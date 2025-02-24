AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:26 p.m. EST

College sports put a twist on team spirit, with signature brews at games and grocers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — It wasn’t too long ago that many colleges weren’t even selling alcoholic beverages at sporting events on campus. Now, dozens upon dozens of them are partnering with local breweries to have their own officially licensed craft beers to sell at games and in local grocery stores, with schools or collectives getting part of the proceeds. Sponsorship and licensing company Learfield manages sports sponsorships for over 160 universities and licensing agreements for nearly 800 colleges. It says 93 of its schools had licensing deals for alcoholic beverages for the first six months of the current fiscal year.

Yankees will play Sinatra’s ‘New York, New York’ only after home wins, returning to original custom

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Yankees will play Frank Sinatra’s version of the “Theme From New York, New York” only after home wins instead of all games in the Bronx, going back to the original custom set by owner George Steinbrenner in 1980. The Yankees said players and staff were tired of hearing a celebratory song following defeats. After Sunday’s 4-0 spring training loss to Detroit at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees played Sinatra’s 1966 recording of “That’s Life,” a 1963 song by Dean Kay and Kelly Gordon. The team said various songs will be used after losses.

Manaea is expected to miss start of Mets season with oblique strain. Madrigal has fractured shoulder

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets starter Sean Manaea is expected to begin the season on the injured list because of a right oblique strain. Manaea said Monday that he had been dealing with the issue since getting to spring training. He says it never got worse but never improved. The left-hander was the Mets’ top starter last season and then got a $75 million, three-year contract. He had an MRI over the weekend and won’t throw for two to three weeks. Manager Carlos Mendoza also said infielder Nick Madrigal fractured his non-throwing shoulder in a spring training game Sunday.

Travis Hunter’s possible double duty gives the NFL’s annual scouting combine a different look

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is creating a distinctly different atmosphere as this year’s NFL scouting combine begins. Yes, he’s coming to Indianapolis listed as a defensive back. But some also consider the former Colorado star the best receiver in this year’s draft class. And he could work out at both positions this week, making him the most intriguing two-way prospect in combine history. The question is where does he fit best and will he work out at either or both positions this week.

They told her women shouldn’t box. Now she’s Ghana’s first female world champion

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — When Abigail Kwartekaa Quartey decided as a teenager to become a professional boxer, her family begged her to stop training. It was an unusual choice for a young woman in a working-class neighborhood of Ghana’s capital of Accra. While boxing is the pride of Jamestown, and the neighborhood is known for being home to many boxing stars, it’s also been seen as a man’s sport with women discouraged from taking part. But Quartey persisted and last year, at age 27, she became Ghana’s first female world boxing champion. What counts the most for Quartey is the impact on young women from her neighborhood. She wants more women to become professional athletes.

Auburn atop AP Top 25 for 7th straight week; preseason No. 1 KU out, ending ranked run at 80 weeks

Auburn remained atop the AP Top 25 for the seventh straight week Monday while preseason No. 1 Kansas fell out of the men’s basketball poll for the first time since February 2021. That ended a streak of 80 consecutive ranked weeks for the Jayhawks. The Tigers were a unanimous No. 1 and were followed by Duke, Florida, Houston and Tennessee in the top five. Ole Miss fell out along with the Jayhawks. They were replaced by Saint Mary’s at No. 23 and BYU at No. 25.

Texas is No. 1 in women’s AP Top 25 for the first time in 21 years; NC State climbs into top 10

Texas moved up to No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in 21 years after Notre Dame lost in overtime to N.C. State. The Longhorns are the third different school to hold the top spot in the past three weeks. UCLA, Notre Dame, USC and UConn round out the top five. Florida State and Louisville re-entered the Top 25 while Illinois and Georgia Tech fell out of the poll.

Rain in Florida leads Tigers to cancel first spring home game since 2016, other games altered

The Detroit Tigers have canceled their first home spring training game since 2016 because of rain forecast to continue throughout the day. Detroit was supposed to play Toronto on Monday, but the game in Lakeland, Florida, was called off several hours before the scheduled first pitch. Houston’s game against Miami in West Palm Beach was also canceled. There were also rainy conditions in Fort Myers and Sarasota, where teams had preemptively pushed back the scheduled start of games three hours in hopes of playing later in the afternoon. Those games were the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, and the Atlanta Braves hosting the Baltimore Orioles.

Panthers will not re-sign longtime linebacker Shaq Thompson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are moving on from longtime linebacker Shaq Thompson. The Panthers informed Thompson, who is an unrestricted free agent, that they will not be re-signing him. Thompson is expected to pursue other options in free agency. The 30-year-old has been with the Panthers for a decade, but has been limited to just six games over the last two seasons because of injuries. He was the team’s first-round pick in 2014 and ranks fourth in team history with 752 tackles, behind only Thomas Davis, Luke Kuechly and Mike Minter. Thompson appeared in 123 games in his 10 seasons with Carolina.

More wins, more drinks: Opening hours in pubs could extend in England and Wales during Women’s Euros

LONDON (AP) — Soccer fans in England and Wales might be allowed to spend more time in pubs if their teams go far at the Women’s European Championship being held in Switzerland in July. The British government is launching a four-week consultation to discuss whether pubs can extend their licensing hours from 11pm to 1am should England and/or Wales reach the semifinals or final of Euro 2025. The government says Britain’s home secretary has the power to extend licensing hours for occasions of “exceptional international, national or local significance.” England’s women’s team, whose players are nicknamed the Lionesses, will be defending the title won on home soil in 2022.

