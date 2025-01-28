AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:59 a.m. EST

Jimmy Butler suspended for the 3rd time this month by the Miami Heat as trade deadline looms

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler was suspended by the Miami Heat. Again. Butler had been expected to play for the Heat against the Orlando Magic on Monday night, after completing his second suspension of the month. But he was suspended for a third time basically just as the second one was ending. He was previously suspended from Miami’s most recent two games after missing a team flight to Milwaukee last week. Butler has missed 15 of Miami’s last 20 games, including 10 of the last 13 because of the suspensions. He is expected to miss at least five more games.

Chiefs look to join the Shaq-Kobe Lakers, Yankees and Michael Jordan with a rare three-peat

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs accomplished a feat that had never been done before: Getting back to the NFL’s championship game following back-to-back Super Bowl wins. Next up is the rare championship three-peat that hasn’t been accomplished in the NFL, NBA, NHL or Major League Baseball in more than 20 years. The most recent team in those four leagues to win three straight championships was the Los Angeles Lakers with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant in the 2000-02 NBA Finals.

Brian Schottenheimer says he’s ‘ready’ to coach Cowboys after long career as NFL assistant

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brian Schottenheimer says he’s “ready” to be coach of the Dallas Cowboys after a long career as an NFL assistant. The son of late NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer says he has had previous opportunities to pursue head coaching jobs but didn’t think he was ready. The younger Schottenheimer’s chance with the Cowboys comes after 25 years in the league with a handful of college seasons as well. The 51-year-old is the 10th coach in the history of the storied franchise. He’s the seventh hired by owner Jerry Jones since the last time the Cowboys reached an NFC championship game 29 years ago.

Hirings of Jets’ Glenn and Patriots’ Vrabel give NFL 5 teams with coaches who once played for them

Aaron Glenn had no doubts about where he wanted to go once the New York Jets’ head-coaching job became available. Home sweet NFL home. Once a key player as a first-round draft pick for the franchise, Glenn will lead the Jets from the sideline after interviewing with three other teams in recent weeks. With the recent hirings of Glenn and Mike Vrabel by the New England Patriots, the NFL has five coaches who once played for the teams they’re now leading. They join Houston’s DeMeco Ryans, Detroit’s Dan Campbell and the Los Angeles Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh.

Florida coach Todd Golden cleared in Title IX investigation regarding sexual harassment allegations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida has cleared men’s basketball coach Todd Golden following a four-month Title IX investigation into allegations of sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking. The school released a statement Monday saying no evidence was found and it ended its investigation. It comes amid No. 5 Florida’s best season in a decade, with the Gators winning 18 of their first 20 games. The complaint against Golden accused him of sending photos and videos of his genitalia, making unwanted sexual advances on Instagram and requesting sexual favors. The Independent Florida Alligator first reported the allegations in early November.

Surging Rockets beat the Celtics after knocking off the Cavaliers twice

BOSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have been one of the NBA’s more surprising teams this season. After their past three games, they shouldn’t shock anyone. The Rockets beat the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers twice last week before traveling to Boston and pulling out a 114-112 victory over the defending champion Celtics on Monday night. Houston is 31-14 and coach Ime Udoka says that record is “not just a fluke” more than halfway through the season.

Scheyer: Duke’s Maluach OK after vomiting on court during 2nd half of win over NC State

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Jon Scheyer said freshman big man Khaman Maluach was OK after vomiting on the court during the second half of Monday night’s win against North Carolina State. The 7-foot-2 Maluach was standing just outside the lane near the baseline behind N.C. State’s Brandon Huntley-Hatfield when he turned and was sick with 4:21 left. Maluach sat briefly on the court before laying on his back while team medical staff tended to him. Maluach was alert the entire time and eventually was helped up to walk slowly off the court before leaving the bench for the rest of the game.

Auburn, Duke top men’s AP Top 25, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt make poll debuts; UConn tumbles to No. 25

Auburn is the unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the second consecutive week. The top five was unchanged with Duke at No. 2, followed by Iowa State, Alabama and Florida. Texas Tech and Vanderbilt are in the Top 25 for the first time this season at the expense of Michigan and West Virginia. UConn fell to No. 25 but managed to extend its poll streak to 52 consecutive weeks.

Vanderbilt ranked in women’s AP Top 25 for 1st time in 11 years; UCLA, South Carolina still 1-2

Vanderbilt is back in The Associated Press women’s basketball Top 25 for the first time since 2014, ranked No. 23 this week. The Commodores topped then-No. 19 Alabama as the Crimson Tide were one of a dozen ranked teams to lose last week. The top four teams remained the same as UCLA, South Carolina, Notre Dame and USC all avoided upsets last week. The Bruins received 31 first-place ballots and South Carolina got one. Texas returned to the top five and Ohio State and Duke both jumped back into the top 10.

Anthony Davis scores 42 points, grabs 23 rebounds as Lakers top Hornets 112-107 for 4th straight win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Davis had 42 points and 23 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers used a huge first quarter from the All-Star center to build a 23-point lead before beating the Charlotte Hornets 112-107 on Monday night for their fourth straight win. LeBron James had 22 points and Austin Reaves chipped in with 17 points for the Lakers, who never trailed. Miles Bridges had 26 points for the Hornets, who lost LaMelo Ball in the second quarter to a left ankle injury after he stepped on Jarred Vanderbilt’s foot as he back-peddled down the court after draining a 3-point jumper off one foot. Davis had 21 points in the first quarter on 9-of-12 shooting and 11 rebounds.

