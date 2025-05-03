AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:39 p.m. EDT

Appreciation: Gregg Popovich had a view of the world, and it changed both the Spurs and the NBA

Gregg Popovich understood the world. That goes back long before the basketball world knew who he was. It probably can be traced to at least Popovich’s time at the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he majored in Soviet studies and was on his way to becoming a spy. He became an icon instead. Popovich’s time as coach of the San Antonio Spurs ended Friday, six months after a stroke essentially ended his tenure without him knowing. He stepped down, Mitch Johnson was promoted from acting coach to head coach, and just like that, the Spurs started a new chapter.

Popovich stepping down means Tomlin becomes the longest-tenured current US major pro coach

Gregg Popovich stepped down. Mike Tomlin moved up. The decision by Popovich to end his run as coach of the San Antonio Spurs means that the longest active tenure by any coach in any of the four U.S. major pro sports had ended. Popovich lasted nearly 29 years as coach of the Spurs. And now, it’s Tomlin’s turn. Tomlin, the coach of the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers, started in his current role in 2007, meaning he takes over for Popovich as the longevity in-one-place leader among the major pro leagues in the U.S.

Fred VanVleet and the Rockets force a deciding Game 7 by beating the Warriors 115-107 in Game 6

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Fred VanVleet had 29 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, Alperen Sengun contributed 21 points and 14 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets kept their season alive by beating the Golden State Warriors 115-107 and forcing a deciding Game 7 in their first-round series. Golden State went cold when it mattered most: The Warriors missed 13 straight shots between Draymond Green’s basket with 10:12 left and a 3-pointer by Stephen Curry at the 3:35 mark. Now, everybody will get back on an airplane and head to Houston for Game 7 on Sunday for a chance to meet well-rested Minnesota in the Western Conference semifinals.

Blues score 3 goals in 2:13 of the second period to beat Jets 5-2 and force a Game 7

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cam Fowler, Brayden Schenn and Nathan Walker scored in a 2:13 span of the second period and the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 to force a Game 7 in the first-round series. Philip Broberg had a goal and an assist, Alexey Toropchenko also scored and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for St. Louis who will return to Winnipeg for the deciding game Sunday night. Cole Perfetti and Nino Niderreiter scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves before being pulled after the second period for Eric Comrie who made four saves. Hellebuyck is 0-7 while allowed at least four goals in each of his last seven road playoff starts.

Times Square boxing event ends in a stunner as Rolando Romero beats Ryan Garcia. Haney, Lopez win

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Garcia arrived in Times Square in a Batmobile, hoping to look like a superhero in his return to boxing. Minutes later, he was hurt and on the canvas, looking up at the billboards and bright lights on the marquees surrounding the ring after being knocked down by Rolando Romero’s crushing left hand in the second round. Romero went on to beat Garcia by unanimous decision, a surprising finish to a night of boxing like none other. Earlier, Devin Haney beat Jose Ramirez by unanimous decision in a matchup of former 140-pound champions, after Teofimo Lopez defended his junior welterweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Arnold Barboza Jr.

Lando Norris beats teammate Oscar Piastri in eventful sprint race at rainy Miami Grand Prix

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Lando Norris beat McLaren Racing teammate Oscar Piastri to win the sprint race held ahead of qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix. The 18-lap sprint was eventful even before it started as heavy rain drenched the course and Charles Leclerc crashed in the wet conditions driving his Ferrari out to the grid. The start of the race was then delayed because drivers said the conditions were too dangerous. And when it finally went green with 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli leading as the youngest pole-winner in F1 history, his time out front was brief. He went off course as Piastri beat Antonelli to the first turn.

For players like Draymond Green, with Pop, it was the Olympic ties that truly bind

It was Dec. 4, 2021. The game was over. San Antonio knocked off Golden State 112-107. And when the final buzzer sounded, Draymond Green didn’t seem bothered whatsoever by the loss. He just wanted to talk to Pop. Friday’s announcement by the San Antonio Spurs that Gregg Popovich — the NBA’s all-time wins leader — is stepping down as coach after 29 seasons deeply resonated throughout the league. And it clearly hit Green hard, with the longtime Golden State forward saying he can’t fathom what it’ll be like to not see Popovich on the sideline anymore.

Aston Villa keeps Champions League bid alive by beating Fulham

Aston Villa has boosted its chances of Champions League qualification after topping Fulham 1-0 in the Premier League. Youri Tielemans’ first-half header settled the game at Villa Park on Saturday. Seventh-placed Villa moved level on points with Chelsea in fifth and Nottingham Forest in sixth. The top five teams qualify for next season’s Champions League. Just four points separate third-placed Manchester City and Villa. Tielemans headed in powerfully from a 12th minute corner. Leicester has won for the first time since January by beating last-placed Southampton 2-0. Relegated Ipswich has fought back from 2-0 down to draw with Everton 2-2.

After a fan’s terrifying fall in Pittsburgh, a look at safety measures across MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — When a fan flipped over the railing and fell off the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right field at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park on Wednesday night, it elicited memories of fans who have died from similar falls at other major league stadiums. Kavan Markwood was in critical condition as of Thursday after falling onto the warning track in right field just as Pirates star Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to put Pittsburgh ahead 4-3. Railing heights at ballparks are team decisions based on local laws and codes. The railing that runs along the Clemente Wall is three feet (36 inches) in height, which exceeds the building code requirements of 26 inches, according to Pirates vice president of communications Brian Warecki.

Thorpedo Anna, reigning Horse of the Year, to visit clinic after surprise loss at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Thorpedo Anna is headed for a checkup at a veterinary clinic after the reigning Horse of the Year finished a surprising seventh in her return to Churchill Downs. She was jostled in between horses in a race to the first turn and began to fade by the top of the stretch in Friday’s $1 million La Troienne for fillies and mares. She was coming off a victory in the Apple Blossom Handicap on April 12 in Arkansas. Trainer Ken McPeek says on social media that the first-turn incident may have thrown Thorpedo Anna off her game or the three-week turnaround from her last race may have been too quick. He says she’ll have X-rays on her knees and ankles and visit an equine hospital in Lexington for further examination.

