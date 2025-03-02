AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:39 a.m. EST

Commanders acquire wide receiver Deebo Samuel in a trade with the 49ers, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the trade tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have acquired wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, pending a physical, for a fifth-round pick. The deal cannot be made official until the start of the new league year March 12. The 29-year-old gives the Commanders another playmaker for quarterback Jayden Daniels going into his second NFL season. Samuel had 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns last season with the 49ers.

Manfred considering petition to have Rose posthumously removed from ineligible list, AP source says

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is considering a petition to have Pete Rose posthumously removed from Major League Baseball’s ineligible list, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the conversations. ESPN was the first to report on the reinstatement petition filed by Jeffrey Lenkov, a Southern California lawyer who represented Rose prior to his death at age 83 in September. Lenkov attended a Dec. 17 meeting with Rose’s daughter, Fawn, Manfred and MLB executive Pat Courtney in the commissioner’s office. The petition was filed on Jan. 8.

Jahmai Mashack hits long 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 5 Tennessee past No. 6 Alabama, 79-76

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jahmai Mashack raced up the court and hit a 3-pointer from well beyond the arc at the buzzer to give No. 5 Tennessee a 79-76 victory over No. 6 Alabama on Saturday. The Volunteers (24-5, 11-5 Southeastern Conference) got the final shot by forcing a five-second inbounds violation under Alabama’s basket with 3.8 seconds left. Chaz Lanier and Jordan Gainey each scored 18 points for Tennessee. Zakai Zeigler had 15, and Mashack finished with 11. Mark Sears led Alabama (23-6, 12-4) with 24 points. Labaron Philan had 13 and Aden Holloway added 11.

No. 7 St. John’s clinches first Big East regular-season title in 40 years and eyes more celebrations

NEW YORK (AP) — The final horn sounded and St. John’s skipped cutting down the nets. Instead, players held the trophy after St. John’s clinched its first outright Big East regular-season title since 1985, posed for pictures on the court while confetti fell from the ceiling at Madison Square Garden in front of a sellout crowd. The celebration was modest because the seventh-ranked Red Storm are eyeing other celebrations such as their first Big East Tournament title since 2000 and a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Cooper Flagg returns for 2nd half after leaving No. 2 Duke’s victory with eye injury

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke players see star freshman Cooper Flagg’s toughness on a regular basis and that was on display for everyone else Saturday night. Flagg returned for the second half of the No. 2 Blue Devils’ 100-65 victory overt Florida State after leaving in the first half following a hard foul when he was poked in the eye. Coach Jon Scheyer described the injury as a bruised eyelid. Flagg sat out more than 11 minutes to end the half, while the team’s eye doctor checked on him. He was back on the court for the first 12 minutes of the second half, finishing the game with 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting. He wasn’t made available to speak to reporters after the game.

USC’s JuJu Watkins hangs 30 points on UCLA at historic Pauley Pavilion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 30 points, five assists, three blocks and two steals for No. 4 Southern California an 80-67 victory over No. 2 UCLA. The Trojans won their first Big Ten regular-season championship in the school’s first year in the league. Watkins dominated at Pauley Pavilion, where the Bruins men’s teams have hung 11 national championship banners. With Watkins’ help, the Trojans have handed UCLA its only two losses this season. The crosstown rivals could meet again next week in the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis.

Alex Ovechkin scores 884th goal to move 10 back of tying Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored the 884th goal of his NHL career to move 10 away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s record. The Washington Capitals captain beat fellow Russian Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning with four minutes left in the third period. Ovechkin’s 31st goal of the season is his 12th in 22 games against Vasilevskiy. Despite the 39-year-old scoring, the Eastern Conference-leading Capitals lost a third consecutive game for the first time this season.

Florida Panthers acquire D Seth Jones in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers have acquired defenseman Seth Jones in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. Florida got Jones and a 2026 fourth-round pick from Chicago for goaltender Spencer Knight and a conditional first-round pick in next year’s draft. The Blackhawks also are retaining 26% of Jones’ salary. It is another huge acquisition for Florida, which already has key players like Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Anton Lundell, Carter Verhaeghe and Gustav Forsling locked up for at least three more seasons after this — and now lands a top-line defenseman in Jones, who is under contract through 2030.

Going through the NFL combine, Jack Bech inspired by brother killed in New Orleans attack

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jack Bech came to this year’s NFL annual scouting combine with two goals — impressing scouts as a tribute to his older brother. On Saturday, exactly two months after Tiger Bech was killed in the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans, Bech had a chance to fulfill both aspirations. The former TCU receiver walked onto the Lucas Oil Stadium turf for Saturday’s workouts motivated to soothe his heavy heart with a performance that would make his brother proud.

With value of running backs increasing, Ashton Jeanty and deep position group hope to cash in

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty saw the value of running backs tank as his college career started taking off. Then Jeanty watched Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs revive the position last season, just as he was becoming a household name. The timing couldn’t be better for Jeanty, the former Boise State star, and a stacked crop of backs at this year’s NFL annual scouting combine. From Jeanty and Cam Skattebo, who helped their college teams make the CFP playoffs, to TreVeyon Henerson and Quinshon Judkins, who led Ohio State to the national championship, there seems to be someone for every team.

