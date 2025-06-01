AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:33 p.m. EDT

The NBA Finals are set: It’ll be Thunder vs. Pacers, starting Thursday night

The seeds for the 2025 NBA Finals began getting planted unknowingly in 2017, when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was about to enroll at Kentucky and Tyrese Haliburton was getting ready for his senior year of high school. That was the year when the Indiana Pacers traded Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pacers landed Domantas Sabonis out of that deal. The Thunder would trade George in 2019 to the Los Angeles Clippers for a package that included Gilgeous-Alexander. The Pacers would trade Sabonis in 2022 to Sacramento for a package that included Haliburton. And here we are. It’s Pacers vs. Thunder in the NBA Finals, starting Thursday.

The Knicks’ all-in moves didn’t get them all the way there. But they are getting close

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks went further than they’d gone in 25 years, just not as far as they hoped. They signaled they were serious about making a run at the NBA title when they traded for Mikal Bridges in the summer and then Karl-Anthony Towns in a preseason blockbuster. Their all-in moves just couldn’t get them all the way there. The Knicks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, leaving them without a championship since 1973. But after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000 following consecutive second-round exits, they could at least feel that they are getting closer.

French Open: Iga Swiatek beats Elena Rybakina and extends her bid for a 4th title in a row

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek turned things around at Roland-Garros after dropping eight of the first nine games against 12th-seeded Elena Rybakina in the fourth round and put together a 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory to extend her bid for a record fourth consecutive French Open championship. Rybakina got off to a stunning start Sunday and led 5-0 after less than 20 minutes. Then she went up a set and a break at 2-0 in the second. But Swiatek began playing better and now has won 25 matches in a row at the French Open. She meets Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals.

PSG holds victory parade in Paris with Champions League trophy after overnight violence

PARIS (AP) — European champion Paris Saint-Germain had an open-top bus parade through Paris on Sunday for roaring fans, an outburst of joy overshadowed by unrest in overnight celebrations. The winners of European club soccer’s biggest prize arrived in Paris on Sunday after their 5-0 win over Inter Milan in Munich on Saturday night and headed to France’s Champs-Elysees. The overnight fatalities marred a night of exuberance after PSG clinched its first — and long-awaited — Champions League title. The Eiffel Tower glowed in team colors and fans partied through the night.

Piastri wins Spanish Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Norris to extend F1 lead. Verstappen 10th

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Oscar Piastri has won the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris as McLaren continued its early dominance of the Formula 1 championship. Piastri flew away from his pole position and executed a flawless race to extend his lead in the driver standings. Norris crossed behind him after he recovered from a bad start. Max Verstappen crossed fifth but was dropped to 10th after he was given a 10-second penalty for colliding with George Russell late.

British rider Simon Yates wins elusive Giro d’Italia title

ROME (AP) — British rider Simon Yates has cruised to overall victory in the Giro d’Italia, finally winning the race that had eluded him so often. After attacking on the gravel-road climb to take the pink jersey in the penultimate stage on Saturday, Yates finished nearly four minutes ahead of runner-up Isaac Del Toro, the 21-year-old Mexican who wore pink for 10 days before Yates took control. It’s the second Grand Tour title for Yates after he won the Spanish Vuelta in 2018.

PSG set a new benchmark in the Champions League, but can it stay at the top of European soccer?

MUNICH (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain’s ascent to the top of European soccer is complete. Staying there is another matter entirely. Saturday’s Champions League triumph confirmed what many observers had suspected for some time – that PSG’s moment had finally come. Years of frustration in European club soccer’s elite competition was blown away in one glorious and historic night in Munich. Not only did PSG end its long wait for the trophy it prized most of all but it produced a statement performance and set a new benchmark for what it is to win the Champions League title.

Muncy powers Dodgers with 7 RBIs in 18-2 rout of Yankees, LA’s most runs ever vs New York

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit two three-run homers and tied his career high with seven RBIs, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers rout Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees 18-2 on Saturday. The Dodgers pounded out 21 hits and their runs were their most ever scored against the Yankees. The runs set a record for most by a National League team against the Yankees. New York’s only runs came on Judge’s 20th and 21st homers. Dodgers rookie Hyeseong Kim had a two-run homer and Andy Pages added a solo shot. Rookie catcher Dalton Rushing had his first big-league homer, a three-run shot against position player Pablo Reyes, who pitched the eighth.

And with that, an era ends: ‘Thanks for watching us. It’s the NBA on TNT’

Ernie Johnson could barely get the words out. The run of “Inside the NBA” on TNT came to an end on Saturday night after nearly four decades as a fixture of the league. The show will move to ESPN and ABC next season — and keep Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley together — but the final TNT sign-off was an emotional one.

On the day transgender women soccer players face a ban in England, they play on

LONDON (AP) — For soccer-loving transgender women in England, it’s been a tough day, as the ban on them playing in women’s teams came into force, To show its solidarity with the community and against the decision by the governing body of English soccer, Goal Diggers Football Club, a London-based trans-inclusive women’s football team, held a tournament Sunday. Around 100 people — women, trans women, non-binary and gender non-conforming players —took part in the “Let The Dolls Play Tournament” in north London. Last month, England’s Football Association banned transgender women from playing on women’s soccer teams in England from June 1 following a U.K. Supreme Court ruling in April.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.