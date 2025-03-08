AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:23 p.m. EST

Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy is arrested in Texas on a family violence assault charge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy has been arrested on a felony domestic violence charge in Texas. Williamson County online jail records show Worthy was arrested Friday by deputies and held in the county jail on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded, or choking in common terms. Williamson County includes parts of Austin, where Worthy played college football at the University of Texas. The charge is a third-degree felony. In a statement, Worthy’s attorneys say their client is innocent of the charge against him.

Nikola Jokic makes NBA history with 30-20-20 triple-double in Nuggets’ OT win over Suns

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic sat in front of his locker, calmly scrolling through his phone, seemingly unimpressed that 30 minutes earlier he made NBA history. The three-time NBA MVP had the league’s first 30-20-20 triple-double in the Denver Nuggets’ 149-141 overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Jokic had 31 points, 21 rebounds and a career-high 22 assists. Said Jokic: “It’s not supposed go that way.”,” Jokic said. “I was talking to (Aaron Gordon) and he said to me, ‘That was a quiet 30 points.’ I didn’t do anything special, just seemed like everyone was in flow.” Jokic tied his franchise record with his 29th triple-double of the season and has 149 in his career.

Raiders acquire quarterback Geno Smith from Seahawks for a 3rd-round pick, AP source says

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Geno Smith is heading to the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the trade who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the deal and said the Raiders are sending the Seattle Seahawks a third-round pick for Smith. The 34-year-old, two-time Pro Bowl quarterback reunites with new Raiders coach Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the Seahawks will seek a new starter. Smith threw for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns with 15 interceptions last season.

Sellers and Rantanen are among the NHL trade deadline winners. Hurricanes and Boeser are some losers

Sellers around the NHL from Philadelphia to San Jose, Mikko Rantanen and the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers were winners at the trade deadline. The Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver’s Brock Boeser and the July 1 free agent frenzy were among the losers. The path to the Eastern Conference final also has cracked wide open for the Washington Capitals. But there will also be one top team in the Atlantic Division and another in the Central that gave up significant assets and is guaranteed to lose in the first round of the playoffs.

Sweet Sixteen: Liverpool’s lead in Premier League grows to 16 points as ailing Man City loses again

Liverpool’s lead in the Premier League has grown to 16 points and Mohamed Salah’s lead in the Golden Boot contest is up to seven goals. Both races are turning into a procession after Salah converted two second-half penalties for his 26th and 27th goals of the campaign to clinch a 3-1 win for Liverpool at home to last-placed Southampton. It seems a matter of when, not if, Liverpool secures its record-tying 20th English top-flight championship even if second-placed Arsenal has two games in hand. Manchester City lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest and has a fight on its hands just to finish in the Champions League positions. Erling Haaland remains stuck on 20 goals and is struggling to be the league’s top scorer for the third straight season.

Brad Marchand plays for the Florida Panthers. It’s a move that the Panthers never saw coming

Aleksander Barkov looked across the Florida Panthers’ locker room on Saturday morning and noticed a new addition. A nameplate over a locker bearing the name Brad Marchand. A guy who always played like he hated Florida will soon be in uniform for Florida, after a stunning trade at the NHL’s deadline Friday brought Marchand — who was captain of the Boston Bruins — to the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers. Marchand played 64 games against the Panthers including postseasons, fifth-most of all active players.

Ayumu Hirano, the Olympic champion snowboarder, has a new, more important title: dad

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The biggest life-changer in snowboard champion Ayumu Hirano’s life since he won an Olympic gold medal is that he became a father. That, as much as triple corks or big airs, has been his focus over the last few months, and it doesn’t figure to change much, even as he ramps up for the Olympics next year. Hirano is competing this week at the debut of The Snow League, a new pro snowboarder circuit being fronted by Shaun White. The Japanese star says his main goal before the Olympics is to perfect his entire trip down the halfpipe so that his biggest tricks will stand out even more.

A diaper dandy? NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart ready to take steps in NHRA and fatherhood

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New dad Tony Stewart insists he’s ready to change his first diaper. But it needs to happen “in the right situation.” His wife, fellow drag racer Leah Pruett, rolls her eyes and shakes her head as the NASCAR Hall of Famer calls himself “still undefeated” when it comes to facing one of parenthood’s many daunting — and sometimes dirtiest — duties. Stewart and Pruett welcomed their first child, Dominic James Stewart, in November. And the baby boy has been along for the ride ever since. Stewart and Pruett provided a glimpse into their new normal Friday.

NBA-leading Cavaliers win 13th straight game, rallying to edge Hornets 118-117

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points and the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers rallied for their 13th straight victory, 118-117 over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. Darius Garland added 20 points to help the Cavaliers improve to 53-10. Evan Mobley scored 19 points, De’Andre Hunter had 15, Jarrett Allen 14 and Sam Merrill 12. Miles Bridges scored 46 points for Charlotte. His shot from halfcourt at the buzzer was off the mark. The Hornets have lost nine straight to fall to 14-48. Cleveland led 67-54 early in the second half and was up 87-83 after three quarters. Charlotte rallied with a 21-8 run for a 104-95 lead with 5:41 to play. The Cavaliers responded by outscoring the Hornets 25-15 to end the game.

Mark Cuban tells Dallas TV station he would have asked for more in return for Doncic

DALLAS (AP) — Former Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban says he wouldn’t have traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers without receiving much more in return. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has come under heavy criticism after sending Doncic to the Lakers in a shocking three-team deal on Feb. 1 that sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round draft pick to Dallas. The Lakers have put themselves in position to be title contenders and the Mavericks are in danger of missing the playoffs after Davis and then Kyrie Irving were injured.

