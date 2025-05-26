AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:33 p.m. EDT

Knicks charge back from 20 points down, beat Pacers 106-100 to cut series deficit to 2-1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter Sunday as the New York Knicks rallied from 20 points down to beat the Indiana Pacers 106-100 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. Jalen Brunson added 23 points and Towns had 15 rebounds as the Knicks cut the series deficit to 2-1. Game 4 will be played Tuesday night in Indianapolis. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 20 points and six assists. Indiana dropped to 0-4 all-time playing on the same day the Indianapolis 500 was held.

Alex Palou makes history as 1st Spanish driver to win the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou has become the first driver from Spain to win the Indianapolis 500 by holding off former Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Marcus Ericsson over the closing laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Palou came to the speedway Sunday with four wins through the first five races. But it was No. 6, “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” that he had circled on his calendar. Without an Indy 500 win, Palou said his career resume would never be complete. Ericsson, the 2022 Indy 500 winner, finished second for Andretti Global in a 1-2 finish for Honda. David Malukas was third for A.J. Foyt Racing and the highest-finishing Chevrolet.

French Open: Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz get off to good starts in their title defenses

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz have gotten off to good starts in their French Open title defenses. Both recorded a straight-set victory Monday to reach the second round. Swiatek was up first in Court Philippe-Chatrier and defeated 42nd-ranked Rebecca Sramkova 6-3, 6-3. Swiatek compiled 25 winners and 17 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 24-minute contest. Alcaraz needed only about a half-hour more than that for a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Giulio Zeppieri, an Italian qualifier who is ranked 310th. But 2024 U.S. Open semifinalist and No. 9 seed Emma Navarro lost to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Rafael Nadal says he is content in retirement and hasn’t picked up a racket in 6 months

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is content in retirement. He says he hasn’t swung a tennis racket in the six months since the final match of his remarkable career. Eventually, he figures, he will do so again, if for no other reason than to prepare for exhibition matches. But for now he’s fine taking time away from the court in retirement. He also was OK with realizing soon after walking away that he no longer felt the competitive streak that helped carry him to 22 Grand Slam titles. That total includes a remarkable 14 at the French Open, the site of a moving celebration of his excellence on Sunday.

Hurricanes go back to Frederik Andersen in net for Game 4 of East finals against Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes switched starting goalies again for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, going back to Frederik Andersen for Monday night’s win-or-else game against the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Andersen started Games 1 and 2, getting pulled after the second period of Game 2. He stopped only 27 of 36 shots in those five periods, and the Hurricanes went to Pyotr Kochetkov to finish Game 2 and then play Game 3.

French Open: Naomi Osaka exits in the first round with a loss to Paula Badosa

PARIS (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has lost in the French Open’s first round to 10th-seeded Paula Badosa 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-4. Osaka finished with 54 unforced errors on Monday. That is exactly twice as many as Badosa. The Spaniard’s best showing at a major was a semifinal run at the Australian Open in January and she made the quarterfinals at Roland-Garros in 2021. Osaka is a two-time title winner at both the U.S. Open and Australian Open on hard courts and a former No. 1-ranked player. But she has never produced her best results on the red clay used in Paris.

Ohtani faces hitters for 1st time since elbow surgery, throws 22 pitches of live BP at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani took a significant step Sunday toward making his pitching debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-way superstar faced hitters for the first time since elbow surgery, throwing 22 pitches at Citi Field about 4 1/2 hours before launching a leadoff homer in a 3-1 loss to the New York Mets. With dozens of reporters watching from the stands, Ohtani threw to five batters in a simulated setting — including teammates Hyeseong Kim and Dalton Rushing. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and pitching coach Mark Prior watched closely from the field. Ohtani isn’t expected to pitch in a major league game until after the All-Star break.

Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid score 2 each as Oilers dominate Stars 6-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added two goals and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 6-1 on Sunday, taking a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference final series. Evan Bouchard, with a goal and an assist, and John Klingberg also scored for the Oilers, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added three assists. Stuart Skinner made 33 saves in the Edmonton net. Jason Robertson scored for the Stars, who are hoping to avoid being knocked out in the third round by the Oilers for a second consecutive season. Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots.

Trackhouse Racing looks to bridge gap with big race teams. It took a big step with Coca-Cola 600 win

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Trackhouse Racing has won nine Cup Series races since opening in 2021. None as big as Sunday night’s. Ross Chastain became the first driver since Bobby Allison 56 years ago to win a Cup Series race from an official starting position of last when he passed William Byron with six laps remaining to win the Coca-Cola 600, giving team owner Justin Marks his first crown jewel win. In a time when the Cup Series seems largely dominated by Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske, the little guys got a much-needed win.

Athletics and Rays have struggled in the minor league ballparks that are their temporary homes

Two big league teams are playing in minor league ballparks this season. Tampa Bay was forced out of Tropicana Field after damage caused by Hurricane Milton. So the Rays are playing home games at the Yankees’ spring training base in Tampa. The Athletics left Oakland and are spending at least three seasons at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento before moving to a planned ballpark in Las Vegas. So far, these temporary venues don’t seem to be helping in the win column. The A’s and Rays are the only two teams in the major leagues that have a winning record on the road and a losing record at home.

