuhara is scheduled to appear Thursday in federal court in Santa Ana, California. Mizuhara pleaded guilty last year to bank and tax fraud. He stole the money to cover his growing gambling bets and debts with an illegal bookmaker as well as other expenses. Prosecutors are asking for a sentence of four years and nine months. His lawyer is asking for a sentence of one and a half years.

MILAN (AP) — The one-year countdown to the Milan Cortina Olympic Games is on. International Olympics Committee president Thomas Bach has proudly declared “Italy is ready.” But one pressing concern remains rebuilding the century-old sliding center in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The IOC has set a deadline for the end of next month for pre-certification of the Cortina track. The Plan B option will require moving bobsled, luge and skeleton events all the way to Lake Placid, New York. Luca Zaia, the president of the Veneto region which encompasses Cortina, laughed when asked by reporters if there was any possibility the sliding events will have to take place across the Atlantic. He says “Absolutely not!”

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Lindsey Vonn hooked a gate and did not finish but avoided injury in her opening race at the Alpine skiing world championships. She was competing in the super-G despite feeling sick with a cold or the flu. The 40-year-old Vonn recently returned to the ski circuit after nearly six years of retirement with a new titanium right knee. Vonn started with the No. 30 bib after all the favorites have already raced. She clocked the 16th-fastest time at her first split but then hooked a gate with her right arm. Vonn says “I am OK” and that she “lost feeling in my arm but it’s coming back slowly.”

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander isn’t just putting up MVP numbers — he’s posting historic ones. He scored 50 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 140-109 Wednesday night. The Thunder said Gilgeous-Alexander became the ninth player in NBA history to score at least 50 points on three or more occasions in a seven-game span. The list includes Hall of Famers Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor. Gilgeous-Alexander called his success the byproduct of a bigger goal. The Thunder have the league’s best record at 40-9, and they want to win an NBA title.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are assembling one of the NFL’s youngest coaching staffs. Head coach Liam Coen has hired Minnesota assistant Grant Udinski as his offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old Coen, however, plans to call plays during his Jaguars tenure. The 29-year-old Udinski comes to Jacksonville after spending three years working under Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and getting two promotions. He started as assistant to the head coach/special projects before becoming assistant quarterbacks coach in 2023 and then assistant offensive coordinator last year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day has agreed in principle to a seven-year contract valued at $12.5 million a year. The school announced the deal just over two weeks after the Buckeyes won the national championship. It runs through 2031 and would make Day the second highest-paid coach in the country behind Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Smart makes $13.3 million per year. Day earned just over $10 million in 2024. He was under fire by fans and media after the Buckeyes lost to Michigan for a fourth straight year. Ohio State then reeled off four impressive wins in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

A proposed rule change intended to discourage players from faking injuries that prompt unwarranted timeouts will be considered when the NCAA Football Rules Committee meets this month. Feigning injuries has become a tactic defenses use to slow down tempo offenses or as a way for an offense to avoid a delay of game penalty. The American Football Coaches Association submitted a proposal that would require a player who goes down on the field with a real or phony injury to sit out the rest of that possession. Currently, a player must go out for one play before re-entering.

