AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:41 p.m. EST

Mavs star Luka Doncic will be out about a month before check on calf injury, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the injury says Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will be out about a month before being re-evaluated for a calf injury sustained in a Christmas Day loss to Minnesota. Doncic has undergone an MRI on his strained left calf. The absence is almost certain to be long enough to disqualify the five-time All-NBA player from consideration for that and other major awards, including MVP. Doncic had already missed eight games this season before his latest injury.

Eagles coach Sirianni says it’s ‘tough’ for Hurts to play against Dallas with head injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says it’s “going to be tough” for injured quarterback Jalen Hurts to play Sunday against Dallas. Hurts is still in the NFL concussion protocol. The Eagles would turn to backup Kenny Pickett on Sunday if Hurts is not cleared to play because of the lingering effects of a concussion suffered against Washington. Hurts was injured early at Washington after his head slammed against the ground on one run and he was hit in the helmet by Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu at the end of another. Hurts isn’t healthy enough to play just yet.

Alex Ovechkin takes part in a full Capitals practice. He could return Saturday at Toronto

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin could return to the Washington Capitals lineup when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs in their first game back from the NHL’s Christmas break. Several signs point to Ovechkin returning Saturday night after missing five weeks with a broken left leg. Ovechkin skated with regular linemates Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas and took part in power play drills in practice Friday. Coach Spencer Carbery said things were trending the right way for Ovechkin to play but wanted to see how the 39-year-old comes out of a full practice before making a decision Saturday.

Alex Ovechkin is on track to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals is chasing the NHL career goals record of 894 held by Wayne Gretzky. Ovechkin entered the season 42 goals short of breaking a record that long seemed unapproachable. He is set to play again Saturday at the Toronto Maple Leafs after missing more than a month with a broken left fibula. Ovechkin was on pace to get to 895 sometime in February before getting injured. At 868, he his 27 goals away from passing Gretzky.

Seahawks players say team that hires Pete Carroll would be fortunate to have him

CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith put in a good word for former coach Pete Carroll, saying any team would be fortunate to have him on the sideline. So did his teammates. Smith says Carroll is a “special human being” who is “always going to be upbeat.” ESPN reported this week that he is interested in returning to coaching after moving into an advisory role with the Seahawks at the end of last season. Carroll led Seattle to its lone Super Bowl championship during a 14-year run that included 10 trips to the playoffs. He is also won a national championship at USC. The Bears are looking for a coach to replace the fired Matt Eberflus. The Giants and Saints also fired coaches this season.

Father of Raiders star Malcolm Koonce fights to erase 1983 conviction DA says was tainted by police

NEW YORK (AP) — Years before Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce was born, his father spent time in prison for an armed robbery conviction that prosecutors now say was tainted by a detective’s lies and “highly suggestive” photo identification techniques. Jeffrey Koonce, now 67, will ask a suburban New York judge on Friday to vacate his conviction for a 1981 robbery at Vernon Stars Rod and Gun Club in Mount Vernon, where three people were struck by shotgun pellets as patrons were looted of cash and jewelry. Koonce spent nearly eight years in prison but has always maintained his innocence. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah is backing his request after her office uncovered trouble with the case.

On Football: Nick Sirianni’s success is often overshadowed by self-inflicted distractions

Nick Sirianni has the highest winning percentage among active NFL coaches and the fifth-best in league history. He should be lauded for his accomplishments with the Philadelphia Eagles. Coaches who win as frequently as Sirianni are esteemed. The four coaches ahead of him on the overall list — Guy Chamberlin, John Madden, Vince Lombardi and George Allen — are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But Sirianni’s reputation doesn’t match up to his .697 winning percentage. He’s more often ridiculed for his sideline antics than praised for his coaching success.

Hurley, Karaban forge strong link during title runs and help UConn shake off early slump this season

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The duo of head coach Dan Hurley and star forward Alex Karaban have formed a strong bond while helping the UConn men’s basketball team win back-to-back national championships. Both Hurley and Karaban had chances to head to the NBA but returned to UConn for a chance to join the John Wooden-coached UCLA teams as the only NCAA men’s Division I team to win three consecutive national titles. The relationship between Hurley and Karaban has never been stronger and helped the Huskies shake off an early slump this season.

Woolen’s late interception seals win as Seahawks beat struggling Bears 6-3 to boost playoff hopes

CHICAGO (AP) — Riq Woolen intercepted Caleb Williams’ late pass and the Seattle Seahawks boosted their fading playoff hopes, squeezing past Chicago 6-3 on Thursday night to hand the Bears their 10th straight loss. Jason Myers kicked field goals on the game’s first possession and near the end of the second quarter. Woolen picked off a deep pass intended for Keenan Allen at the Seattle 22 with 20 seconds left, ending Williams’ NFL rookie-record string of passes without an interception at 353. The Seahawks (9-7) made just enough plays to come away with a win they sorely needed after dropping two in a row. Leonard Williams had two of Seattle’s seven sacks. Chicago dropped to 4-12.

Tucker Gleason runs and passes for 5 OT scores as Toledo beats Pitt 48-46 in bowl-record 6 overtimes

DETROIT (AP) — Tucker Gleason ran for one overtime score and threw for four more as Toledo beat Pittsburgh 48-46 in a bowl-record six overtimes at the GameAbove Sports Bowl at Ford Field. The game surpassed the previous mark set 48 hours earlier when South Florida beat San Jose State 41-39 in five overtimes in the Hawaii Bowl on Tuesday. Pitt freshman Julian Dugger, making his college debut, ran for two overtime scores and threw for two more but his incomplete pass in the sixth overtime ended the game.

