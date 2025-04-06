AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:26 p.m. EDT

Florida makes push all the way to NCAA title game, will face Houston team that pushes others around

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Florida has gone from being picked to finish sixth in the rugged Southeastern Conference to playing for national championship. Now the Gators face Big 12 champion Houston, which just pushes teams around with its suffocating defense. The title game Monday night in the Alamodome will wrap up only the second NCAA Tournament when all the No. 1 seeds made it to the Final Four. Still, this final matchup is quite a surprise. The 35-4 Cougars overcame a 14-point deficit in the final eight minutes for a 70-67 stunner over Duke and freshman sensation Cooper Flagg. Florida, also 35-4, beat SEC rival Auburn.

South Carolina and UConn meet in another national showdown for women’s NCAA Tournament title

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dawn Staley and South Carolina hope to finish off a second straight season with an NCAA championship, which would give the Gamecocks a third women’s basketball title in four years. To do so, they’ll need to beat Paige Bueckers and UConn on Sunday. A victory by Staley’s squad would give her four titles — tying her with Kim Mulkey for the third most behind UConn’s Geno Auriemma (11) and Tennessee’s Pat Summitt (8). The Gamecocks would join the Huskies and Lady Vols as the only schools to ever win three championships in a four-year span. Meanwhile, it’s been nine years since Auriemma’s team won the championship.

Brewers lose another starter as Nestor Cortes lands on injured list with a left elbow strain

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed left-hander Nestor Cortes on the 15-day injured list with a flexor strain in his left elbow, further depleting the team’s starting pitching. The loss of Cortes leaves the Brewers with Freddy Peralta as the only healthy pitcher among those projected to be in the five-man rotation. Cortes’ elbow problem surfaced last weekend following a rough outing that saw him give up three home runs on consecutive pitches in a 20-9 loss to the New York Yankees. Imaging tests revealed no structural damage, and Cortes threw six shutout innings against the Reds in his next start.

Wayne Gretzky has been helping Alex Ovechkin long before this record goal chase

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wayne Gretzky made his first in-person appearance during Alex Ovechkin’s pursuit of the NHL career goals record in time to watch him tie it with No. 894. But Gretzky has been advising and helping Ovechkin from afar for much longer. Gretzky provided help when Ovechkin stalled out short of 800 goals, and he tried to keep him loose with the record approaching. Now, the “Great One” will follow the chase to New York on Sunday as Ovechkin takes his first opportunity at getting No. 895 and the record all to himself.

Liverpool shocked by Fulham and Southampton relegated from the Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool fell to a shock defeat on its march to the Premier League title after a 3-2 loss at Fulham. At the other end of the standings Southampton became the first team to be relegated from England’s top flight this season after a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham. Liverpool had the chance to move 14 points clear of second-placed Arsenal and a step closer to a record-equaling 20th English league title. But it was beaten for only the second time in the league this term after a stunning first half fightback from Fulham at Craven Cottage. Manchester United and Manchester City played out a dismal 0-0 draw at Old Trafford.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen holds off McLarens to win his fourth straight Japanese GP

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Max Verstappen of Red Bull has won the Japanese Grand Prix, his first victory of the season and just the third in 17 races. It was his 64th career GP win. It was also the Dutchman’s fourth straight victory on the Suzuka circuit in central Japan and breaks the momentum of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who won the season’s first two races in Australia and China. The four-time defending Formula 1 champion, Verstappen started from pole position after setting a course-record time in qualifying, which he called “insane.” Norris placed second and Piastri was third. The track was dry despite rain earlier in the day.

Champions League standouts Real Madrid and PSG face English tests in quarterfinals

Two English clubs stand in the way of a stellar Champions League semifinal between Real Madrid with Kylian Mbappé and his long-time previous team Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappé and Madrid are at Arsenal on Tuesday for their quarterfinal first leg. The return is April 16. PSG is fresh from a French league title with an unbeaten record and hosts Aston Villa on Wednesday. All are in the same half of the Champions League knockout bracket draw. In the bottom half, Bayern Munich hosts Inter Milan on Tuesday and Barcelona is favored Wednesday at home to Borussia Dortmund.

Houston rallies to beat Duke 70-67 in the Final Four, will face Florida for the NCAA title

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Houston’s suffocating defense wiped away a 14-point deficit over the final eight minutes and erased Cooper Flagg and Duke’s title hopes Saturday in a 70-67 stunner over the Blue Devils at the Final Four. Duke made a grand total of one field goal over the last 10:30 of this game. The second-to-last attempt was a step-back jumper in the lane by Flagg that J’Wan Roberts disrupted. The last was a desperation heave by Tyrese Proctor that caught nothing at the buzzer. The Cougars, who have never won a title, not even in the days of Phi Slama Jama, will play Florida on Monday night for the championship.

Clayton leads Florida to NCAA title game, scoring 34 points in 79-73 victory over SEC rival Auburn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 34 points and Florida beat Southeastern Conference rival Auburn 79-73 in the Final Four on Saturday night, sending the Gators to the national championship game for the first time since their titles in 2006 and 2007. The All-America guard for the Gators (35-4) had a driving layup with 2:24 left, on the possession right after Australian big man Alex Condon drew a charge against Johni Broome The Gators will have the chance Monday night to win the SEC’s first title since Kentucky in 2012, the only one since they won in back-to-back seasons. Florida takes an 11-game winning streak into the title championship game against Houston. Auburn (32-6) was the top overall seed.

Duke’s push for 6th NCAA title falls apart in unlikely late collapse against Houston in Final Four

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Duke’s push for its sixth national championship ended abruptly and in unlikely fashion with the Blue Devils squandering a double-digit second-half lead. The Blue Devils led by 14 with about 8 1/2 minutes left before seeing Houston push back and score the game’s last nine points to win 70-67 in Saturday night’s national semifinals. Duke led by six with 1:14 to go before Houston’s winning push as the Blue Devils missed shots, couldn’t get stops and came up empty when the Cougars pushed ahead.

