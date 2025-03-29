AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:47 a.m. EDT

Top-seeded Auburn rallies in 2nd half, beats Michigan 78-65 in Sweet 16 of March Madness

ATLANTA (AP) — Freshman Tahaad Pettiford and senior Denver Jones turned in dazzling performances when it mattered most, rallying top-seeded Auburn to a 78-65 victory over Michigan in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers wiped out a nine-point deficit in the second half, outscoring No. 5 seed Michigan 39-17 over the final 12 1/2 minutes to advance to the Elite Eight for only the third time in school history. Auburn will face Michigan State in the South Region final on Sunday, with a trip to the Final Four on the line. Johni Broome scored 22 points to go along with 16 rebounds for Auburn. Pettiford and Jones scored 20 points apiece.

Michigan State’s 2nd-half rally sends Spartans past Ole Miss 73-70 as Izzo wins again in Sweet 16

ATLANTA (AP) — Jase Richardson scored 24 points and Michigan State surged past Mississippi in the second half for a 73-70 victory on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Ole Miss was denied in its bid for its first Elite Eight appearance despite leading by 10 points in the first half and by nine in the second half. Michigan State, the South Region’s No. 2 seed, rallied to keep alive coach Tom Izzo’s bid for his ninth Final Four and second national championship. The Spartans will play the winner of Friday night’s Michigan-Auburn game in Sunday’s Elite Eight.

Memphis Grizzlies fire Taylor Jenkins, franchise’s winningest coach

The Memphis Grizzlies have fired coach Taylor Jenkins with the team struggling down the stretch and at risk of losing home-court advantage for the postseason. Still sitting at No. 5 in the Western Conference standings, the Grizzlies decided Friday to dump Jenkins anyway without immediately announcing an interim coach. Jenkins led the Grizzlies for six seasons. He was let go with the team on the verge of playing three home games in a four-day span. That starts a stretch where eight of Memphis’ final nine opponents are either playoff clubs or contending for a play-in spot.

Alysa Liu delivers the US its first women’s figure skating world championship in nearly 2 decades

BOSTON (AP) — Alysa Liu became the first American women’s figure skating world champion in nearly two decades Friday night, dethroning three-time defending champion Kaori Sakamoto with a brilliant free skate that earned her a standing ovation inside TD Garden. Liu finished with 22.97 points to cap a remarkable comeback from retirement. Sakamoto finished with 217.98. Earlier in the night, American ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates led after the rhythm dance as they chase a third consecutive title. They scored a season-best 90.18 points for their “tour through the decades” program, while Canadian rivals Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were second with 86.44. The men’s and dance competitions conclude Saturday.

Brazil fires coach Dorival Júnior after worst defeat in World Cup qualifying

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s soccer confederation has fired coach Dorival Júnior after 14 months amid poor results and disappointing performances from the national team. Júnior’s sacking on Friday comes three days after a 4-1 defeat at Argentina, Brazil’s worst defeat in a World Cup qualifier. His replacement has yet to be picked. Brazil is fifth in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. The top six qualify automatically.

Juan Soto slugs first homer for Mets in win against Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Juan Soto hit his first home run with the New York Mets when he connected in the third inning against the Houston Astros. With two outs and no one on, Soto drove a 1-2 pitch from Hunter Brown deep to right to give New York a 3-0 lead. The 26-year-old Soto watched the ball as it sailed into the outfield and then slowly started walking toward first base before lightly flipping his bat. The homer traveled 390 feet. The slugger signed a record $765 million, 15-year contract as a free agent in December.

A look inside the Tampa Bay Rays’ 120-hour makeover of the Yankees’ Steinbrenner Field

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Left homeless after Hurricane Milton destroyed the Tropicana Field roof on Oct. 9, the Tampa Bay Rays began their season as renters at Steinbrenner Field, the spring training headquarters for the Yankees, playing the Colorado Rockies in the final major league opener. The Rays replaced more than 3,000 images in the 11,000-capacity ballpark during a 120-hour makeover after the Yankees’ final home spring training game ended Sunday at 3:33 p.m. By the time of Friday’s first pitch shortly after 4 p.m., banners spelling “R-A-Y-S” covered the “Y-A-N-K-E-E-S” signs above the first- and third-base stands.

Deion Sanders’ contract at Colorado extended through the 2029 season

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has received a contract extension through the 2029 season after turning around a downtrodden program in just two seasons. The school said the extension increases Sanders’ yearly base salary to $10 million in 2025, making him the highest-paid football coach in the Big 12. The deal was reached with three years remaining on Sanders’ existing five-year, $29.5 million deal he signed when he was brought in from Jackson State. Sanders and the Buffaloes are coming off a 9-4 season in which they earned a spot in the Alamo Bowl.

Bling, bling: Dodgers show off glittering World Series rings in pregame ceremony

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers received their glittering World Series rings in a pregame ceremony. Shohei Ohtani, Clayton Kershaw and manager Dave Roberts received some of the loudest cheers as they walked a blue carpet to a stage set up between home plate and the mound. The players and coaching staff received blue boxes and hugs from owner Mark Walter and other executives. A choir opened the ceremony by singing “We Are the Champions” and a brass band closed it playing “They Not Like Us.” Inside the ring box a video plays highlights of the team’s championship run.

Scottie Scheffler ties record with 62 for the lead in the Houston Open

HOUSTON (AP) — Scottie Scheffler opened with two straight birdies and was on his way Friday in the Houston Open, tying the Memorial Park record with an 8-under 62 for a one-shot lead when the second round was halted by darkness after a two-hour storm delay Friday. It was the most complete round of the year for Scheffler, who missed the first month of the season recovering from a glass puncture in his right palm that required minor surgery. Scheffler also shot 62 in 2021 at Memorial Park. He shares the course record with Tony Finau, who shot 62 in 2022 and 2024. Scheffler was at 11-under 129. He led by one shot over Taylor Pendrith of Canada, who shot a 65.

