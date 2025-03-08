AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:26 a.m. EST

Nikola Jokic has 31 points, 22 assists and 21 rebounds in Nuggets’ 149-141 OT win over Suns

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 21 rebounds and a career-high 22 assists and the Denver Nuggets outlasted the Phoenix Suns 149-141 in overtime Friday night after losing a 21-point lead. Jokic became the first NBA player with a triple-double of at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists. He tied his own team record with his 29th triple-double of the season, stretching his career total to 149. Aaron Gordon made a career-high seven 3-pointers and had 27 points for Denver. Kevin Durant scored 29 points for Phoenix, hitting a 3-pointer at regulation buzzer to send it into overtime. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 34 points. On Tuesday night at home, the Suns overcame a 23-point deficit to beat the Clippers.

Raiders acquire quarterback Geno Smith from Seahawks for a 3rd-round pick, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Geno Smith is heading to the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the trade who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the deal and said the Raiders are sending the Seattle Seahawks a third-round pick for Smith. The 34-year-old, two-time Pro Bowl quarterback reunites with new Raiders coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will seek a new starter. Smith threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns with 15 interceptions last season.

Trump will lead task force preparing for 2026 World Cup

President Donald Trump created a task force Friday to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, which will bring the globe’s premier soccer tournament to North America at a time when Trump’s on-again-off-again tariffs have ratcheted up tensions across the continent. The task force, which Trump will chair, will coordinate the federal government’s security and planning for the tournament, which is expected to draw millions of tourists to the United States, Canada and Mexico. Officials from FIFA, the international soccer governing body, met with Trump in the Oval Office and gave him a personalized game ball.

Rantanen dealt to Dallas, lands 8-year contract; Panthers add Marchand at NHL trade deadline

Mikko Rantanen is heading back to the Western Conference. The Dallas Stars paid a big price in money and assets to get the prolific playoff performer before the NHL’s trade deadline. Dallas dealt promising rookie forward Logan Stankoven and two first-round and two third-round picks to acquire Rantanen from Carolina. That doesn’t include Dallas agreeing to an eight-year, $96 million contract after both the Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche failed in their attempts to sign him. Boston captain Brad Marchand was traded to the defending champion Florida Panthers.

NBA-leading Cavaliers win 13th straight game, rallying to edge Hornets 118-117

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points and the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers rallied for their 13th straight victory, 118-117 over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Darius Garland added 20 points to help the Cavaliers improve to 53-10. Evan Mobley scored 19 points, De’Andre Hunter had 15, Jarrett Allen 14 and Sam Merrill 12. Miles Bridges scored 46 points for Charlotte. His shot from halfcourt at the buzzer was off the mark. The Hornets have lost nine straight to fall to 14-48. Cleveland led 67-54 early in the second half and was up 87-83 after three quarters. Charlotte rallied with a 21-8 run for a 104-95 lead with 5:41 to play. The Cavaliers responded by outscoring the Hornets 25-15 to end the game.

Mark Cuban tells Dallas TV station he would have asked for more in return for Doncic

DALLAS (AP) — Former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban says he wouldn’t have traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers without receiving much more in return. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has come under heavy criticism after sending Doncic to the Lakers in a shocking three-team deal on Feb. 1 that sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick to Dallas. The Lakers have put themselves in position to be title contenders and the Mavericks are in danger of missing the playoffs after Davis and then Kyrie Irving were injured.

Shane Lowry likes it tough and builds a 2-shot lead at Bay Hill

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shane Lowry likes the grind and Bay Hill is every bit of that. Lowry shot a 67 to lead by two shots at the Arnold Palmer Invitational going into the weekend. His only bogey was missing a 4-foot putt on the 16th hole. Lowry is the only player to break 70 both days. Wyndham Clark had a double bogey after a tee shot out-of-bounds on the 15th hole. He shot 71 and was two shots behind. Collin Morikawa and Corey Conners were three back. Scottie Scheffler overcame a 39 on the front to salvage a 72 and was seven behind.

Xander Schauffele makes a late push and extends his PGA Tour cut streak to 58 in a row

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Xander Schauffele met at least one goal in his return from injury at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He made the cut for the 58th consecutive time on the PGA Tour. That’s the longest streak since Tiger Woods set the record at 142. And the 58 in a row is the sixth-longest streak in history. It wasn’t easy. Schauffele is coming off a rib injury that kept him out for two months. He opened with a 77. He was going well Friday until back-to-back double bogeys. But he ran off three birdies in four holes and made it on the number.

De’Aaron Fox struggles in his 1st game in Sacramento since he was traded to the Spurs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox spent much of his time in Sacramento as the fan favorite and face of the Kings franchise that ended a record-long playoff drought and brought much-needed joy to what had been a downtrodden team. Fox returns Friday night as part of the opposition to play his first game against his original team since being traded to San Antonio in a three-team deal last month. The Spurs lost 127-109 to the Kings as Fox scored 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting.

Knicks star Jalen Brunson expected to miss at least 2 weeks with right ankle sprain

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Brunson is expected to miss at least two weeks with a right ankle sprain, putting the New York Knicks in a tough spot as they try to maintain their position in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks announced Friday that their star point guard will be evaluated after suffering the injury in overtime of the Knicks’ 113-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Coach Tom Thibodeau says the Knicks can’t replace Brunson individually but will try to “do it collectively.” He adds that he’s not sure if Brunson will be back before the regular season ends in five weeks.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.