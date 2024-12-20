AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:40 p.m. EST

FIFA signs Netflix to US broadcast deal for the Women’s World Cup in 2027 and 2031

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has signed Netflix to a United States broadcast deal for the Women’s World Cup in 2027 plus the 2031 edition that could be played in the U.S. The deal announced Friday is the most significant FIFA has signed with a streaming service for a major tournament. The value was not given though international competitions in women’s soccer have struggled to draw high-value offers. World Cups are typically broadcast on free-to-air public networks to reach the biggest audiences. The 32-team 64-game tournament in 2027 will be played in Brazil from June 24-July 25. The 2031 host has not been decided though the U.S. is expected to bid.

Penn State and SMU carry the weight of history into their CFP debuts. They’re both trying to shed it

Penn State and SMU head into the College Football Playoff with the weight of history on their shoulders. This is the Nittany Lions’ best shot at making a run at a national title since the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal tarnished the program 13 years ago. SMU is still perhaps best known for being given the death penalty by the NCAA in the 1980s for illegally paying players. Former Nittany Lions give coach James Franklin credit for bringing the program back to prominence. Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee says the work to restore SMU’s reputation began long before he arrived in 2022.

‘Front-row seats to something amazing’: In 2024, the sports world, again, had unforgettable moments

Patrick Mahomes threw a walk-off pass to win the Super Bowl. Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam to win a World Series game. Stephen Curry said “nuit, nuit” to win an Olympic basketball title in Paris, Noah Lyles won 100-meter gold by about the smallest margin possible, and Sabrina Ionescu won a WNBA Finals game with a 30-foot heave. Sports is a collection of moments. This year, many moments were — once again — spectacular.

Lindsey Vonn’s coach suggests she’ll be competitive in her return to World Cup skiing at age 40

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — How fast can she go? And how competitive will she be? Those are the big questions surrounding Lindsey Vonn’s comeback to World Cup ski racing this weekend at age 40 after nearly six years of retirement and with a titanium knee. Vonn’s personal coach Chris Knight says “it’s a question that’s been going through my head a lot over the last week.” He adds that “she’s not far away.” Vonn is slated to race super-Gs on Saturday and Sunday in St. Moritz. Vonn has won a record 28 World Cup super-Gs including three at the Swiss resort. But calculating her current potential is not an exact science.

Taking advantage of an obscure rule, Chargers’ Dicker makes NFL’s first fair-catch kick in 48 years

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Dicker of the Los Angeles Chargers made the first successful fair-catch kick in the NFL since 1976 on Thursday night. He connected from 57 yards right before halftime against the Denver Broncos. Dicker and the Chargers took advantage of a seldom-used football play called the fair-catch kick, which allows a team that has just made a fair catch to try a free kick for three points. Only five NFL teams had previously tried the kick in the 21st century, and nobody had successfully executed it since Ray Wersching did it for the San Diego Chargers 48 years ago.

‘Raygun: The Musical’ won’t use the name of the notorious Australian breaker

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australian breaker Rachael “Raygun” Gunn has tried to be a good sport about the jokes and criticism that poured in from around the globe after her controversial performance at the Paris Olympics. But maybe “Raygun: the Musical” was a bridge too far. Comedian Stephanie Broadbridge called off the show just hours before it was set to premiere in Sydney, after Gunn’s lawyers contacted its comedy club venue and threatened legal action. On Thursday, Broadbridge said the musical had been rebranded as “Breaking: The Musical,” “A completely legal parody musical.” Gunn said in a video posted to social media that decision to demand her name be removed from the musical was not about not “being able to take a joke.”

A LeBron record. Xmas greetings from Mazzulla. Steph went 0 for 7. Thursday wasn’t boring in the NBA

Thursday had a little of everything in the NBA. There was another record for LeBron James. Joe Mazzulla gave out some Christmas cheer that was not Christmas cheer. It was a shooting night like none other for Stephen Curry, which was not a good thing. Victor Wembanyama did something unusual, which is becoming the usual. The Pistons trailed by 29 in the first quarter, the biggest opening-quarter deficit so far this season. The Warriors trailed by 57, the most by any team this season.

Looking at campaign documents for 7 IOC members running to be president of the Olympic body

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Seven International Olympic Committee members are running as candidates to be the next president in its first election since 2013. Their newly published manifestos show broad consensus on some issues and challenges for the IOC and global sports. Climate change and sustainability, engaging with youth via social and digital media in the fast-changing broadcasting landscape, harnessing AI, protecting women’s sport. There are clear differences on paying prize money to Olympic athletes and how to engage more than 100 members to shape the IOC’s future and pick host cities. Those members vote at a March 18-21 election meeting in Greece.

Don’t write off Kirk Cousins just yet despite his benching: Analysis

Kirk Cousins didn’t forget how to play quarterback. He just didn’t do it well enough often enough to keep his job in Atlanta. Don’t write off the veteran quarterback just yet. There’s no sugarcoating the way Cousins played over the past five games. He struggled mightily, tossing just one touchdown pass and nine interceptions in that span. But this was the same guy who had 117.2 passer rating and led the Falcons to a comeback win on the final drive in Week 2 in Philadelphia in just his second start coming back from surgery for a torn Achilles tendon.

An ’embarrassing’ night for Stephen Curry and the Warriors, who fall by 51 at Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Stephen Curry had a game like none other in his career. It was part of an awful night for the Golden State Warriors. Curry didn’t make a shot from the field in his 24 minutes — the first time he’s played that many minutes without a basket in his 16-year career — and the Warriors fell behind by 57 points in what became a 144-93 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. The 51-point final margin and 57-point deficit were both the largest in the NBA this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.