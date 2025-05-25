AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:29 p.m. EDT

The Indianapolis 500 is starting, but after a rain delay, can Larson complete ‘the double?’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske has delivered the command for drivers to start their engines at the Indianapolis 500 after a 42-minute delay for rain — a pause that has Kyle Larson’s attempt to complete “the double” and race 1,100-miles in one day in jeopardy. The NASCAR star must leave Indianapolis Motor Speedway by 4 p.m. to make it to Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina, where the Coca-Cola 600 is his priority. Only one driver has ever completed all 1,100 miles — Tony Stewart in 2001. Larson’s bid failed last year because a rain delay in Indianapolis made him miss the Coca-Cola 600.

Lando Norris takes a ‘dream’ Monaco win to reduce Oscar Piastri’s F1 standings lead

MONACO (AP) — Lando Norris has cruised to victory at the Monaco Grand Prix to cut teammate Oscar Piastri’s Formula 1 standings lead. Starting on pole position, Norris locked up a wheel into the first corner but still managed to hold off last year’s winner, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. Norris took his first Grand Prix win since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Leclerc was second after closing in on Norris late in the race. Piastri was third and defending champion Max Verstappen fourth.

Man City, Chelsea and Newcastle secure Champions League spots as angry Villa misses out

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle have secured the remaining Champions League spots on a dramatic final day of the Premier League season. Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest were the big losers on Sunday, missing out in the race for the top five. Villa was left with a sense of injustice after having a goal ruled out against Manchester United just moments before going behind and eventually losing 2-0 at Old Trafford. A draw would have been enough for Unai Emery’s team on a day when Newcastle lost 1-0 at home to Everton. Chelsea beat Forest 1-0 to secure a return to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

French Open 2025: Rafael Nadal is celebrated at the tournament he won a record 14 times

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is being celebrated during a ceremony in the main stadium of the French Open on Day 1 of the tournament. Nadal is a 14-time champion at Roland-Garros who retired after last season. The tribute to him is taking place Sunday after the three day-session matches in Court Philippe Chatrier. He won more titles in Paris than any other player won at any major tennis tournament. The 38-year-old from Spain played his last competitive match in the Davis Cup in his native Spain in November, and some were critical of the way he was honored then.

Tommy Paul keeps on truckin’ at French Open after getting his repossessed vehicle back

PARIS (AP) — Tommy Paul was pleased to come back to win his first-round match at the French Open, of course, but perhaps not as thrilled as he was to discuss regaining the truck that was repossessed back home in Florida when he accidentally missed some payments. The 12th-seeded Paul kept on truckin’ with his clay-court results at Roland-Garros by eliminating Elmer Moller of Denmark 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 at Court Simonne-Mathieu on Sunday. Then he explained that his vehicular adventures arose while he was at the Italian Open earlier this month because he changed banks and forgot to properly adjust the automatic payments for his Ford F-150.

Indianapolis 500 fans double up with split loyalties to Pacers, race day traditions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Austin Pettijohn came to Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 dressed appropriately — in checkered flag shorts and an Indiana Pacers jersey. For the 32-year-old from nearby Franklin, Indiana, it just meshed. It also meshed with many others in the colorful race-day crowd. As Indianapolis Motor Speedway swung into high gear, blue-and-gold Pacers jerseys and other team regalia could be found almost anywhere one looked as the trackside sounds and smells wafted through the infield — hours before the Pacers hosted the New York Knicks for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Sweden beats Denmark 6-2 to take bronze at ice hockey worlds

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Mikael Backlund and Marcus Johansson have scored two goals each as Sweden beat Denmark 6-2 to take the bronze medal at the ice hockey world championship. It was the second straight third-place finish for Sweden while fourth place was the best-ever result for Denmark. Lucas Raymond and Mika Zibanejad also scored for the winners while Nick Olesen and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Denmark. The United States and Switzerland meet in the gold medal game later Sunday.

French Open: Canadian teen Victoria Mboko wins her first Grand Slam match and looks for more

PARIS (AP) — Victoria Mboko is an 18-year-old from Canada who has won her Grand Slam debut at the French Open. Mboko beat 2024 Wimbledon quarterfinalist Lulu Sun 6-1, 7-6 (4) on Sunday. Mboko has claimed all eight sets she’s played over the past week-plus on the red clay at Roland-Garros. That includes in a trio of triumphs in the qualifying rounds. Mboko dominated at lower-level events at the start of this season and played her first WTA match at the Miami Open in March. She is currently ranked 120th but appears ready to move up quite a bit.

Real Madrid confirms Xabi Alonso is returning as ‘one of the best coaches in the world’

MADRID (AP) — Xabi Alonso is returning to Real Madrid to take over a club that failed to meet expectations this season. The Spanish powerhouse said Sunday the 43-year-old Alonso is replacing coach Carlo Ancelotti, who left after four mostly successful seasons to take a job with Brazil’s national team. Alonso played for Madrid from 2009-14. He recently announced he was leaving Bayer Leverkusen. Madrid began the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup title but mostly struggled since then, failing to lift another trophy and losing all four “clasico” matches against rival Barcelona.

Anthony Edwards and the Wolves strike back with 143-101 win to cut Thunder’s West finals lead to 2-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists in just three quarters to lead the re-energized Minnesota Timberwolves in a 143-101 victory over Oklahoma City in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The Thunder’s lead in the series was cut to 2-1. Julius Randle added 24 points and rookie Terrence Shannon Jr. had 15 points in 13 minutes to highlight a big boost from the bench for the Wolves. They caused all kinds of cracks in the Thunder’s NBA-best defense after struggling to solve it in two lopsided losses on the road.

