AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:52 p.m. EDT

French Open 2025: Novak Djokovic is bothered by the weather more than anything in 1st-round win

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has returned to Roland-Garros with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Mackie McDonald in the first round. Tuesday’s victory at Court Philippe-Chatrier on a windy and rainy day comes after last year’s two trips to Paris. Djokovic experienced the lowest of lows — pulling out of the French Open after tearing the meniscus in his right knee — and the highest of highs — winning a long-sought Olympic gold medal for Serbia — in Paris in 2024. Other winners on Day 3 included Coco Gauff and Alexander Zverev, but 2021 U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev lost to Cam Norrie.

Shai’s sidekicks Williams and Holmgren give Thunder a big boost in Game 4 win vs. T-wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Even the NBA MVP needs a wing man. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has two. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren were so good in their own ways that a 40-point, 10-assist, nine-rebound performance by Gilgeous-Alexander in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals for Oklahoma City was somehow overshadowed. Williams had 13 of his 34 points in the first quarter for the scoring to match a tenacious start following a 42-point loss in Game 3. Holmgren had nine of his 21 points in the fourth quarter plus seven rebounds and three blocks. The Thunder took a 3-1 series lead by beating Minnesota 128-126.

Driver arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Liverpool soccer parade tragedy

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Police say 65 people were injured when a car rammed into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans celebrating their teams Premier League championship and 11 remained hospitalized on Tuesday. Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims of Merseyside Police said the patients were all stable. Fifty of the casualties required hospital treatment. The 53-year-old car driver has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said. Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill said the man is also being held on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving on drugs. The driver followed an ambulance to get through road blocks that had been set up during Liverpool’s championship parade.

Liverpool is a soccer-mad city whose identity is woven with trophies and tragedies

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool is no stranger to triumph on the sports field, or tragedy off it. The northwest English port city experienced both joy and anguish on Monday. As fans lined the streets to celebrate Liverpool Football Club winning the Premier League title this season, a minivan crashed into the crowd. Police said more than 60 people were hurt, with 11 still hospitalized Tuesday. Police arrested the 53-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder. They are not treating it as an act of terrorism. Euphoria turned in an instant to chaos and grief. Within hours, came pledges of resilience and unity for a city that has weathered so much before. That includes deadly disasters at two stadiums hosting Liverpool games in the 1980s.

Pope Leo XIV casts doubt on which soccer club he supports during audience with Italian champ Napoli

VATICAN CITY (AP) — That Pope Leo XIV is a Chicago White Sox fan and likes to play tennis are already known. But the most pressing sports question for many locals inside the Vatican and surrounding Italy concerning the first American pope remains a mystery. Does Leo support an Italian soccer club? Leo cast doubt on the assumption that he’s a Roma fan during a private audience with Italian champion Napoli. Leo says at the start of the audience that “maybe they didn’t want to applaud because in the media they say I’m a Romanista.” Then he adds “Not everything that you read in the press is true.” Napoli and Roma are rivals.

Bills edge rusher Bosa sidelined by calf injury. Running back Cook absent from voluntary practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott says edge rusher Joey Bosa is expected to miss all of the team’s spring practices because of a calf injury as the team opened its first voluntary session. Bosa was hurt while working out with the team last week, and McDermott expects the veteran to be ready for the start of training camp in late July. The Bills signed Bosa to a one-year, $12.6 million contract in March in the hopes that he can reestablish himself as one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers. Also, McDermott said running back James Cook was the only player not in attendance. Cook is seeking an extension to his contract, which expires after this upcoming season.

Ronaldo teases about future by saying ‘chapter is over’ with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo’s time at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr might be done. The 40-year-old Portugal striker posted a message on social media hours after the final round of the Saudi Pro League. It is sure to spark speculation over the future of one of the most high-profile figures in sports. Ronaldo told his 115 million followers on X, above a picture of him in an Al-Nassr jersey: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.” The five-time world player of the year joined Al-Nassr in late 2022 and his contract will expire at the end of June.

The French Open is picking humans over technology. Novak Djokovic thinks that’s a bad call

PARIS (AP) — For Novak Djokovic, this is a relatively easy call. He thinks the French Open is making a mistake by eschewing the electronic line-calling used at most big tennis tournaments and instead remaining old school by letting line judges decide whether serves or other shots land in or out. Other players seem to share his view. Plenty of sports, from soccer and baseball to the NFL, are replacing, or at least helping, officials with some form of high-tech replays or other technology. Tennis, too, is following that trend, except at Roland-Garros, where competition continues through June 8.

Coco Gauff jokes about forgotten rackets after opening win at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff caused a brief delay at the French Open when she walked onto Court Philippe-Chatrier without her rackets. A ball boy soon brought her mint-colored rackets. Gauff, the No. 2 seed, went on to beat Australia’s Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday in her opening match. Afterward, the American jokingly blamed her coach for the mix-up. She says he usually packs her rackets due to superstition. No. 2-seeded Gauff is a title contender.

Caitlin Clark to miss at least two weeks with left quad strain as Fever sitting at .500 in standings

The Indiana Fever will be without star guard Caitlin Clark for at least two weeks as she deals with a strained left quad. The reigning Rookie of the Year was injured while playing against New York on Saturday. If Clark does end up returning in two weeks, that would put her on target to be back for the Fever’s rematch against New York on June 14. The Liberty led the way as the No. 1 team in the power poll this week. Minnesota was right behind in second. Napheesa Collier earned Player of the Week honors for the second consecutive week.

