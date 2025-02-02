AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:31 p.m. EST

Luka Doncic heads to the Lakers and Anthony Davis goes to the Mavs in blockbuster trade

Luka Doncic has been traded by the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. The trade was announced Sunday after the teams got the required league approval on all the terms involved in the deal. Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris are headed to the Lakers, while Davis and Max Christie are going to Dallas. The Utah Jazz are also involved in the deal. Doncic hasn’t played since Christmas, when he exited a game with a strained left calf. The trade may come at a serious price for the Slovenian star, who now can’t sign a five-year supermax extension this summer that could have been worth around $345 million. Davis has been out for the Lakers because of an abdominal injury.

DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal says DeWanna Bonner is headed to Indiana to join Caitlin Clark and the Fever. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. The six-time All-Star played in Connecticut the last five years, helping the Sun reach the WNBA Finals in 2022. She averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season and made the All-Star team. A move to Indiana reunites Bonner with coach Stephanie White, whom she played for in Connecticut the last two seasons.

A 2,500th 3-pointer, a triple-double, Bronny’s basket give LeBron James another memorable MSG game

NEW YORK (AP) — A 2,500th 3-pointer for his career and his 10th triple-double this season. Not a bad 31st trip to Madison Square Garden for LeBron James. Pretty good first one for Bronny James, too. LeBron did it all in his favorite place to play Saturday night, finishing with 33 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 128-112 victory over the New York Knicks. James improved to 23-8 at MSG, where his son had never been before Saturday. Bronny got in late in the game and made a left-handed layup on his only shot attempt.

What to know about security measures at the Super Bowl in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The City of New Orleans says it has spent more than 18 months preparing to host its 11th Super Bowl on Feb. 9. A New Year’s Day attack has raised questions about security lapses and triggered multiple lawsuits and investigations. City, state and federal officials have insisted they are more prepared than ever to safely host the Super Bowl and the cascade of concerts, parties and other festivities that accompany the NFL championship game. Officials and security contractors say there will be thousands of armed law enforcement agents, real-time AI monitoring of social media platforms and bomb-sniffing dogs scouring the Caesars Superdome stadium.

Man City thrashed 5-1 by Arsenal and Man United loses at home again in Premier League

The pain has returned for Manchester City and Manchester United in the Premier League. City conceded a goal inside two minutes and was overwhelmed in the second half in a 5-1 loss at Arsenal, which trimmed the gap to leader Liverpool to six points. United lost again at home, 2-0 to Crystal Palace. United now has seven defeats in 13 league games at Old Trafford this season and that’s something not seen since the 1890s. Tottenham ended a four-match losing run in the league by winning 2-0 at Brentford.

South Carolina retires jersey number of three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson had her South Carolina No. 22 jersey hung in the rafters at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday. The ceremony took place before No. 2 South Carolina played Auburn. The latest honor for Wilson comes at the building where she became the program’s all-time leading scorer and a statue of her greets visitors. She helped South Carolina to its first national title in 2017. She also became the Gamecocks’ first No. 1 WNBA draft pick, chosen by the Las Vegas Aces.

Calipari gets lukewarm response in return to Kentucky as Arkansas coach

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) — John Calipari received a mixed reception at Rupp Arena on Saturday night prior to his Arkansas Razorbacks playing No. 12 Kentucky. Calipari, in his first season at Arkansas, served as coach of the Wildcats for 15 seasons and compiled a 410-123 mark. He led Kentucky to its eighth national championship in 2012 before resigning last April to take a similar post at Arkansas. He signed a five-year contract that included a base salary of $7 million, plus incentives. There were definitely more boos, but some applause and cheers as well in Calipari’s first time back in Lexington. The Hall of Fame coach is the winningest active coach in men’s college basketball and has an 867-271 mark during his stops at Massachusetts, Memphis, Kentucky and now Arkansas.

Gabriel goads Haaland after goal in Arsenal-Man City match in latest chapter of their spiky rivalry

Arsenal defender Gabriel didn’t waste his chance to get his own back on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. After Martin Odegaard gave Arsenal a 1-0 lead inside two minutes of its Premier League match against City on Sunday, Gabriel was seen celebrating in the face of Haaland immediately after the goal. It was likely a direct response to a clash between the two players in the spiky first league meeting between the teams this season, on Sept. 22. On that occasion, Haaland threw the ball against the back of Gabriel’s head after City scored an equalizer deep into stoppage time. More than four months later, the needle was still clearly there

Trades involving the Capitals, Kings and Jets have worked out for all three teams, an NHL rarity

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saturday night crystallized how two trades made over the previous summers benefited three teams in a way they usually don’t in the NHL. Winnipeg got a goal from Alex Iafallo, part of the return for sending Pierre-Luc Dubois to Los Angeles in June 2023. Dubois scored for Washington to continue his excellent change of scenery since the Kings sent him to the Capitals. And goaltender Darcy Kuemper made 26 saves to help LA win on the road at Carolina and keep his strong season going.

Straka has late surge to regain Pebble Beach lead over Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Sepp Straka has a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry going into the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The highlight of the day was the Pebble weather with its cold, whipping wind and occasional rain. Straka hit a shot on the beach that started a string of bogeys. He recovered with four birdies on the last five holes for a 70. McIlroy was practically flawless playing bogey-free in the wind for a 65. Lowry also had a 65. The leading players include Justin Rose. All were part of Europe’s winning Ryder Cup team.

