AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:31 p.m. EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy finally has a Masters green jacket after a roller-coaster day at Augusta National. In so many ways, that final round resembled his last 11 years trying to get the one major he didn’t have. He looks brilliant at times. And then he makes a mess. That’s how it was going for McIlroy on one of the wildest final rounds at the Masters. What makes him most proud is the way he kept bouncing back. Just like he kept coming back for more after each major disappointment. McIlroy is one of only six players with the career Grand Slam.

Play-in time: Magic-Hawks, Warriors-Grizzlies on Tuesday, Bulls-Heat and Kings-Mavs on Wednesday

The fifth full season of the NBA’s play-in tournament starts Tuesday. No. 7 Orlando hosts No. 8 Atlanta in the Eastern Conference, and No. 7 Golden State hosts No. 8 Memphis in the Western Conference. The winners of those games make the playoffs. The Magic-Hawks winner earns the chance to play Boston and the Warriors-Grizzlies winner will be off to play Houston. The tournament continues Wednesday with two elimination games. Miami goes to Chicago and Dallas goes to Sacramento. The losers of Wednesday’s games are eliminated.

Phoenix Suns fire coach Mike Budenholzer after one dismal season with high-priced roster

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have parted ways with veteran coach Mike Budenholzer following one dismal season that featured a fast start before a maddening slide for a high-priced roster that included Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The Suns made the unsurprising announcement on Monday, one day after the franchise finished with a 36-46 record which put them 11th in the Western Conference. They lost nine of their last 10 games, failing to qualify for the play-in tournament. The team says “competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season.”

Pelicans fire basketball operations chief David Griffin after an injury-plagued 21-61 season

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have fired basketball operations chief David Griffin. The move ends a six-year chapter during which the club drafted former Duke star Zion Williamson but still struggled to win consistently with three different coaches. Griffin leaves his post a day after a 115-100 loss to Oklahoma City that extended the club’s season-ending skid to seven games. The Pelicans’ 21-61 record was fourth worst in the NBA this season and was the franchise’s second-worst mark since arriving in New Orleans in 2002. The Pelicans qualified for postseason play the previous three seasons but never won a first-round series.

Paige Bueckers is ready for her WNBA closeup as she is set to get drafted No. 1 by the Dallas Wings

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers is ready to move on from college to the WNBA. The versatile UConn star is the odds-on favorite to become the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings when the league holds its annual draft at The Shed in New York on Monday night. Bueckers will have plenty of company, especially with the WNBA having its first expansion team in 17 years in the Golden State Valkyries making their debut draft selection at No. 5 overall. The first round will feature 12 picks with 13 in each of the final two rounds.

Cam Ward leads talented group of players who went from hidden gems to top NFL draft prospects

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Quarterback Cam Ward might be the first name off this year’s NFL draft board. Five years ago, he was pretty much off everybody’s radar outside of West Columbia, Texas. Ward took the only scholarship offer he had coming out of high school and turned it into a record-breaking college career that has made him the frontrunner to be the No. 1 overall pick April 24. He’s hardly the only hidden gem-turned-top-prospect in the draft. The others include Cam Skattebo of Arizona State and Harold Fannin Jr. of Bowling Green and players such as David Walker of Central Arkansas and Carson Schwesinger of UCLA.

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley enters transfer portal, AP source says

South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley is officially in the transfer portal, according to a person with access to it. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. Fulwiley has a “do not contact” designation, which most likely means she already has a strong idea where she will transfer to. The 5-foot-10 sophomore guard was the Southeastern Conference Sixth Player of the Year and helped the Gamecocks reach the national championship game, where they lost to UConn. She averaged 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in her two seasons at the school.

Tommy Helms, a Reds second baseman who later managed in Pete Rose’s place in 1988-89, dies at 83

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tommy Helms, the slick-fielding infielder for the Cincinnati Reds who was the 1966 NL Rookie of the Year and had two short stints as the team’s manager, has died. He was 83. The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum said Helms’ wife, Cathy, told the organization that her husband died on Sunday in Cincinnati. The cause of death was not provided. Helms was known more for his glove than his bat in 1,435 games over 14 seasons. He was an All-Star in 1967-68 and won Gold Gloves as the National League’s top-fielding second baseman in 1970-71.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin renew rivalry at Bristol with their seventh 1-2 finish

Kyle Larson fended off several challenges for the lead by Denny Hamlin as they ran in the top two positions for 251 of 500 laps at Bristol Motor Speedway. In the seventh 1-2 finish in NASCAR’s best current rivalry, it was the first time Larson emerged on top of Hamlin, whose two-race win streak was snapped. That was a point Larson gleefully made while celebrating on the frontstretch, saying “we hate to see him win, as I’m sure you guys do, too.” Larson is ranked second and Hamlin third in NASCAR advanced metrics that evaluate drivers on passing, defense, speed, restarts and pit stops.

Real Madrid needs epic Champions League comeback. Barcelona and PSG are flying post-Messi and Mbappe

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal hold such commanding leads in their Champions League quarterfinals that a place in the last four looks all but certain. Don’t be so sure. European club soccer’s most prestigious competition has a habit of upsetting the odds. Barcelona and PSG have very recent memories of how quickly things can change. Barcelona was 4-2 up on aggregate against PSG early in the second leg of last year’s quarterfinals – only to lose 6-4. In 2017 PSG led a round of 16 game between the two 4-0 after the first leg in Paris to famously lose 6-1 at Camp Nou. Part of what makes the Champions League such compelling viewing is the fragility of even the most commanding leads.

