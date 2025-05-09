AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:32 p.m. EDT

Angel Reese is ready to start winning in the WNBA after injuries and record-setting season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is ready to start winning in the WNBA after setting records as a rookie. Reese helped the league soar to new heights in popularity after she and the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark took their rivalry from the college ranks to the pros. But the wins for Reese didn’t come the way they had at LSU. That’s something she wants to change. The season opens with a matchup at Indiana on May 17. Reese says the Sky “were right there every night” last year. Chicago finished 10th in the WNBA at 13-27 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Warriors’ Draymond Green tells reporters he’s tired of portrayal as an ‘angry Black man’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Golden State’s Draymond Green will receive a warning letter from the NBA after getting his fifth technical foul of these playoffs, and the fiery forward says he’s grown tired of being portrayed as an “angry Black man” on the court. Green — who has made headlines numerous times in his career for his physicality on the court — made that comment after Golden State’s loss to Minnesota on Thursday night, a game where he got a technical foul after flailing his arms and making contact after getting fouled by Timberwolves’ Naz Reid.

India suspends its top cricket tournament, the IPL, for a week amid military tensions with Pakistan

MUMBAI, India (AP) — India’s biggest domestic cricket tournament has been suspended for one week following the escalating military tensions with Pakistan. The Indian Premier League, which features top players from around the world and attracts hundreds of millions of TV viewers, was halted with immediate effect, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said. The decision comes after a night of artillery exchanges between Indian and Pakistani soldiers across their frontier in Kashmir, amid a growing military standoff that erupted following an attack on tourists in the India-controlled portion of the disputed region. The IPL is the most popular cricket tournament in the world and runs between March and May.

Alcaraz beats Lajovic in return from injury at Italian Open; No. 1 Sabalenka advances

ROME (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz returned from a brief injury layoff with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic at the Italian Open. The third-ranked Alcaraz withdrew from the Madrid Open last month due to an upper right leg ailment that bothered him during the Barcelona Open final. He also had a left leg injury. Alcaraz wore a long black brace that covered the upper portion of his right leg and stretched down to just below his knee. Alcaraz is preparing to defend his title at the French Open. Roland Garros starts May 25. Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka opened with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Anastasia Potapova.

Bucs rookie Desmond Watson, at 464 pounds, tops list of the NFL’s heaviest players

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Desmond Watson already has made NFL history — as the league’s heaviest player. The 6-foot-6, 464-pound defensive tackle from Florida signed with his hometown Bucs after going undrafted and will begin his NFL journey during Tampa Bay’s three-day rookie minicamp this weekend. He’s sure to get plenty of attention. While no current NFL player tops 400 pounds — Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele is the heaviest at 380 — there have been a few who have played at or near four bills. The list includes Aaron Gibson, Nate Newton, Bryant McKinnie and William “The Refrigerator” Perry.

Pope Leo XIV is a tennis player. Tsitsipas would be happy to hit some balls with him

ROME (AP) — It was fitting that when Pope Leo XIV was elected the Italian Open tennis tournament was being played just up the road from the Vatican. Because tennis is the sport that the first American pope likes to play. Leo said in a 2023 interview with the Augustinian Order that “I consider myself quite the amateur tennis player.” Greek pro Stefanos Tsitsipas says he would be happy to hit some balls with Leo if he finds the time. Tsitsipas says “I feel like figures like this maybe can teach humans things” and that “I feel lucky that I was here when that got announced.”

FIFA confirms Women’s World Cup will increase to 48 teams in 2031 when US is expected to host

ZURICH (AP) — The Women’s World Cup will increase to 48 teams in 2031 when the United States is expected to host the tournament, FIFA confirmed Friday. FIFA has wanted to expand the women’s tournament from 32 teams to match the men’s World Cup which has 48 teams for the first time next year, when the U.S. will co-host with Canada and Mexico. The decision follows one month after FIFA said it had just one candidate bidding for each of the 2031 and 2035 women’s tournaments — the U.S. followed by the United Kingdom. FIFA is expected to confirm these two hosts next year. Brazil will host a 32-team Women’s World Cup in 2027.

Chris Buescher is back at Kansas Speedway, reliving the closest Cup Series finish in NASCAR history

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Chris Buescher is back at Kansas Speedway this week, and he’s being forced to relive the closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history. He thought he had won the spring race a year ago, only to learn on the cool-down lap that Kyle Larson had edged him at the finish line by 0.001 seconds. Buescher is pragmatic when he’s asked about the race, pointing out that “if it was 1,000th of a second for fifth and sixth, it wouldn’t have stung.” But on that day, it happened to be for the win. And it did sting.

Skorts vs. shorts uniform debate brimming in Irish sport camogie as women push for choice

A small Irish sport has become the latest battleground for female athletes protesting against their dress codes — in this case “skorts.” Camogie, a female version of hurling, doesn’t allow players to wear shorts. But that rule is being challenged as outdated and the debate is headed for a showdown Saturday when Cork and Waterford square off in a final. The teams say in a joint statement: “We will be togged out wearing shorts. That is our choice.” Players complain that “skorts” — shorts that have extra fabric to resemble skirts — are uncomfortable. The governing Camogie Association has called a May 22 meeting but last year the same body rejected proposals that would have authorized shorts.

England’s record six teams in next Champions League set to fuel wealth gap in European soccer

GENEVA (AP) — England will send a record six teams into the Champions League next season. It’s further fueling the wealthy Premier League’s financial power over the rest of Europe. Manchester United and Tottenham advanced Thursday to an all-English final of the second-tier Europa League. The winner will earn entry into the next Champions League where the prize money is typically four times greater. England already earned a bonus fifth Champions League entry next season because of its teams’ collective European results this season. England’s surge comes in the season that total UEFA prize money increases by 25%.

