AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:35 p.m. EST

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals keep their playoff hopes alive by edging the Steelers 19-17

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joe Burrow passed for 277 yards and a touchdown, and the Cincinnati Bengals kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 19-17 win over the floundering Pittsburgh Steelers. Burrow also threw an interception and his NFL record streak of consecutive games with at least 250 yards passing and three touchdowns came to an end. But he did enough to propel the 9-8 Bengals to their fifth straight win and keep them in the mix until the season’s final day. Cincinnati will earn the seventh seed in the AFC if Denver loses to Kansas City and Miami either loses to or ties the New York Jets on Sunday. The Steelers are heading to the playoffs on a four-game losing streak.

Ravens QB Jackson, the first member of the 4,000-900 club, looks toward playoff run

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson capped a sensational regular season with a rather ordinary performance. It was plenty good enough to set a pair of NFL records and lead the Baltimore Ravens to a second straight AFC North title. Jackson completed 16 of 32 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 63 yards, too, which certainly played a part in Baltimore’s 35-10 victory against the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens wrap up the AFC North with a 35-10 rout of Cleveland; Jackson surpasses 4,000 yards passing

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes, and the Baltimore Ravens won the AFC North for the second straight season, clinching the division with a 35-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens will open the playoffs at home against either the Los Angeles Chargers or Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore was two games behind the Steelers in the division before winning its final four to finish on top. Cleveland ended a dreadful season with six straight losses. Both Bailey Zappe and Dorian Thompson-Robinson took snaps at quarterback in the finale. Neither could move the ball much.

Diallo goal seals 2-2 draw for Man United against Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Amad Diallo’s late equalizer has secured a 2-2 draw for Manchester United against Premier League leader Liverpool. The forward turned home Alejandro Garnacho’s cross in the 80th minute at Anfield after Mohamed Salah’s penalty had looking like giving Liverpool the win. United led through Lisandro Martinez’s strike in the 52nd, but Cody Gakpo leveled seven minutes later. Salah fired Liverpool ahead from the spot in the 70th after Matthijs de Ligt handled in the box. Raul Jimenez scored a 91st-minute penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw for Fulham against Ipswich.

Browns fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and O-line coach Andy Dickerson after 3-14 season

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson following their 3-14 season. Dorsey and Dickerson were informed of the moves in the aftermath of the team’s 35-10 loss in Baltimore on Saturday. Dorsey and Dickerson were in Cleveland for just one season. Cleveland’s offense struggled under Dorsey, who was fired last season by Buffalo. The Browns scored more than 20 points in only three games and the unit was plagued by injuries. Dickerson had the tough job of replacing Bill Callahan, the former NFL head coach who left to join his son Brian’s staff with Tennessee.

Leonard says returning to the court is the easy part after making season debut for Clippers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — After what Kawhi Leonard has gone through the past nine months, returning to the court for the Los Angeles Clippers was the easy part. Leonard played 19 minutes and scored 12 points in his season debut Saturday night to help the Clippers beat the Atlanta Hawks 131-105.The six-time All-Star forward missed the Clippers’ first 34 games with what the team described as right knee injury recovery. It was his first NBA game action since Game 3 of the Clippers’ Western Conference first-round playoff series against Dallas on April 26.

Hideki Matsuyama sets personal best with 11 birdies for a 62 and leads Morikawa by 1 at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa put on quite the show at Kapalua. Matsuyama set a personal best with 11 birdies for his round of 62. He still only leads by one shot because Morikawa also shot a 62. They were neck-and-neck all afternoon in calm conditions at The Sentry. Matsuyama set a 54-hole scoring record at 27-under 192. The Plantation course at Kapalua was built with the wind in mind. There was barely a breeze on the mountainous course overlooking the Pacific. Thomas Detry shot 65 and says it felt like a steady round. He was five shots behind.

Rugby star Ilona Maher makes her debut in front of record crowd for Bristol Bears

BRISTOL, England (AP) — U.S. rugby star Ilona Maher has made her debut for the Bristol Bears women’s team in front of a record home crowd of 9,240. The 28-year-old Maher, “the most followed rugby player on the planet,” could not prevent Bristol from losing 40-17 to defending champion Gloucester-Hartpury in a Premiership Women’s Rugby match in southwestern England. She came on as a substitute in the 61st minute at Ashton Gate with Bristol trailing 28-10. Maher has more than 8 million followers combined on Instagram and TikTok. She was a runner-up on the “Dancing With The Stars” TV show. The Vermont native is returning to the 15-a-side game to boost her chances of making the U.S. team for the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

Chiefs finally depart KC for Denver amid ice storm after 4 hours spent waiting on the tarmac

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs finally departed from Kansas City International Airport for their game in Denver on Saturday after spending about four hours stranded on the tarmac amid an ice storm that blanketed the region ahead of an impending blizzard. The Chiefs tried to move up the flight as the weather bared down on them. But the plane they were expected to use was delayed in arriving, so the team had to stick with its mid-afternoon departure. Just before it took off, airport officials announced that all flight operations were suspended due to “rapid ice accumulation.” A break between the line of ice and the arrival of snow provided enough time to de-ice the plane, clear the runway and get the Chiefs off the ground.

Sonny Smart, father of Georgia coach Kirby Smart, dies after a fall in New Orleans

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia says football coach Kirby Smart’s father died early Saturday of complications from hip surgery after falling in New Orleans ahead of the Sugar Bowl. Sonny Smart fell while walking on New Year’s Eve and fractured his hip. He was hospitalized and had hip surgery at Ochsner Medical Center, where he died surrounded by his family. A longtime high school football coach in Alabama and Georgia, Sonny Smart coached Kirby when he was in high school. He became a regular at his son’s games when Kirby became head coach at his alma mater in 2016.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.