AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:35 a.m. EST

Giannis, Bucks use 3-point barrage to beat Thunder 97-81 for NBA Cup title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Everyone has a lucky number in Las Vegas. For the Milwaukee Bucks, it was 3. And the NBA Cup was their prize. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points to go along with 19 rebounds and 10 assists, Damian Lillard added 23 points and the Bucks connected on 17 3-pointers on the way to beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-81 in the NBA Cup title game on Tuesday night.

Falcons name rookie Michael Penix Jr. as starting QB, benching veteran Kirk Cousins

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are turning to rookie Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback and benching veteran Kirk Cousins as they fight for their first playoff berth since 2017. Coach Raheem Morris announced the decision in a statement Tuesday night. Morris calls it “a football decision” and says the team is focused on preparing to face the New York Giants on Sunday. The Falcons (7-7) ended a four-game losing streak with Monday night’s ugly 15-9 win at Las Vegas. Cousins passed for 112 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The 36-year-old was signed in the offseason for $100 million guaranteed.

New York Yankees acquire outfielder Cody Bellinger from Cubs for pitcher Cody Poteet

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Cody Bellinger has been acquired by the New York Yankees from the Chicago Cubs for right-hander Cody Poteet. Chicago will send the Yankees $5 million as part of the trade. The 29-year-old Bellinger, whose father Clay helped the Yankees win World Series titles in 1999 and 2000, could play center field next year as Aaron Judge returns to right following the departure of Juan Soto to the Mets. Bellinger also can play first base, a position that opened when Anthony Rizzo became a free agent.

Michael Vick accepts head coaching job at Norfolk State

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Michael Vick has agreed to become the head coach at Norfolk State in a return to football for the former NFL star, who has never coached at any level. The 44-year-old Vick announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday night that he has accepted the job. Norfolk State did not immediately confirm the hiring of Vick, who grew up in nearby Newport News. Vick starred in college at Virginia Tech and was a four-time Pro Bowler in 13 seasons for Atlanta, Philadelphia, the New York Jets and Pittsburgh. He served 18 months in federal prison in the prime of his career after pleading guilty to his role in a dogfighting ring.

RFK Stadium site provision included in federal spending bill, a win for the Commanders and NFL

The Washington Commanders are another step closer to the possibility of returning to the franchise’s old home in the nation’s capital. A provision to transfer the land that is the site of the old RFK Stadium from the federal government to the District of Columbia is included in Congress’ short-term spending bill, which is expected to pass. It’s a significant victory for the organization and the NFL after controlling owner Josh Harris and Commissioner Roger Goodell lobbied lawmakers on Capitol Hill on the D.C. Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act. The Commanders are considering places in the district, Maryland and Virginia to build a new stadium in the coming years.

NBA announces All-Star tournament plan for this season: 4 teams, 3 games, 1 night

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA’s All-Star Game is going to be an All-Star tournament this season, with the league announcing that it has finalized plans to use a different format for the upcoming midseason showcase in San Francisco. And scoring is sure to be down — way, way, way down. This season’s format announced Tuesday is a four-team, three-game, one-night tournament, three teams of eight All-Stars apiece and the fourth team being the winner of the Rising Stars challenge for first- and second-year players. The winning team in all games will be the first to score 40 points.

From Caitlin Clark and Simone Biles to a new hockey league, women’s sports had a pivotal year

Record numbers of basketball fans filled arenas to watch the rookie seasons of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese unfold. Simone Biles captivated the world at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Coco Gauff made women’s tennis history. It was all part of a pivotal year for women in sports, both financially and culturally, and after a steady rise in popularity and reach over the past few years, the women’s game is more valuable than ever. The WNBA had one of its most successful seasons ever, and new leagues and athletes in other sports have been able to capitalize on that momentum.

MLB study: Velocity, max efforts likely causing pitching injuries; rule changes should be considered

NEW YORK (AP) — A yearlong study by Major League Baseball has concluded rising velocities, pitch shaping and emphasis on maximum effort are the likely causes of the vast increase in pitcher injuries and recommended exploring rules changes to address the problem. The 62-page report says the trends extend to high school and youth baseball because of the incentive to get noticed by professional scouts. The study says there is no evidence linking the pitch clock to injuries. Illustrated with 26 tables of data, the report was based on interviews with more than 200 people that included former players, front office executives and orthopedic surgeons.

Lions have been hit hardest by rash of injuries, though NFL says overall amount has decreased

Patrick Mahomes is battling another ankle injury. Josh Allen has a banged-up shoulder. Geno Smith is dealing with a knee issue. Those are just the quarterbacks who got injured in Week 15. The Detroit Lions keep losing players at an alarming rate. Other teams are dealing with injuries to key players. It’s often not the best team that’s standing at the end, but the one that was healthiest going into the playoffs.

Auburn standout center Johni Broome injures right shoulder in victory over Georgia State

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn standout center Johni Broome left Tuesday’s win over Georgia State after injuring his right shoulder while going for a defensive rebound in the first three minutes of the eventual 100-59 victory. Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said Broome’s shoulder ‘slipped out and came back.’ The coach said Broome will be checked again on Wednesday. Broome suffered an injury to the same shoulder during a preseason exhibition in 2023. He did not miss any time during the regular season, but wore a protective sleeve on the shoulder for the first several games.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.