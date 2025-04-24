AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:29 p.m. EDT

Long wait is over for Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and other draft prospects about to join the NFL

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cam Ward, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and 12 other prospects will walk the red carpet at Lambeau Field before going backstage at the NFL draft theater to wait for their name to be called Thursday night. All their hard work paid off. It’s time to enjoy the moment before joining their new teams to work even harder. Ward shouldn’t wait long. The Tennessee Titans are poised to select the Miami quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. Hunter, the two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner from Colorado, is likely heading to the Cleveland Browns with the second pick. Carter, a premier edge rusher out of Penn State, is a favorite to go third to the New York Giants.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is ready for more celebratory hugs that can turn into heavy lifting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Nobody lifts more weight at the NFL draft than Commissioner Roger Goodell. His celebratory hugs with excited first-round picks originated 15 years ago and endured through his back surgery last year. Some players squeeze Goodell so hard they end up lifting him up in the air. Sometimes, the roles get reversed and Goodell does all the carrying. That’s hard work for a 66-year-old man, even one who is in shape. Last year, Goodell had surgery on his back a few weeks before the draft. He walking around gingerly in the days leading up to it and his chiropractor joined him in Detroit. He just had his one-year checkup after back surgery and is cleared for lift-off.

Former Phillies slugger Ryan Howard makes pitch for Negro Leagues Baseball Museum expansion

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies slugger Ryan Howard and San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt announced their plans Thursday to join the Negro Leagues’ “Pitch for the Future” in bringing greater awareness to the legacy of the Negro Leagues with a museum expansion. The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is fundraising for a new 30,000-square-foot facility and campus, aimed at advancing the museum’s mission of preserving the rich history of Negro Leagues baseball and its impact on social progress in the United States. The museum in Kansas City, Missouri, is trying to raise $30 million and open in 2027.

Alcaraz blames ‘demanding sport’ for Madrid withdrawal but should be fit for French Open

MADRID (AP) — Home-crowd favorite Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Madrid Open because of muscle injuries. The third-ranked Spaniard says he doesn’t want to risk making things worse ahead of the French Open. Alcaraz says he has not fully recovered from the upper leg ailment that bothered him during the Barcelona Open final last Sunday. He also says he has a left leg injury. His first appearance at the Caja Magica in the Spanish capital was scheduled for Saturday. Alcaraz is a two-time champion in Madrid, having won in 2022 and 2023. The third-ranked Alcaraz was the second seed and in the same half of the draw as Novak Djokovic.

WNBA training camps opening. Here’s why not every draft pick will make her team’s roster

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA training camps are set to open this weekend and there’s no doubt that No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers is primed for a pro career in the league. Not all 38 selections from this year’s draft will have such assurances. The WNBA has potentially 156 coveted roster spots among 13 teams. Other options for pro careers in women’s basketball either in the U.S. or overseas are scarce. Teams can have up to 12 players on their rosters if they fit under the league’s salary cap, but most franchises carry only 11.

NBA great Jason Kidd joins ownership group of Premier League soccer club Everton

NBA great Jason Kidd has entered the soccer world by joining the ownership group of English Premier League club Everton. The Hall of Fame point guard and current Dallas Mavericks coach says he is “honored” to join Roundhouse Capital Holdings, which is part of the Friedkin Group that took control of Everton last year. The group also owns Italian team Roma. Everton executive chairman Marc Watts says Kidd’s “knowledge and winning mentality will be an incredible resource” for a nine-time English champion which is without a major trophy since 1995 and has been battling relegation in recent years. Watts says Kidd “is a respected leader and household name for many sports fans.”

Jamie Vardy leaving Leicester after 13 years and club hails its ‘greatest ever player’

Jamie Vardy is leaving Leicester following its relegation from the Premier League to end the striker’s 13-year stay at a club he famously helped to win the English title in 2016. Leicester says the 38-year-old former England international will depart at the end of the season. The announcement came two days after Vardy took to social media to express his “anger and sadness” at a season he described as a “total embarrassment.” Leicester was consigned to relegation with five matches to spare. Vardy will go down as a Premier League great. He has 143 goals to put himself at No. 15 on the competition’s all-time list and once netted in a record 11 straight games.

Judge delays $2.8 billion NCAA settlement to address roster limit concerns. Attorneys warn of chaos

The judge overseeing the sprawling $2.8 billion antitrust lawsuit settlement involving the NCAA and the nation’s five largest conferences has delayed final approval of the plan until it is modified to address concerns about roster limits. U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken signaled she is ready to approve the rest of the settlement but wants both sides to come up with a way to not harm current athletes who will lose their spots on teams. The settlement calls for scholarship limits to be replaced by roster limits. Some attorneys argued that Wilken’s order could throw college sports into chaos.

Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael dies at 67 after battle with ALS

CHICAGO (AP) — Steve McMichael, a star defensive tackle on the Chicago Bears’ famed 1985 Super Bowl championship team, has died following a battle with ALS. He was 67. McMichael’s publicist, Betsy Shepherd, told The Associated Press that he died Wednesday afternoon. McMichael had a larger-than-life personality that made him a fixture in the Windy City for decades and a natural for professional wrestling. He was a two-time All-Pro and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. He ranks second to Richard Dent on the Bears’ career sacks list. McMichael revealed in April 2021 that he was battling ALS.

