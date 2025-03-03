AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:36 a.m. EST

Luka scores 29 points and LeBron adds 17 in the Lakers’ 2nd straight win over the Clippers, 108-102

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 108-102 to win their rivalry matchup for the second time in three days. Luka Doncic had 29 points and nine assists, and LeBron James added 17 points. Rookie Dalton Knecht scored 19 points for the Lakers, who won their sixth straight game despite playing without injured starters Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. The Lakers have won 16 of 19 overall. Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points for the Clippers, who erased most of a late 21-point deficit before falling short in their fifth loss in six games.

Durant: Suns ’embarrassed ourselves’ in humiliating 116-98 home loss to the Timberwolves

PHOENIX (AP) — A brutal season for the Phoenix Suns hit a low Sunday night with a humiliating 116-98 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Suns forward Kevin Durant said the team “embarrassed the fans and we embarrassed ourselves” after giving up 22 turnovers and falling apart in the second half. Phoenix lost for the 11th time in 14 games and fell to 28-33 for the season. The team is four games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament and will need a minor miracle over the final 21 games of the season just to have a chance at the postseason.

Bell makes late charge for lead and holds off Byron at COTA for 2nd straight NASCAR victory

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christopher Bell passed Kyle Busch with five laps to go, then held off Daytona 500 winner William Byron to win NASCAR’s first road course race of the season at the Circuit of the Americas. Bell raced to his second consecutive victory after an overtime win in Atlanta a week ago. Once Bell cleared Busch, the Oklahoma driver had to make a desperate bid stay in front of hard-charging Byron and 2023 race winner Tyler Reddick of 23X1 Racing’s Toyota. Busch led 43 of 95 laps but faded to fifth to stretch his winless streak to 60 races.

Joe Highsmith goes from making the cut to a PGA Tour winner at the Cognizant Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Joe Highsmith had to make a nervy par putt just to make the cut in the Cognizant Classic. Two days later the lefty from Washington state had the lowest weekend score at PGA National and is headed to the Masters. Highsmith shot 64-64 on the weekend and rallied from a four-shot deficit for a two-shot victory. It’s the second week in a row for a first-time winner on the PGA Tour. Jake Knapp was trying to become the first wire-to-wire winner in tournament history. That ended when it took two tries to blast out of the water, leading to triple bogey.

Tears flow at a poignant figure skating event in Washington benefiting victims of the DC plane crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — A star-studded group of some of the best U.S. figure skaters of the past and present took the ice in the nation’s capital to remember and raise money for the victims of the midair collision outside Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Olympic champions Brian Boitano and Kristi Yamaguchi emceed the Legacy on Ice benefit event, which included performances by the likes of Ilia Malinin, Amber Glenn and Johnny Weir, as well as poignant tributes to the 67 people who died when an Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines flight and crashed into the Potomac River. That included 28 members of the figure skating community.

With Joel Embiid’s fate for this season decided, plenty of questions linger for 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is done for the season, at last shut down following the lingering effects of knee surgery. But plenty of hard questions remain in Philadelphia. There are no easy answers for team president Daryl Morey heading into the offseason and Embiid’s uncertain future only complicates any potential long-term success for the Sixers. This setback was the latest in a steady string of them with Embiid since the 76ers made him the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Tre White leads Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — Tre White had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Illinois to a 93-73 rout of No. 15 Michigan 93-73. Kylan Boswell and Kasparas Jakucionis each scored 17 points for the Illini who have beaten Michigan nine straight times. The Illini struggled to make shots throughout, but 19 offensive rebounds led to 30 second-chance points. Vladislav Golden had 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting for the Wolverines, who lost for the second time in four games. Michigan’s other four starters scored 28 points on 11-of-29 shooting.

Foul! Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome blasts officials after whistle-happy crew calls 53 fouls

CLEVELAND (AP) — Once the whistles stopped blowing, Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome cried foul. Upset with an inordinate number of personals called during Cleveland’s 133-129 overtime win against Portland on Sunday, Jerome didn’t hold back in criticizing the officiating crew and zeroed in on referee Natalie Sago. Jerome said Sago was “really bad.” The teams were called for a combined 53 fouls and the Trail Blazers and Cavs shot 70 free throws — 35 apiece — in a game that never found any flow. Jerome will likely draw a fine from the NBA for his postgame remarks. The Cavs overcame an 18-point deficit to improve to 50-10.

Man United crashes out of the FA Cup but ‘naive’ Amorim says winning Premier League is ultimate goal

Manchester United has crashed out of the FA Cup in a penalty shootout defeat to Fulham. Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee had spot kicks saved after the fifth-round game ended 1-1 following extra time on Sunday. But United coach Ruben Amorim insists his sights are set on a bigger trophy. Amorim says “The goal is to win the Premier League” while adding “I don’t know how long it’s going to take.” United great Wayne Rooney called Amorim’s remarks “naive.” Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno was the hero as Fulham won 4-3 in the shootout and advanced to the quarterfinals. Danny Welbeck fired Brighton into the last eight with an extra-time winner against Newcastle.

South Carolina gets No. 1 seed in SEC tournament after winning coin flip with Texas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina will be the No. 1 seed in the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament after winning a coin flip. The sixth-ranked Gamecocks and top-ranked Texas both finished 15-1 in conference play. They split their season series, leading to a coin flip to determine the top seed for the tournament, which begins on Wednesday. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey flipped a coin from Birmingham, Alabama, during halftime of LSU’s game against Mississippi to determine the top seed.

