AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:27 p.m. EST

Connor McDavid scores in OT to give Canada 3-2 win over United States in 4 Nations Face-Off final

BOSTON (AP) — Connor McDavid scored at 8:18 of overtime in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States on Thursday night as the North American rivals turned what had been a tune-up for the 2026 Olympics into an geopolitical brawl over anthems and annexation as much as international hockey supremacy. Nathan MacKinnon and Sam Bennett also scored for Canada. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in the first three periods and six more in the extra period on the same ice where he helped the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup five years ago. Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson scored for the Americans, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 22 shots in regulation and three more in OT.

New York Yankees drop ban on beards, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner

TAMPA. Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees have dropped their ban on beards, 49 years after it was imposed by owner George Steinbrenner. Current owner Hal Steinbrenner, son of The Boss, announced the change Friday before the team’s spring training opener. Hal Steinbrenner says in a statement: “It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.” As recently as Monday, the Yankees had left reminders on the clubhouse chair of each player to arrive clean shaven the following morning for photo day, which was ignored by closer Devin Williams.

With Wembanyama’s season now over, the Spurs and the basketball world wait for what’s next

The French sports newspaper L’Equipe published a photo of Victor Wembanyama across the entirety of its front page on Friday, the San Antonio star looking down with his hands on his hips. “Coup D’Arret” was the headline in big, white letters. “Coup D’Arret” was the headline in big, white letters. The translation, in this case, means Knockout Blow. For now, yes, Wembanyama’s season has been dealt a knockout blow. Deep vein thrombosis in the right shoulder is the diagnosis, meaning he has a blood clot. The Spurs have been told that doctors believe this is not a career-threatening issue.

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis joins DeSean Jackson’s staff at Delaware State as running backs coach

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Former NFL star Clinton Portis has been named DeSean Jackson’s running backs coach and run game coordinator at Delaware State. The Hornets announced Portis’ hiring on social media. Portis joins Jackson, Norfolk State coach Michael Vick and Tennessee State coach Eddie George in taking jobs at historically Black universities. Portis was 2002 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year for Denver and rushed for just under 10,000 yards in nine NFL seasons with the Broncos and Washington. In 2022, Portis was sentenced to six months in federal prison for his role in a medical fraud scheme.

For Dominican baseball hopefuls, age fraud cases and a curveball from Japan reflect a broken system

BANÍ, Dominican Republic (AP) — Despite years of corruption and criticism, the entry point for talented players from the Dominican Republic into Major League Baseball’s development pipeline remains a Wild West form of free agency. Scouts fan out across the Caribbean country in search of talented players as young as 10 years old who then live and train at academies in hopes of reaching a handshake deal on a multimillion-dollar contract with an MLB franchise before they’re 16. There are mounting examples of players being pressured to falsify their age by as many as seven or eight years to increase their value.

4 Nations Face-Off final between US and Canada drew record betting action

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Canada’s 3-2 overtime victory over the United States in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off set single-game hockey betting records. BetMGM Sportsbook said the game Thursday night was the most bet-on hockey game in its history. It was 2 1/2 times greater than any NHL game this season. Betting also was strong throughout the tournament. Five of the games were among the seven most wagered-on hockey games this season.

Singer of Canadian anthem at 4 Nations Face-Off changes lyric to protest Trump’s 51st state remarks

The anthem singer who performed the Canadian anthem prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game changed a lyric in “O Canada” from “in all of us command” to “that only us command.” Publicist Adam Gonshor in an email to The Associated Press confirmed Chantal Kreviazuk changed the lyric as a response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks about making Canada the 51st state. Kreviazuk also posted to her Instagram story the phrase “that only us command” written on her left hand with emojis of a Canadian flag and a flexed muscle. The NHL declined comment on the situation. Canada won the game 3-2 in overtime.

American fans lightly boo ‘O Canada’ before 4 Nations Face-Off title game

BOSTON (AP) — American fans lightly booed the Canadian national anthem and roared out their own Thursday night before the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off, a matchup between the United States and Canada that has taken on collateral importance in the wake of cross-border political animosity. A smattering of jeers for “O Canada” were eventually drowned out by the singing fans; “The Star-Spangled Banner” followed, with the sellout TD Garden crowd at full volume in an anthem battle that became the undercard for one of the most anticipated hockey games in decades.

Boston group hoping to land a WNBA franchise. The league has said it will add a 16th team in 2028

Former NBA player Michael Carter-Williams is hoping to get a WNBA franchise in Boston whether it’s through expansion or bringing in a current team that wants to move. He’s part of The Boston Women’s Basketball Partners group that is spearheading the initiative. The WNBA has already announced three expansion teams that will start play over the next two years with Golden State beginning this season and Toronto and Portland starting in 2026. The league has said it would add a 16th team to begin play in 2028. There have been a lot of cities that already have submitted bids, including Philadelphia, Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City, Houston and Nashville.

Italian skier Brignone wins, Shiffrin takes ‘big step’ as 25th in her first GS race after injury

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Italian skier Federica Brignone won the first World Cup giant slalom after taking gold at the world championships. Mikaela Shiffrin finished 25th in the American’s first race in the discipline in nearly 12 weeks. Brignone beat runner-up Alice Robinson of New Zealand by 0.40 seconds. They also finished 1-2 in the GS at the worlds. Robinson remained in the lead of the discipline standings. Thea Louise Stjernesund of Norway came 1.57 behind in third. Amercian Paula Moltzan dropped from third after the opening run to sixth.

