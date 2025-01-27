AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:27 a.m. EST

The Chiefs get more Mahomes magic and advance to 3rd straight Super Bowl, beating the Bills 32-29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes accounted for three touchdowns and the Kansas City defense made big stops at key moments to help the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 on Sunday night and reach the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season. Now, they will face the Philadelphia Eagles and try to become the first team ever to hoist three straight Lombardi Trophies. Harrison Butker gave them the lead with his field goal with 3:33 left, and the Kansas City defense stopped Josh Allen and Co. on fourth down, allowing the Chiefs offense to run out the clock on their ninth consecutive playoff victory.

Hurts, Barkley each rush for 3 TDs to help Eagles reach Super Bowl with 55-23 win over Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley dashed 60 yards for a touchdown on Philadelphia’s first play and finished with 118 yards and three scores, Jalen Hurts rushed for three TDs and the Eagles soared into the Super Bowl with a 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Hurts and the Eagles are in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons, and this time Barkley is along for the ride. Philadelphia will play former Eagles coach Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

Taylor Swift watches boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Bills and get back to Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Taylor Swift is likely headed to her second straight Super Bowl. The 14-time Grammy Award-winning superstar returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and watched her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC championship game. Swift and Kelce began dating last season and they smooched on the field after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers for their second straight Super Bowl title. Now the Chiefs will try to win their third in a row, which no NFL team has ever done.

Commanders warned referees can ‘award a score’ after 4 penalties near goal line in loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Washington Commanders jumped offsides four times in a sequence of five plays while trying to stop Philadelphia’s vaunted tush push. The repeated penalties earned them a warning from the referee that he could award the Eagles a touchdown if the Commanders did it again. Jonathan Allen was flagged twice and Frankie Luvu was flagged twice during the sequence, with Luvu leaping over the Eagles’ line on consecutive plays. Referee Shaun Hochuli told the crowd, “Washington has been advised that referees can award a score if this type of behavior happens again.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs will face Hurts, Barkley and the Eagles as they seek a Super Bowl three-peat

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are going for a three-peat in a Super Bowl rematch. This time, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have Saquon Barkley. The Eagles and Chiefs will face off for the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in three years on Feb. 9 in New Orleans. Kansas City aims to become the first team to win three Super Bowls in a row. Mahomes led Kansas City to a 32-29 win over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC championship game on Sunday, eliminating Buffalo for the fourth time in five years.

Once again, the Bills play the Chiefs down to the wire, only to come up short of the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills once again had their season ended by their biggest nemesis in the playoffs. Buffalo lost 32-29 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game on Sunday night. It was the fourth time in the last five seasons that Kansas City has ended the Bills’ postseason run, and two of them have been for the conference title. Now, the Chiefs are headed to New Orleans to face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, and the Bills will head into the offseason wondering what it will take to finally beat Kansas City and get back to the game for the first time since January 1994.

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner’s style draws comparisons to Novak Djokovic

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — It’s hard to watch the way Jannik Sinner plays tennis and not think of Novak Djokovic. Of all the praise bestowed on Sinner after he won his second consecutive Australian Open championship, and third Grand Slam title overall, nothing felt as significant as the comparison made by runner-up Alexander Zverev on Sunday. Facing Sinner, particularly on hard courts, reminds Zverev a lot of trying to solve the challenge presented by none other than 24-time major champion Djokovic. Sinner beat Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 at Melbourne Park. That made the No. 1-ranked Sinner 80-6 with nine titles since the start of last season.

Ryan Pressly waives no-trade clause to join the Chicago Cubs, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are finalizing a trade for Ryan Pressly, adding the right-hander to the back end of their bullpen in their second major offseason deal with the Houston Astros. Pressly has agreed to waive his no-trade clause, according to a person familiar with the situation, and there is an agreement in place between the teams, pending a review of medical records. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized. The Cubs also acquired All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker in a multiplayer trade with the Astros in December.

Kelsey Plum headed to Los Angeles and Jewell Loyd to Las Vegas in blockbuster 3-way deal: AP source

Kelsey Plum is headed to Los Angeles as part of a three-way trade that will send Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Sunday night because no official deal has been announced. Plum helped the Aces win consecutive WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023. She averaged 17.8 points and 4.2 assists last season. Loyd had requested a trade out of Seattle last month. The Sparks traded the No. 2 pick in the draft and Li Yueru to Seattle. Los Angeles also received the No. 9 pick. The Aces got the 13th pick in the draft.

Penske’s pair of Porsches dominate as The Captain wins Rolex 24 at Daytona for 2nd consecutive year

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Roger Penske started his 59th season in motorsports the same way he closed last year — as a champion. Porsche Penske Motorsport on Sunday won the Rolex 24 at Daytona for the second consecutive year and third time overall. At the same place and race where Team Penske debuted in 1966, Penske returned to victory lane. And, as he always does, the billionaire who turns 88 next month stayed awake and sat with the team on the timing stand for the entire 24 hours. His two cars dominated the twice-round-the-clock endurance race and finished first and third. It was the No. 7 full-time IMSA entry that won, making it back-to-back victories for that car despite a different driver lineup from 2024.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.