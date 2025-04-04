AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:50 a.m. EDT

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, on criticism: ‘I feel like I’ve been the villain for the last two years now’

MIAMI (AP) — It was the sort of moment that Ja Morant craves. He hit a game-winning jumper at the buzzer to lift the Memphis Grizzlies past the Miami Heat, then skipped down the court listening to the silence he created. He was the villain. And he doesn’t mind. Morant has certainly spent plenty of time in that role. His ability to take over games was on display Thursday night; the game-winner capped a 30-point night and helped Memphis snap a four-game losing streak. That could have been the story. It wasn’t. At least, not the whole story.

Curry scores 37 points and Warriors beat Lakers 123-116 in a potential first-round playoff preview

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 37 points, Brandin Podziemski added 28 and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 123-116 for their fourth win in a row in a potential first-round playoff preview. LeBron James had 33 points and nine assists to lead the Lakers. Austin Reaves added 31 points, including nine 3-pointers, Rui Hachimura had 24 points and Luke Doncic had 19 points, missing all six of his 3-point attempts. Podziemski had a career-high eight 3-pointers on a night when Curry was 4 of 11 from long range.

Once pariahs, now winners, Final Four coaches Pearl, Sampson a reflection of a changing game

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A decade ago, Bruce Pearl of Auburn and Kelvin Sampson of Houston were looking to resurrect their careers after being handed show-cause penalties by the NCAA for recruiting violations. This week, they’re coaching at the Final Four. Their return is a sign of the success they’ve enjoyed since their comebacks but also the shifting priorities that have overtaken college sports. These days, when coaches go job hunting, they need the school to not only be able to pay them, but the players they hope to land for their rosters.

USC star JuJu Watkins is the AP Player of the Year and just the fourth sophomore to earn that honor

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — JuJu Watkins, the sensational sophomore who led Southern California to its best season in nearly 40 years, is The Associated Press women’s college basketball Player of the Year. Watkins, whose Trojans won the Big Ten regular-season title for their first conference crown in 31 years, received 29 votes and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo got the other two. Watkins is the first USC player to win the award and just the fourth to do it as a sophomore, joining Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris and UConn stars Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart.

Trump again says he wants to see PGA Tour, LIV Golf merged

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump arrived at his Doral resort Thursday for a LIV Golf event, shortly after reiterating to reporters aboard Air Force One that he wants to see the two men’s professional tours united. The president has spoken out on the subject before, and Trump has been involved in some of the talks that may eventually unify the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV. Those talks have gone on for at least a year and how — or if — a deal can be struck is unclear. Trump told reporters that “having them merge would be a great thing.”

Giannis’ NBA 1st of 35 points, 20 assists, 17 rebounds sends Bucks past 76ers 126-113

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first player in NBA history to have 35 points, 17 rebounds and a career-high 20 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 126-113. Brook Lopez scored 17 points, Kyle Kuzma had 16 and AJ Green hit four 3-pointers for 12 points for the Bucks. Rookie Adem Bona led the 76ers with a career-high 28 points on 13-for-15 shooting. Quentin Grimes had 24 points with 10 assists, and Guerschon Yabusele added 22 points.

Judge gets 500th extra-base hit, 3rd-fastest Yankee to reach mark behind DiMaggio, Gehrig

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge became the third-fastest New York Yankees player to reach 500 extra-base hits with a three-run homer in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, trailing only Joe DiMaggio and Lou Gehrig. Judge lined a 1-1 fastball from Merrill Kelly to the opposite field and into the Yankees bullpen for a 3-0 lead. The two-time AL MVP has five homers and 15 RBIs in six games this season. Judge has 320 homers, 175 doubles and five triples in 999 games. DiMaggio reached 500 extra-base hits in 853 games and Gehrig in 869.

Demand for viral ‘torpedo’ baseball bats has sent a Pennsylvania factory into overdrive

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Torpedo bats drew attention over the weekend when the New York Yankees hit a team-record nine homers in one game. Using a strikingly different model in which wood is moved lower down the barrel after the label and shapes the end a little like a bowling pin, the bat has become baseball’s latest fad. All-Star and even amateur hardball players all want to take their swings with the bat. The torpedo bat took the league by storm in only 24 hours, and days later, the calls and orders, and test drives — from big leaguers to rec leaguers — are humming inside Victus Sports. The company is the official bat of MLB and has seen sales and interest spike in the bat.

Patriots trade QB Milton to Cowboys, giving Dallas a new backup behind Dak Prescott

DALLAS (AP) — The New England Patriots have agreed to trade quarterback Joe Milton III to the Dallas Cowboys. Milton confirmed the trade via a social media post. ESPN, which first reported the deal, said that the Cowboys will receive Milton, along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick. The acquisition of the 25-year-old Milton, who the Patriots drafted in the sixth round in 2024, gives the Cowboys a young backup behind starting quarterback Dak Prescott after Cooper Rush signed with Baltimore in free agency. Rush started eight games for the Cowboys last season while Prescott was injured.

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman lands on injured list following fall in his shower at home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman’s fall landed him on the injured list. The Los Angeles Dodgers placed their star slugger on the 10-day IL after the World Series MVP sprained his surgically repaired right ankle in a slip in the shower at home. The incident happened Sunday, an off day for the defending champions. Freeman described it this week as a “freak accident.” Freeman sprained his right ankle on a play at first base in late September and struggled in the first two rounds of the postseason, but it was hardly evident during the World Series. He homered in the first four games and had 12 RBIs as the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in five games. He had debridement surgery in December to remove loose bodies in the ankle.

