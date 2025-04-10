AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:56 p.m. EDT

The Masters begins with high anticipation and a lot of attention on Rory McIlroy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The 89th edition of the Masters is underway at Augusta National. The 95 players represent the largest field in 10 years. All the attention is on two players. One of them is defending champion Scottie Scheffler for obvious reasons. The other is Rory McIlroy for sentimental reasons. He lacks a Masters green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson hit the honorary tee shots. All of them said they think this is the year McIlroy gets it done. Nicklaus says he had lunch with McIlroy last week to go over his strategy.

Player, Nicklaus and Watson hit ceremonial shots and joke about aging bodies to start the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Masters got underway at Augusta National on Thursday with Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson hitting the ceremonial opening tee shots. People watched from the clubhouse veranda, and the stately oak tree that serves as a popular meeting point on the course, as the three icons with their combined 11 green jackets striped their tee shots down Tea Olive, the scenic opening hole. The first official pairing was Davis Riley and Patton Kizzire, going off in a twosome before groups of three the rest of the day. The tradition of honorary starters began in 1963 with several players taking the role over the years.

Remember public phones? The Masters still offers old-school devices as alternative to cellphones

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — For many golf patrons who are lucky enough to land tickets to the Masters, it can be the experience of the lifetime. But it can come with the tradeoff of feeling shut off from the world. It’s no secret that there are no cell phones allowed on the course. Neither are laptops, tablets, or other electronic devices. It’s part of a long-standing club rule. But Augusta National prides itself on being a full-service golf club. So there are several banks of public telephones located throughout the course, a throwback to days gone by and a foreign sight for many in a younger generation that have never seen, let alone used a phone with a cord.

The race for promotion to the Premier League has a US flavor and there’s $180M riding on it

Two more American-owned clubs are headed for the Premier League in what is shaping up to be an exciting finale to the second-tier Championship. The top three of Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United are separated by two points with five rounds remaining. Two of them will be making a quick return to the lucrative Premier League. That will ensure an estimated revenue uplift of around $180 million in projected matchday, broadcast and commercial revenue — and much more if they survive the first season back in the top flight. One of them will drop into the four-team playoffs and all of the end-of-season uncertainty that brings.

WNBA salaries still an issue with Paige Bueckers set to earn about what Caitlin Clark did

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers will receive roughly the same salary that Caitlin Clark got last year as the top pick in the WNBA draft as player salaries continue to be a topic of conversation. Talks between the league and players union are ongoing about a deal when the current collective bargaining agreement expires next season, though players have indicated there could be a lockout if their salary demands aren’t meet. The spotlight on WNBA player salaries got brighter following Clark’s and Angel Reese’s much talked about rookie earnings last season.

Mbappé’s legal team says he has seized 55 million euros from PSG’s accounts in their legal dispute

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s legal team is going on the attack to try and resolve the legal dispute between the World Cup winner and his former club Paris Saint-Germain. The France striker argues that PSG owes him 55 million euros ($61 million) in unpaid wages. His lawyers say they have asked the Paris court to start proceedings. Legal expert Thomas Clay says Mbappé has been authorized by a Paris court to make a precautionary seizure of the money from PSG’s bank accounts and that he proceeded with the move on Thursday. A legal hearing is scheduled for 26 May, he adds.

Emotional return for Luka Doncic and Mavericks fans in his 1st game at Dallas since trade to Lakers

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic entered the court with the Los Angeles Lakers for his first game back in Dallas to cheers in an arena where draped over every seat was a T-shirt with the Slovenian phrase for thank you for everything. Then came the tribute. A more than two-minute highlight video of Doncic’s time with the Mavericks was shown after the rest of the Lakers starting lineup had been introduced. It was an emotional night for the 26-year-old Doncic and the Mavericks fans. He spent his first 5 1/2 NBA seasons of his career in Dallas before the seismic trade two months ago. He scored 45 points as the Lakers won to clinch a playoff spot.

TWG Motorsports to race coast-to-coast this weekend from NASCAR at Bristol to IndyCar in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — TWG Motorsports will go coast-to-coast this weekend to showcase its positioning as a powerhouse racing organization. TWG is the group that owns controlling interest in the Cadillac Formula 1 team set to debut next season, Andretti Global in IndyCar, Spire Motorsports in NASCAR, Andretti Formula E and Wayne Taylor Racing’s sports car program. The weekend will begin with NASCAR at Bristol Motor Speedway, continue at Homestead-Miami Speedway for Saturday’s Formula E race and then the IMSA sports car race and the IndyCar race Sunday in Long Beach. The group will also attend Saturday night’s Los Angeles Dodgers game. The Dodgers are majority owned by TWG Global.

Pedro Martinez says he has family members unaccounted for in Dominican nightclub roof collapse

Dominican-born Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez says he has family members unaccounted for who were inside the Santo Domingo nightclub when its roof collapsed. The 53-year-old Martinez was born in Manoguayabo, about 10 miles west of the Dominican Republic’s capital city. At least 124 people were killed and hundreds more injured when the roof collapsed early Tuesday. Authorities confirmed former major league pitcher Octavio Dotel and former major league utility player Tony Blanco were among the dead. Also killed was Nelsy Cruz, the governor of the Monte Cristi province in the country and sister of seven-time MLB All-Star Nelson Cruz.

Dolphins player Tyreek Hill and his wife were involved in a domestic dispute, police say

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his wife were involved in a domestic dispute at their South Florida high-rise condominium, but no charges were filed. Sunny Isles Beach officers responded to the home Monday following a call from Hill’s mother-in-law. She had been living with the couple since November, shortly after her granddaughter was born. According to a police report, the mother-in-law told responding officers that Hill was aggressive and impulsive and that she was afraid for her daughter. She said Hill threw a laptop on the floor and grabbed his baby before walking toward the balcony. Hill’s agent didn’t immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment.

