AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:30 p.m. EST

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hits HR in 1st spring at-bat following offseason shoulder surgery

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani hit a solo home run in his first spring training plate appearance following offseason shoulder surgery. Batting in the leadoff spot, Ohtani worked a full count against Los Angeles Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi before driving a fastball to the opposite field, easily clearing the left field wall. A packed crowd at Camelback Ranch roared in approval and it’s another sign that the Japanese star could have another big season. The 30-year-old was taking at-bats against big league competition for the first time since he had surgery to repair a partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder.

Tsitsipas ends losing streak in ATP 500 finals by beating Auger-Aliassime to win Dubai Championships

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas secured his first ATP 500 title by beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3 in the Dubai Championships final on Saturday. The 11th-ranked Tsitsipas lost the final of the tournament in 2019 and 2020 but needed just under 90 minutes to claim his 12th career title and first of the year. In total, the Greek player had lost all 11 previous finals he played in ATP 500 events. But he won the last four games of the first set and then clinched the win with an ace on his first match point.

Palace reaches FA Cup quarterfinals after Millwall goalkeeper sent off for kick to the face

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace beat 10-man Millwall 3-1 in the fifth round of the FA Cup after visiting goalkeeper Liam Roberts was sent off early for kicking forward Jean-Philippe Mateta in the face. Roberts’ wild attempt to make a clearance led to Mateta having to be carried off on a stretcher and taken to a hospital with a head injury, with Palace chairman Steve Parish describing it as “the most reckless challenge on a football pitch I think I’ve ever seen.” Preston also reached the quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Burnley. Bournemouth was hosting fellow Premier League side Wolves later Saturday, before Manchester City welcomed Championship team Plymouth Argyle.

With value of running backs increasing, Ashton Jeanty and deep position group hope to cash in

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty saw the value of running backs tank as his college career started taking off. Then Jeanty watched Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs revive the position last season, just as he was becoming a household name. The timing couldn’t be better for Jeanty, the former Boise State star, and a stacked crop of backs at this year’s NFL annual scouting combine. From Jeanty and Cam Skattebo, who helped their college teams make the CFP playoffs, to TreVeyon Henerson and Quinshon Judkins, who led Ohio State to the national championship, there seems to be someone for every team.

Trump says in social media post he plans to pardon the late Pete Rose

President Donald Trump says he plans to issue “a complete PARDON of Pete Rose,” baseball’s late career hits leader who was banned from MLB and the Hall of Fame for sports betting. Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday night to say Rose, who died in September at 83, “shouldn’t have been gambling on baseball, but only bet on HIS TEAM WINNING.” Trump did not specifically mention Rose’s tax case in which Rose pleaded guilty in 1990 to two counts of filing false tax returns and served a five-month prison sentence. The president said he would sign a pardon for Rose “over the next few weeks.”

JuJu Watkins and No. 4 USC visit No. 2 UCLA in winner-take-all game for Big Ten regular-season title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Big Ten probably didn’t expect to have two West Coast schools dominate the women’s basketball standings when the league opened its doors to UCLA and USC this season. The crosstown rivals meet Saturday at sold-out Pauley Pavilion in a winner-take-all game to decide their new league’s regular-season champion. Two weeks ago, JuJu Watkins scored 38 points in leading USC to a 71-60 victory over then-top-ranked UCLA. The Bruins are eager to avenge their only loss of the season at home where they are 13-0 at Pauley Pavilion.

Cavaliers’ comeback win over Celtics give them confidence they can compete with defending champs

BOSTON (AP) — With Celtics fans in a frenzy throughout TD Garden after the Boston Celtics blitzed to a 25-3 lead over the Cavaliers in the final matchup of Eastern Conference frontrunners, Cleveland star Donovan Mitchell didn’t panic. He actually was in a calm place. What followed was three quarters of frenetic basketball that concluded with 41 points by Mitchell and a breakout night by teammate Evan Mobley that added up to a 123-116 win and a ninth straight victory by the Cavs team that earned a season split with a Celtics team they could very well see in the playoffs.

The world’s most famous sled dog race is longer than ever. Here’s a look at Iditarod, by the numbers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The world’s most famous sled dog race will have its longest course ever this year. A lack of snow north of the Alaska Range has forced a new route, increasing the race mileage by more than 100 miles. A stretch of barren ground also forced the official start of the race to Fairbanks. The parade-like ceremonial start is Saturday in Anchorage. The official start of the race was delayed by a day, until Monday, so mushers and die-hard fans can drive the 360 miles from Anchorage to Fairbanks for the start. The winner is expected in about 10 days in the old Gold Rush town of Nome, 1,128 miles away.

Big 12’s 1st winner-take-all finale as No. 10 TCU women face No. 17 Baylor in bid for league title

WACO, Texas (AP) — TCU goes into the regular-season finale with a chance for its first Big 12 women’s basketball title. The Horned Frogs will have to beat 13-time champion Baylor again to do it. Five weeks after TCU’s first win over Baylor in 35 years, the two teams play Sunday in Waco for the outright Big 12 title. It is the league’s first winner-take-all game on the final day of the regular season in its 29-season history. The 27-3 Frogs have a six-game winning streak. Baylor is 25-5 with a nine-game winning streak since that loss in Fort Worth on Jan. 26.

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards suspended 1 game by NBA after picking up 16th technical foul

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers. Edwards, who vowed last month that he wouldn’t get any more technicals, was called for two of them Thursday night and automatically ejected. He will sit out Friday when the Timberwolves visit the Utah Jazz. NBA rules state a player receives a one-game suspension after picking up 16 technical fouls in a season. For every two additional technicals, the suspension will increase by one game.

