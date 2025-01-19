AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:53 p.m. EST

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders stun the top-seeded Lions 45-31 to reach NFC title game

DETROIT (AP) — Jayden Daniels threw for two touchdowns in a flawless performance by Washington’s dazzling rookie, and the Commanders stunned the Detroit Lions 45-31 to reach the NFC championship game for the first time since winning the Super Bowl 33 years ago. The sixth-seeded Commanders were nearly double-digit underdogs against the Super Bowl favorite Lions and overcame doubts as they did all season with a rookie quarterback, new coach and general manager. Detroit, the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time, doomed its chances by turning it over five times. Washington rookie Mike Sainristil had two interceptions.

Mahomes and Kelce help Chiefs to a 23-14 win over Texans and another AFC title game trip

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 177 yards and a touchdown, Travis Kelce caught seven passes for 117 yards and the score and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Houston Texans 23-14 to advance to the AFC championship game for the seventh straight season. The Chiefs will face Buffalo or Baltimore next weekend at Arrowhead Stadium as they try to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles. Mahomes improved to 7-0 in the divisional round while Andy Reid became the fourth NFL coach with 300 career wins. The Texans still have never won in six trips to the divisional round.

On eve of CFP title game, some college players ask, What would it would look like to be employees?

ATLANTA (AP) — About 50 players in a fledgling college athletes union are meeting this weekend in Atlanta, across town from where the national title game between Ohio State and Notre Dame will be held. They want a bigger say in decisions that will define their industry for years to come. High-profile members of the group called athletes.org include Grant House and Sedona Prince. House is the swimmer whose name is attached to the “House settlement” that will dictate terms of NIL payments, roster limits and other issues. Prince is the basketball player whose viral video of the sparse weight room at women’s March Madness in 2020 shined a light on what ails college sports.

At Notre Dame, the first ‘America’s Team,’ they wake the echoes on a run to another national title

ATLANTA (AP) — Between Touchdown Jesus, “Win One for the Gipper,” Rudy, and, yes, even the forward pass, there are those who believe football wouldn’t quite be football without Notre Dame. With the Fighting Irish waking up the echoes and playing for a title again after a generation-long retreat from the limelight, now might be the perfect time to admit it — maybe they were right. Ever since 1913, when an end named Knute Rockne helped a small Catholic school based in South Bend, Indiana, pull off a stunner by beating Army, Notre Dame has stood as one of the main shapers of college football.

Man United boss Ruben Amorim thinks this might be the worst team in the club’s history

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ruben Amorim gave a withering assessment of his Manchester United team after its latest loss. The head coach admits it might be the “worst” team in the club’s storied history. United fell to a 10th Premier League defeat of the season after losing 3-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford. “We are being the worst, maybe, in the history of Manchester United,” Amorim said. “I am saying that because we have to acknowledge and change that.” The 20-time English champion is 13th in the standings and closer to the relegation zone than Champions League qualification.

Turnovers and depleted defense contribute to top-seeded Lions’ quick playoff exit

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions worked all season to earn the NFC’s top seed and ensure they wouldn’t have to play anywhere but Ford Field until the Super Bowl. Their ambitions came to a quick halt when they self-destructed against the Washington Commanders in a 45-31 loss on Saturday night in the divisional round of the playoffs. This year’s Lions team went 15-2 in the regular season but didn’t advance as far in the playoff teams as they did last season, when they lost at San Francisco in the NFC title game. Detroit was undone by five turnovers and the stellar play of Washington rookie Jayden Daniels.

More turmoil for Man United and Tottenham but Nottingham Forest’s title challenge strengthens

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s season lurched further into turmoil after a 3-1 loss to Brighton in the Premier League. Goals from Yankuba Minteh, Kaoru Mitoma and Georginio Rutter consigned United to a 10th defeat in the league. Bruno Fernandes scored for United from the penalty spot. It was a seventh defeat in 15 games overall under new head coach Ruben Amorim and highlighted the massive job the Portuguese has on his hands to revive the record 20-time English champion. Tottenham’s woeful campaign also sunk to new depths with a 3-2 loss to relegation-fighting Everton, but Nottingham Forest’s unlikely title challenge goes from strength to strength after a 3-2 win against last-placed Southampton.

Lindsey Vonn falls while on pace for top-5 finish at super-G in Cortina but avoids injury again

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn has fallen while on pace for a top-5 finish at a World Cup super-G on the course that will host skiing at next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics. She went down on her left hip coming around a gate midway down but appeared to avoid injury. Then the American slid down the course and came to a stop far away from the safety netting. Vonn quickly got up and skied down to the finish area and waved to the crowd. It was her second fall in four days after also avoiding injury during a crash in downhill training on Thursday. Home favorite Federica Brignone was leading the race from Lara Gut-Behrami by 0.58 seconds, with Corinne Suter in third, 1.08 behind.

Taylor Swift joined by Caitlin Clark as she watches Travis Kelce and the Chiefs’ playoff win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs as they beat the Houston Texans 23-14 in the divisional round of the playoffs. Swift was dressed nearly head to toe in Chanel, including a black-and-white tweed jacket, a quarter-zip romper, a pearl strand belt and pendant earrings. She spent some of the game sitting in a suite alongside Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who is likewise a big Chiefs fan. Kelce had a huge game with seven receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Novak Djokovic won’t speak to the Australian Open’s local TV network without an apology

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic has declined to do a customary post-match TV interview at the Australian Open to protest comments made on air by someone who works for the official broadcaster of the tournament in the host country, Channel 9. Djokovic said he wants an apology from the channel and its employee, Tony Jones, who called the 24-time Grand Slam champion overrated and a has-been during an on-air appearance at Melbourne Park where a crowd of the player’s supporters were chanting. Djokovic, a 37-year-old from Serbia, said that Jones, “made a mockery of Serbian fans and made insulting and offensive comments toward me.”

