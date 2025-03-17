AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:34 p.m. EDT

Rory McIlroy takes drama out of playoff to win The Players and build momentum to the Masters

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has won The Players Championship in a three-hole playoff against J.J. Spaun that lacked any real drama. McIlroy blasted a drive down the 16th fairway to set up a birdie. And then Spaun sailed over the island green on the par-3 17th and into the water for a triple bogey. McIlroy is the eighth multiple winner of the PGA Tour’s premier championship. It’s also the first time in his career he has won twice early in the season before the Masters. It was the first Monday finish in three years because of a four-hour rain delay on Sunday.

This small-town team in Sweden was a women’s soccer powerhouse. Then Europe’s big clubs took over

UMEA, Sweden (AP) — A transformation of women’s soccer in Europe is well under way. The elite, big-money clubs already established in the men’s game such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea have begun pouring money, resources and extra focus into their women’s teams and are taking over. Umea and Turbine Potsdam, European champions only 20 years ago, are among the unfashionable relics of yesteryear who know they can no longer compete. But they seem OK with that and are adjusting to a new reality in a changing financial landscape as women’s soccer grows. Umea sporting director Jorgen Crovin says “I’m not in the least envious because these clubs are at a different level than we can ever achieve now.”

Messi out of World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil due to apparent injury

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi will miss Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil over the next eight days due to an apparent muscle injury. The 37-year-old Messi was not included in the 25-man squad announced on Monday by coach Lionel Scaloni. Argentine media reported Messi suffered a sore left thigh on Sunday during Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Atlanta United in Major League Soccer. The Argentine Football Association has not disclosed the reason for his absence. Argentina leads South America and will visit second-place Uruguay on Friday and host fifth-place Brazil four days later in Buenos Aires.

Strong TV ratings and attendance, women’s basketball in good place heading to NCAA Tournament

There was concern that attendance and overall interest in women’s college basketball would drop this year with the departure of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and other stars for the WNBA. Both took a dip — but only a dip. With JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers among those leading the way, attendance across the country was just short of last season’s record numbers. More networks showed more games on TV this season and ratings were strong heading into March Madness.

Who invented the March Madness bracket? Staten Island bar and Kentucky postal worker stake claims

NEW YORK (AP) — Trying to prove the real inventor of the March Madness pool seems about as implausible as picking a perfect bracket. Staten Island pub Jody’s Club Forest says it was the first in the late 1970s to design what would become the modern-day bracket. The first winner took home $880. By the time Jody’s Club shut down the pool in 2006, the jackpot hit $1.6 million for the winner. The family of a U.S. Postal Service worker out of Kentucky says he was the first one to create the bracket. His was the more traditional form of picking every game down to the champion.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts won’t play in 2 regular season games vs. Cubs in Tokyo because of illness

TOKYO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts will not play in the two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs because of an illness that’s lingered for the past week. Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Betts is starting to feel better but has lost nearly 15 pounds and is still trying to get rehydrated and gain strength. Roberts added that the eight-time All-Star might fly back to the United States before the team in an effort to rest and prepare for the domestic opener on March 27. Roberts said Miguel Rojas will start at shortstop in Betts’ place for the two games at the Tokyo Dome.

March Madness: Bracketology a settled national pastime as the 2025 NCAA Tournament arrives

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — It is time: Millions of Americans are going through the annual March rite of filling out an NCAA Tournament bracket (or two or three). The popularity of bracketology has picked up since the 1970s and ‘80s and is big business. It’s also a big distraction. A study released in 2023 by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a work outplacement firm, estimated $17.3 billion is lost in productivity during the three-week tourney.

Pursuit of glory? Cold, hard cash? A new poll breaks down why people fill out March Madness brackets

WASHINGTON (AP) — As March Madness takes over this week, how many people are filling out NCAA Tournament brackets and why? A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that more than one-quarter of Americans fill out a men’s bracket at least some years if not every year. Some 16% of U.S. adults fill out a women’s tournament bracket under the same parameters. And among those who fill out brackets at least some years, 7 in 10 say the reasons include a chance at the glory of winning, the chance to win money or simply that other people are doing it.

March Madness: How to win your NCAA men’s tournament pool and a look at what history tells us

Before we begin, a disclaimer: Your bracket will probably be a mess by Saturday. Or by Friday. And let’s be honest, some of us will out of the running by Thursday night. Welcome back to the world’s largest lottery, the NCAA tournament and all of its various bracket pools that millions of people will be joining over the next few days. Some will play for fun, some for a few bucks, some for big bucks. No matter the stakes, we encourage you to remember that you are not an expert — and even the experts didn’t know much this season.

March Madness: How to win your NCAA women’s tournament pool and a look at what history tells us

Congratulations to the 12 teams left in the chase for the women’s Division I national championship. Wait. We mean 68, right? Not really. Technically, yes, there are 68 teams in the women’s tournament field, but history tells us that only 12 have a chance to be the last team standing in Tampa in a few weeks at the Final Four. Since the NCAA women’s tournament was born in 1982, there have been 32 No. 1 seeds that have gone on to win the national championship, along with seven No. 2 seeds and three No. 3 seeds. That’s it. No other seeds need apply.

