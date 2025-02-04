AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:57 p.m. EST

Luka Doncic joins the Lakers after his trade from the Mavericks

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Luka Doncic says he was just as shocked as the rest of the basketball world when the Dallas Mavericks traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers. The superstar scorer has begun to recover from the move after his first two days in LA, and he’s already excited about a new chapter with LeBron James and his famed new team. Doncic officially joined the Lakers on Tuesday, just over two days after the Mavericks sent him to Los Angeles in that seismic trade. He said he had to check to make sure it wasn’t April Fools’ Day.

Voter who passed on Ichiro for Hall of Fame still a mystery after 321 of 394 ballots released

NEW YORK (AP) — The Hall of Fame voter who declined to select Ichiro Suzuki remains a mystery. All 321 voters who allowed their ballots to be made public Tuesday by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America selected the Japanese star. Suzuki appeared on 393 of 394 ballots when voting was announced on Jan. 21. The Hall’s rules allow each voter the choice whether to make a ballot public. The BBWAA voted 80-19 at its December 2016 meeting to propose making all ballots public, but the Hall of Fame’s board of directors decided to leave the decision up to each voter.

Chiefs and Eagles handle the Super Bowl opening night spectacle like they’ve been here, done that

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes treated Super Bowl opening night like a two-minute drill, providing rapid-fire answers to one question after another. Travis Kelce passed on an inquiry about popping the question to Taylor Swift. Been here, done that. That’s how the Kansas City Chiefs handled the annual extravaganza that kicks off Super Bowl week. The Philadelphia Eagles were here two years ago so they weren’t fazed by the silliness either, though their most dynamic player is new to the wild experience that could overwhelm teams that aren’t used to the circus atmosphere. Saquon Barkley got his first taste of this made-for-television spectacle. Nick Sirianni received letters, and a kiss from Chad Johnson. Jalen Hurts even cracked a smile or two.

Role players often have major impacts on Super Bowl winners

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Super Bowl matchup between Philadelphia and Kansas City isn’t lacking for star power. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are among the most recognized players in the NFL thanks to their stellar play, numerous commercials and Kelce’s pop star girlfriend. The Eagles also have been mainstays near the top of the NFL these past few seasons, with big-name players like Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown generating plenty of headlines. But if history is any indication, some lesser-known players could have a big impact on the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Cooper Kupp says the Rams intend to trade him. He’s disappointed to end his 8 years with the team

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Cooper Kupp says the Los Angeles Rams are attempting to trade him after eight seasons with the club, and he doesn’t like the decision. The Super Bowl 56 MVP and 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year essentially bade farewell to the city where he has spent his entire career. Kupp is under contract for the next two seasons as part of the three-year, $80.1 million contract extension he got after having one of the greatest seasons by a receiver in NFL history in 2021-22. He would have taken up nearly $30 million in cap space next season.

Tiger Woods says his mother has died. He called Kultida Woods a ‘force of nature’

Tiger Woods says his mother, Kultida, has died. Woods did not give details on the Tuesday morning death of his 78-year-old mother. He describes her as a force of nature who was quick with the needle. Kultida Woods was born in Thailand and met Earl Woods when he was stationed there while serving in the Army. She was an often overlooked influence in the development of Woods as one of golf’s greatest players. She was last seen at his indoor TGL match last week. Woods wore a red shirt Sunday because his mother told him it was his power color.

Lindsey Vonn’s new titanium knee holds up fine in her 1st training run at the skiing worlds

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Big jumps. Lots of terrain. Steep pitches. The downhill course at the Alpine skiing world championships would have been a challenge for Lindsey Vonn’s aching legs before she retired in 2019. Now that she’s replaced part of her right knee with titanium? No problem. Vonn says after placing 20th in the opening training session that “this is probably the worst hill for someone with bad knees but I felt great.” She adds that “none of the landings hurt at all.” Vonn returned to the skiing circuit in December at the age of 40.

‘Strive for greatness’ was LeBron’s message to Doncic in 2018. And as teammates, that won’t change

Luka Doncic came to the NBA in 2018 calling LeBron James his idol. The first time they went head-to-head, Doncic asked James during the game if he could have his jersey. And after that game, Doncic headed to the Los Angeles Lakers locker room to pick up the souvenir. James wrote a message on the purple jersey. “Strive for greatness,” James scrawled, those words being his longtime mantra. Here they are, almost seven years later, set to strive for more greatness — together.

Rory McIlroy wins at Pebble Beach and whets appetite for the major season

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — For Rory McIlroy, it’s all about location. He won at Pebble Beach and that was important to him. He already was looking ahead to major championship venues like Quail Hollow and Royal Portrush. The Masters is always on his mind. More than winning at Pebble Beach was the way he won. McIlroy showed more discipline than usual. He says that’s one of the traits he saw in Scottie Scheffler. McIlroy says he’s trying to be more of a thinker and less an impulsive player. He thinks that’s how Scheffler has separated himself from the rest of golf.

Kai Cenat, Druski, Mickey Guyton and coach 2 Chainz announced for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Streamer Kai Cenat, comedian-creator Druski and musical artists Mickey Guyton and Shaboozey have been announced as participants in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, while multi-platinum rapper 2 Chainz was named a coach. The game will be played Feb. 14 at Oakland Arena as part of the NBA’s All-Star weekend. Cenat will be making his second celebrity game appearance, as will actor-singer Dylan Wang and singer-songwriter Walker Hayes. Two-time Atlanta Dream All-Star Allisha Gray, WNBA champion and Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton and former NBA players Matt Barnes and Baron Davis are also listed as players. The rosters were announced Tuesday.

