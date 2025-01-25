AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:28 p.m. EST

Australian Open: Keys upsets 2-time champion Sabalenka in women’s final for 1st Grand Slam title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Madison Keys of the United States has upset two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 in the Australian Open final. The victory Saturday allowed Keys to collect her first Grand Slam title at age 29. Keys adds this win over the No. 1-ranked Sabalenka to her elimination of No. 2 Iga Swiatek in the semifinals and is the first woman since Serena Williams in 2005 to defeat both of the WTA’s top two players at Melbourne Park. Keys was playing in her second major final after being the runner-up at the 2017 U.S. Open. She prevented Sabalenka from becoming the first woman since Martina Hingis in 1997 to 1999 with three straight Australian Open titles.

Novak Djokovic takes a jab at injury ‘experts’ by posting a picture of an MRI of his left hamstring

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has posted a scan of his injured left hamstring on social media more than 24 hours after being booed at the Australian Open when he quit playing one set into his semifinal because of what he said was a torn muscle. The 24-time Grand Slam champion put the picture of the MRI taken Saturday on X and wrote: “Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury ‘experts’ out there.” He did not offer any additional information, such as the exact diagnosis he might have received or any timeline for his recovery.

Zach Ertz returns to Philadelphia for the NFC title game as a key player for the Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Zach Ertz spent the first 8 1/2 years of his NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He even helped them win a Super Bowl during that run. Now the veteran tight end returns for the NFC championship game as a valuable member of the Washington Commanders’ offense. Ertz has rediscovered his love of football this season playing for coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Now either Ertz or the team he spent the bulk of his career with is heading to the Super Bowl.

Josh Harris finds himself on brink of championship with Commanders he can’t find with 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Josh Harris owns both the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Commanders among the many sports properties in his portfolio. The Commanders can earn a spot in the Super Bowl if they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game. Harris might become the most unpopular person in Philly if he wins a championship with another team before he wins one with the Sixers. The Commanders went from 4-13 last season to 12-5 this season behind star quarterback Jayden Daniels.

With Carroll going to Raiders, Schottenheimer promoted at Cowboys, Coen to Jags, 1 opening remains

Pete Carroll is set to return to the sideline as a head coach following a one-year hiatus and Brian Schottenheimer and Liam Coen are ready for their first shots at running an NFL team. The Las Vegas Raiders and Carroll agreed in principle on a three-year deal with a one-year team option, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The Dallas Cowboys announced Friday night that Schottenheimer agreed on a deal to become the storied franchise’s next coach. And Coen was hired by Jacksonville two days after the Jaguars fired general manager Trent Baalke. That leaves only New Orleans still searching for a head coach.

Australian Open: Aryna Sabalenka throws her racket after losing to Madison Keys in the final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has come up one match shy in her bid for a third consecutive Australian Open title. After 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 loss to Madison Keys in the final on Saturday, Sabalenka threw her racket on the sideline, sat on her bench with a towel over her head and then even briefly walked off the court before the trophy ceremony. Sabalenka chalked that up to frustration, saying she felt so close to a rare achievement. The last woman with three trophies in a row at Melbourne Park was Martina Hingis from 1997 to 1999. Sabalenka won just one fewer point than Keys did in the final.

Alex Bregman’s door to re-sign with Astros is ‘cracked’ open, general manager says

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston general manager Dana Brown says the door for re-signing free agent Alex Bregman is “cracked” open, but he acknowledges keeping the third baseman with the Astros would be a longshot. Speaking at the team’s FanFest on Saturday, Brown talked about the possibility of re-signing Bregman, who has spent his entire nine-year career with the Astros. He said the organization never thought Bregman “would still be on the market” when it made moves this offseason. He said management and Bregman have had some conversations, but he wants to leave it at that for now.

The Washington Commanders once ruled an entire region. After years of struggle, the joy has returned

The Washington Commanders’ run to the NFC Championship game has restored the franchise’s relationship with its long-put upon fan base. The Commanders will play the Philadelphia Eagles for the right to go to their first Super Bowl in more than 30 years. Washington reached the NFC title game and won three Super Bowls between 1982-91 and sold out every home game for five decades. After 24 years of mostly misery under former owner Daniel Snyder, Washington’s return to prominence this season behind rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has revitalized the energy around the team in a way not seen since its last Super Bowl title 33 years ago.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner plays Alexander Zverev in the men’s Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Jannik Sinner will face Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open men’s final on Sunday. Sinner is seeking his third Grand Slam title overall. Zverev is trying to win his first after finishing as the runner-up in two previous major finals. Sinner is a 23-year-old from Italy who is seeded No. 1. Zverev is a 27-year-old from Germany who is seeded No. 2. It is the first time the men seeded 1-2 will meet each other in the final at Melbourne Park since No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 2 Rafael Nadal in 2019. Zverev advanced when Djokovic quit because of an injury after one set of their semifinal.

With an eye on 2026 draft, touted prospect AJ Dybantsa watches Spurs-Pacers in Paris

PARIS (AP) — A.J. Dybantsa gets recognized at NBA games now. It makes what might be coming his way in 18 months or so seem a little more real. Dybantsa — the BYU-bound phenom who could be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft — was at the San Antonio-Indiana games in Paris this week. His presence made sense for multiple reasons: he’s made no secret that he’d like to play for the Spurs one day, and his father, Ace Dybantsa, used to play professionally in Paris.

