AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:54 p.m. EDT

NFL postpones a decision on the tush push but passes other rule changes

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The future of the tush push has been pushed until next month. NFL team owners had been set to vote Tuesday on Green Bay’s proposal to ban the play that’s helped the Philadelphia Eagles win one Super Bowl and reach another, but the proposal was tabled until May. Team owners approved modifying the kickoff rule, expanding replay assist and revising overtime rules, along with other changes. The decision to postpone the tush push vote means the debate will continue as the league seeks more information about the safety of the play. Proponents of the play and those who oppose it presented strong arguments while the league’s medical experts expressed safety concerns.

Why college basketball coaches say the game no longer has the same appeal

Coach after coach, from Miami’s Jim Larrañaga to Virginia’s Tony Bennett to Villanova’s Jay Wright, have walked away from college basketball, saying it no longer holds the appeal it once did. With the Final Four approaching, The Associated Press asked coaches a simple question: Do you still like your job? Most said they did, but expressed concerns. Tom Izzo of Michigan State called the transfer portal a “urinal.” Cori Close says her UCLA women will have resources but wonders if they’re learning the right lessons. And Leonard Hamilton, who recently stepped down from Florida State, asks if anyone out there thinks about academics anymore.

No stigma for Bueckers, Van Lith or Fudd. The basketball stars seek out mental health professionals

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Paige Bueckers, Hailey Van Lith and Azzi Fudd have reached out to a mental health professional for help at one point, seeking assistance to cope with the increasing pressure on college basketball players. That pressure can come from high expectations, social media attention, sports bettors, the transfer portal or the grueling solitude when rehabbing from an injury. One major difference in today’s sports world is a willingness to ignore the stigma attached to seeking professional help and acceptance of psychologists.

NBA suspends 5 players for their roles in Pistons-Timberwolves altercation that spilled into stands

NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for two games by the NBA and four other players from the Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves drew one-game suspensions for the roles in an on-court altercation between the teams earlier this week. The league says Stewart got two games “based in part on his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts.” The NBA handed the one-game bans to Detroit’s Ron Holland II and Marcus Sasser along with Minnesota’s Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo.

Trump tariffs and statehood comments about Canada stir loyalty debate about NHL great Wayne Gretzky

BRANTFORD, Ontario (AP) — In Wayne Gretzky’s hometown of Brantford, Ontario, and across Canada, the Great One’s loyalty and legacy are being questioned at a time the nation’s independence is being threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump. The debate was stirred by Gretzky’s ties to Trump, and further heightened by his silence in the wake of a growing trade dispute and the president’s talk of turning Canada into a 51st state. Gretzky still has many supporters, while others who have known him have changed their views in feeling betrayed by the hockey icon.

US-Canada-Mexico joint World Cup goes from unity to acrimony thanks to tariffs and ’51st state’ talk

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the United States prepares to welcome the world for FIFA’s Club World Cup this June, golf’s Ryder Cup in September, the World Cup next year and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, the question becomes: Will the world want to come? And will the world be able to? President Donald Trump’s tariff wars with neighbors Canada and Mexico and other countries, as well as other current geopolitical fissures, set a backdrop for the soccer showcase being jointly hosted by the three North American neighbors. But it’s hard to know exactly how the organization and coordination, fans’ travel plans and more for the 2026 World Cup will be altered.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II sees ‘positive signs’ that Aaron Rodgers will join the team

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Steelers owner Art Rooney II says there are “positive signs” that Aaron Rodgers will play in Pittsburgh. The four-time NFL MVP worked out recently with new Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf after previously visiting the team. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that he’s staying in touch with Rodgers and is comfortable with Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback. The Steelers allowed Russell Wilson (Giants) and Justin Fields (Jets) to leave in free agency and brought back Rudolph. Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since reaching the AFC title game following the 2016 season.

Falcons coach Raheem Morris doesn’t rule out trading Kirk Cousins but intends to keep him as backup

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kirk Cousins has told the Atlanta Falcons he wants to be a starter and coach Raheem Morris didn’t rule out a trade while reiterating the team intends to keep him as the backup to Michael Penix Jr. Cousins, who signed a four-year, $180 million contract last March that included $100 million guaranteed, lost his job after struggling in his return from a torn Achilles tendon. Penix started the final three games, going 1-2, and Atlanta finished 8-9 following a 6-3 start. The 36-year-old Cousins completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards and 18 touchdowns with a career-high 16 interceptions.

Betting favorite UConn joins 3 top seeds in South Carolina, UCLA and Texas in women’s Final Four

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The women’s Final Four is full of star players, top seeds and historic programs. There will be no Cinderellas in Tampa, Florida, this week with No. 1 seeds South Carolina, UCLA and Texas in the national semifinals. They are joined by the betting favorite to win it all, second-seeded UConn, which has been playing the best of any team over the past month and knocked off a top-seeded Southern California team that was missing its best player. Coach Dawn Staley and the defending champion Gamecocks are making their fifth straight trip to the Final Four. UConn has been there a record 24 times.

As the Celtics near NBA record for 3s in a season, a look inside the numbers from beyond the arc

The Boston Celtics almost certainly will connect on a history-making 3-pointer sometime this week. It’s likely to happen Wednesday against the Miami Heat. If not, then it’ll be Friday against the Phoenix Suns. It’s coming. It’s inevitable. This year’s Celtics will go into the playoffs having set league records for 3-pointers made and 3-pointers attempted in a season. Everybody knows the Celtics shoot a ton of 3-pointers; they have taken at least 50 3s in a game 36 times this season — and they’re a whopping 29-7 in those games. This has been a talking point in the league for years. How many are too many? The Celtics don’t care.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.