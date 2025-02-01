AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:34 a.m. EST

Each of the young figure skaters killed in the DC plane crash had a story waiting to be told

The young figure skaters whose lives were cut tragically short when an American Airlines flight collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday night were just beginning their journeys to stardom. Some of them were quickly rising through the ranks of U.S. Figure Skating, while others were still learning the very basics. All of them were coming home from a development camp in Wichita, Kansas, some of them accompanied by their parents and coaches. And all of them had stories that were only just beginning, and just waiting to be told.

Rangers get center J.T. Miller from Canucks in multiplayer deal

The New York Rangers have acquired veteran center J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks in a multiplayer deal. The Rangers sent center Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini and a conditional draft pick to Vancouver. New York also received defensemen Jackson Dorrington and Erik Brannstrom. The Canucks were expected to trade either Miller or Elias Pettersson after a reported rift between the two stars. Miller was a last-minute scratch before Vancouver’s 5-3 loss at Dallas on Friday night, and the teams announced the deal during the game. The 31-year-old Miller was drafted by the Rangers and played for New York for six seasons before being dealt to Tampa Bay in 2018.

Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray suffers lower right leg injury and team braces for long absence

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans guard Dejounte Murray left the Pelicans’ game against Boston in the first quarter with an injury to his lower right leg. Murray had driven into the lane and took a shot, then went to chase after his miss. But he fell to the court and grabbed at the area near his right foot. When he got up, he hobbled toward the nearby Pelicans bench. The Pelicans said Murray would not return to Friday’s game. Afterward, coach Willie Green and Pelicans players made clear they expect to be without Murray for an extended period.

Mercury acquire Satou Sabally from Wings as part of 3-team deal, AP source says

Satou Sabally is heading to the Phoenix Mercury as part of a three-team trade. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the deal hadn’t been announced. The Dallas Wings received Ty Harris and Kiki Herbert Harrigan from the Mercury as well as NaLyssa Smith and the No. 8 overall draft pick from the Indiana Fever. The Fever will acquire Sophie Cunningham and Phoenix’s second-round pick. The Mercury also will get Kalani Brown and Sevgi Uzun from the Wings.

Young among those with reactions after not getting selected for NBA All-Star Game

Atlanta guard Trae Young doesn’t view not getting picked for the All-Star Game as getting snubbed. He has a new word. “It’s getting ‘Traed’ at this point,” he wrote on social media. Young, the NBA’s assist leader this season and a three-time All-Star selection, obviously wasn’t pleased about not getting picked for the Feb. 16 All-Star event in San Francisco. The league’s coaches pick the reserves for the game, their selections getting revealed on Thursday. And a few notables didn’t make the cut, including Young and Phoenix’s Devin Booker.

Sepp Straka leads by 3 at Pebble Beach as rough weather awaits the weekend

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Sepp Straka beat most of the weather and shot another 65 to build a three-shot lead in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He got a preview late in his round of what to expect this weekend when temperatures dropped and wind increased. Rory McIlroy had four bogeys in a six-hole stretch and salvaged his round of 70 with an eagle on the final hole. He was six behind. Scottie Scheffler saved par from the beach on the 18th hole and shot 70. He was seven back. Straka is coming off a victory in his last start in the California desert.

Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver’s trophies are back after being taken in stolen car amid LA fires

International Tennis Hall of Fame member Pam Shriver has her trophies back. Shriver said Friday that she regained the dozen or so pieces of hardware that were in a car stolen from the hotel where she was staying after evacuating from her home during the outbreak of the devastating wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area. Shriver won 21 Grand Slam doubles championships — all but one alongside Martina Navratilova — a gold medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics and a total of 111 doubles titles. Shriver, now a TV commentator, was inducted into the sport’s Hall of Fame in 2002.

Saquon Barkley could be latest in line of free agents who helped deliver Super Bowl titles

The offseason addition of Saquon Barkley helped elevate a sluggish offense for the Philadelphia Eagles and lead the team to a Super Bowl. While building teams through the draft is still the most desirable avenue for success in the NFL, free agent additions have played a major role for several Super Bowl teams since unrestricted free agency came to the NFL in 1993. If Barkley can help deliver a Super Bowl title to Philadelphia when the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, he will join a list of free agent stars from Reggie White to Tom Brady who helped their teams win Super Bowl titles.

Would-be pro soccer players navigate NWSL futures without a college draft

Players and teams alike are navigating the first season in the National Women’s Soccer League without a college draft. The NWSL became the first top-tier pro sports league in the United States to eliminate the draft last year as part of its collective-bargaining agreement with players. While many college players in years past prepared for a January draft, now they’re on the open market. The players’ union says the move gives players greater control over their pro careers.

International Skating Union to honor athletes killed in plane crash when Boston hosts world champs

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — International Skating Union President Jae Youl Kim has held back tears while announcing they will honor athletes and others killed in the mid-air collision near Washington, D.C., when the world championships are staged in Boston in March. Kim was visibly emotional telling media on Friday at the European championships in Estonia. Skaters, coaches and family members on their way back from a national skating camp in Wichita, Kansas, were among those who died when a passenger jet hit a helicopter on Wednesday. They included two teenage skaters, their mothers and two coaches who were part of the Skating Club of Boston. Kim also praised Dick Button, the two-time Olympic figure skating champion and broadcaster who died on Thursday at 95.

