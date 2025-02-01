AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:54 p.m. EST

The NBA trade deadline is coming, with Butler and Fox perhaps available for teams looking to deal

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler remains part of the Miami Heat, for now. De’Aaron Fox is still with the Sacramento Kings, for now. And Golden State coach Steve Kerr seemed to indicate that the Warriors are seriously weighing their options. It’s NBA trade deadline countdown time. There could be chaos. There might not be much of anything. By Thursday afternoon’s deadline, there will be answers — although perhaps the not the answers some fans are looking for from their teams.

Rangers get center J.T. Miller from Canucks in multiplayer deal

The New York Rangers have acquired veteran center J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks in a multiplayer deal. The Rangers sent center Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini and a conditional draft pick to Vancouver. New York also received defensemen Jackson Dorrington and Erik Brannstrom. The Canucks were expected to trade either Miller or Elias Pettersson after a reported rift between the two stars. Miller was a last-minute scratch before Vancouver’s 5-3 loss at Dallas on Friday night, and the teams announced the deal during the game. The 31-year-old Miller was drafted by the Rangers and played for New York for six seasons before being dealt to Tampa Bay in 2018.

Stars acquire Granlund and Ceci from the Sharks in the latest move in flurry of NHL trades

The Dallas Stars have acquired center Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci from the San Jose Sharks in the latest in a flurry of trades around the NHL. Dallas sent a 2025 first-round pick and a conditional third-round pick to San Jose for Granlund and Ceci just over a week before the league takes a break for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The Saturday move came less than 24 hours after Vancouver traded J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers and acquired Marcus Pettersson and Danton Heinen from Pittsburgh in a pair of connected deals. Last week, Colorado, Chicago and Carolina completed a three-team blockbuster that got the Hurricanes Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall.

Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray suffers lower right leg injury and team braces for long absence

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans guard Dejounte Murray left the Pelicans’ game against Boston in the first quarter with an injury to his lower right leg. Murray had driven into the lane and took a shot, then went to chase after his miss. But he fell to the court and grabbed at the area near his right foot. When he got up, he hobbled toward the nearby Pelicans bench. The Pelicans said Murray would not return to Friday’s game. Afterward, coach Willie Green and Pelicans players made clear they expect to be without Murray for an extended period.

LeBron, Lindsey Vonn, Ronaldo keep going; Faster, stronger and longer, with plenty of help

Elite athletes are competing longer and at a higher level than ever before. LeBron James and Lindsey Vonn just turned 40, and Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo turns 40 next week on Feb. 5. It used to be a rarity. What’s changed is the frequency, the array of support teams helping the stars, and the reality — the expectation — that athletes can stay longer at the top. Exercise physiologist Hirofumi Tanaka says: “They have physical therapists, dietitians, massage therapists, strength coaches, and so on. With this holistic approach these elite athletes are helped to maintain their performance.”

Mercury acquire Satou Sabally from Wings as part of 3-team deal, AP source says

Satou Sabally is heading to the Phoenix Mercury as part of a three-team trade. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the deal hadn’t been announced. The Dallas Wings received Ty Harris and Kiki Herbert Harrigan from the Mercury as well as NaLyssa Smith and the No. 8 overall draft pick from the Indiana Fever. The Fever will acquire Sophie Cunningham and Phoenix’s second-round pick. The Mercury also will get Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun from the Wings.

A.J. Brown felt like a ‘paid actor’ in Eagles’ Super Bowl loss to Kansas City

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown says he felt like a “paid actor” the last time he played in the Super Bowl. The environment did not feel natural to him two years ago when the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. The rematch is set for next weekend in New Orleans. Brown says he’s trying to block out the noise and focus only on football. He finished with 67 catches and a team-high 1,079 yards this season, the third straight year he’s topped 1,000 yards receiving with the Eagles and fifth time overall in six NFL seasons.

Each of the young figure skaters killed in the DC plane crash had a story waiting to be told

The young figure skaters whose lives were cut tragically short when an American Airlines flight collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday night were just beginning their journeys to stardom. Some of them were quickly rising through the ranks of U.S. Figure Skating, while others were still learning the very basics. All of them were coming home from a development camp in Wichita, Kansas, some of them accompanied by their parents and coaches. And all of them had stories that were only just beginning, and just waiting to be told.

Young among those with reactions after not getting selected for NBA All-Star Game

Atlanta guard Trae Young doesn’t view not getting picked for the All-Star Game as getting snubbed. He has a new word. “It’s getting ‘Traed’ at this point,” he wrote on social media. Young, the NBA’s assist leader this season and a three-time All-Star selection, obviously wasn’t pleased about not getting picked for the Feb. 16 All-Star event in San Francisco. The league’s coaches pick the reserves for the game, their selections getting revealed on Thursday. And a few notables didn’t make the cut, including Young and Phoenix’s Devin Booker.

Sepp Straka leads by 3 at Pebble Beach as rough weather awaits the weekend

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Sepp Straka beat most of the weather and shot another 65 to build a three-shot lead in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He got a preview late in his round of what to expect this weekend when temperatures dropped and wind increased. Rory McIlroy had four bogeys in a six-hole stretch and salvaged his round of 70 with an eagle on the final hole. He was six behind. Scottie Scheffler saved par from the beach on the 18th hole and shot 70. He was seven back. Straka is coming off a victory in his last start in the California desert.

