AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:38 a.m. EST

Feyenoord knocks AC Milan out of Champions League and Bayern advances on late Davies goal

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan was to left rue Theo Hernandez’s sending off for diving as Feyenoord progressed to the Champions League last 16 at the former European champion’s expense with a 1-1 draw in the second leg of their playoff. Hernandez earned his second yellow card for a dive in the 51st minute when Milan was dominating after forward Santiago Giménez’s first-minute goal. Feyenoord had won the first leg 1-0. Julián Carranza scored for Feyenoord in the 73rd. It gave the Dutch team a 2-1 win on aggregate. Bayern Munich, Club Brugge and Benfica also won their playoffs on Tuesday, eliminating Celtic, Europa League winner Atalanta, and French team Monaco respectively.

US GM Bill Guerin says he would welcome Trump when Americans play Canada for 4 Nations title

BOSTON (AP) — The general manager of the U.S. team in the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament said he would welcome a visit from President Donald Trump to the championship game between the United States and Canada on Thursday night. NHL veteran Bill Guerin said on Fox News that Trump’s presence would give a boost to the rivalry between the North American hockey powers. He said the political tension between Canada and the U.S., which caused fans in Montreal to boo “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to two games last week, ratcheted up the intensity in their fight-filled matchup in the preliminary round.

Tiger Woods has his ‘most embarrassing moment’ by not knowing the yardage in a TGL match

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods had what he called the most embarrassing moment of his golf career. The 15-time major champion was competing for his Jupiter Links team in a TGL indoor match against New York Golf Club. In singles on the 13th hole, Woods had 199 yards left to the hole. He asked for the yardage and was told 99. Caddies often drop the first number when it’s obvious. But apparently it wasn’t obvious to Woods. His teammates knew something was wrong, but it was too late. Woods hit a perfectly good wedge 100 yards as his teammates howled with laughter.

Red carpet, fashion and music: F1 launches its 2025 season Hollywood style

LONDON (AP) — Formula 1 has kick-starting its 75th anniversary season with music, glitz and glamor Tuesday as the race series aims to reach beyond a sports audience with a two-hour televised arena show. The F1 75 Live event at London’s O2 arena marks a new approach by the series. It’s the first time F1 hosted its own large-scale launch event, rather than leaving it to the individual teams to present their drivers and cars. Lewis Hamilton said he was “invigorated” after joining Ferrari as the seven-time champion emerged to cheers from the London crowd.

Mets owner Steve Cohen would like to be more measured in his spending

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — After turning the New York Mets into baseball’s biggest spender, owner Steve Cohen would like to see his team build more economically through its farm system. Cohen said Tuesday he’d “like to get below the Cohen tax,” referring to the fourth luxury tax threshold introduced in 2022 and aimed at him. The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers led with a $353 million tax payroll last year and paid a $103 million tax. The Mets were second at just under $348 million and paid $97 million in tax. Cohen says, “I’m a piker now compared to the Dodgers.”

Panthers re-sign veteran QB Andy Dalton to a 2-year contract to back up Bryce Young

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have re-signed quarterback Andy Dalton to a two-year contract, giving them a veteran presence behind starter Bryce Young. The 37-year-old Dalton, who threw for 989 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions last season, was set to become an unrestricted free agent next month. Dalton joined the Panthers in 2023 and spent the past two seasons mainly backing up Young, the No. 1 overall pick that year.

Guerrero plans to become free agent after season, fails to reach long-term deal with Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. plans to become a free agent after the season following the passing of his deadline to reach a long-term agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays. A four-time All-Star at age 25, Guerrero said during the offseason he would cut off negotiations when he reported for spring training. He says: “We never got to the point where I felt like I wanted to do the deal.” Guerrero has a $28.5 million, one-year contract. He hit .323 last season with a .940 OPS, 30 homers and 103 RBIs.

Ohtani throws a 2nd bullpen session as he makes his way back to the mound for the Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw his second bullpen session of spring training on Tuesday. That continued the process of his return to the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani had his first bullpen session on Saturday. He hopes to pitch this season for the first time since Aug. 23, 2023, with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani underwent elbow surgery that limited him to hitting only last season with the Dodgers. Ohtani won his third MVP award while becoming the first player to join the 50/50 club with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases as the Dodgers won the World Series.

Raducanu loses to Muchova after a spectator is ejected in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Emma Raducanu lost to Karolina Muchova after an emotional first set in which a spectator was ejected at the Dubai Championships. The 2021 U.S. Open champion appeared to be in tears as she went to the umpire’s chair after the second game Tuesday and her second-round match was briefly paused on Court 2. Raducanu stood behind the umpire’s chair and was consoled by Muchova. She wiped her face with a towel before the match continued. Organizers of the women’s tour issued a statement later saying Raducanu was approached Monday “by a man who exhibited fixated behavior” and “this same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday.” The man was ejected.

Justin Turner agrees to $6 million, 1-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, AP source says

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the situation says Justin Turner has agreed to a $6 million, one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. The veteran infielder can earn an additional $2.5 million in bonuses. The addition of Turner would give the team some security at third base should Matt Shaw need more seasoning in the minors. The 23-year-old Shaw has been slowed by a left oblique issue in spring training. The 40-year-old Turner also could back up Michael Busch at first base and go into the lineup at designated hitter.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.