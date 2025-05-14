AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:28 a.m. EDT

Pacers eliminate top-seeded Cavaliers 114-105, advance to the Eastern Conference Finals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 31 points, Pascal Siakam added 21 and the Indiana Pacers advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals with a 114-105 victory over Cleveland, eliminating the top-seeded Cavaliers in five games. Donovan Mitchell, who missed the second half of Sunday’s game due to a sprained left ankle, led Cleveland with 35 points. Evan Mobley added 24 points and 11 rebounds. The fourth-seeded Pacers will now await the winner of the matchup between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. New York has a 3-1 advantage in the series with Game 5 on Thursday night in Boston.

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 31 as Thunder beat Nuggets 112-105 and take 3-2 lead in West semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to beat the Denver Nuggets 112-105 and go up 3-2 in their Western Conference semifinal series. Oklahoma City overcame a 44-point, 15-rebound night from Denver’s Nikola Jokic. The Thunder can clinch the series on Thursday in Denver. Gilgeous-Alexander made 12 of 23 field goals and had seven assists. He led six Thunder players in double figures. Jokic made 17 of 25 field goals. Denver’s Jamal Murray scored 28 points, but he made just 10 of 27 shots.

MLB reinstates Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson, making them Hall of Fame eligible

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson were reinstated by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Tuesday, making both eligible for the sport’s Hall of Fame after their careers were tarnished by gambling scandals. Rose’s permanent ban was lifted eight months after his death and comes a day before the Cincinnati Reds will honor baseball’s career hits leader with Pete Rose Night. Manfred announced Tuesday that he was changing the league’s policy on permanent ineligibility, saying bans would expire after death. Under the Hall of Fame’s current rules, it appears the earliest Rose or Jackson could be inducted would be in 2028.

Mikael Granlund gets 1st career playoff hat trick as Stars beat top-seeded Jets for 3-1 series lead

DALLAS (AP) — Mikael Granlund had his first career playoff hat trick, Jake Oettinger stopped 31 shots and the Dallas Stars beat Winnipeg 3-1 to take a 3-1 series series lead over the top seed in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Dallas’ first chance to advance to the West final for the third year in a row comes Thursday night in Winnipeg. Mikko Rantanen had the primary assist on Granlund’s tiebreaking goal. Granlund got the hat trick on an assist from Miro Heiskanen, playing his first game since Jan. 28.

Tatum to miss remainder of playoffs after Achilles tendon surgery, imperiling Celtics’ repeat hopes

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics say star Jayson Tatum had surgery to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon that will sideline him for the remainder of the playoffs. The Celtics announced the extent of Tatum’s injury and the surgery on Tuesday. They did not give a timetable for his return but said a full recovery was expected. The injury, which the 27-year-old, six-time All-Star suffered late in the Celtics’ 121-113 Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday, puts both the hopes of the defending champions repeating and Tatum’s playing status for next season in doubt.

Injuries are becoming the story of the NBA playoffs. And not even the game’s stars are safe

These are the NBA playoffs of survival, where not even the stars are safe. The latest huge blow to this postseason: Jayson Tatum was wheeled off Monday night, his season over and now his 2025-26 season with the Boston Celtics in doubt because of a torn Achilles. Golden State’s Stephen Curry may run out of time before his injured hamstring allows him to play again. Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell is dealing with an ankle issue. If the Los Angeles Lakers’ season had gone any deeper, LeBron James would have been sidelined with a knee sprain. And Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard tore his Achilles.

Panthers vice chairman Doug Cifu suspended by NHL over comments on social media

The NHL has suspended Florida Panthers vice chairman and alternate governor Doug Cifu from any involvement with the team or the league, doing so in response to inappropriate posts on Cifu’s now-shuttered social media account. Cifu, in posts on X, got into a back-and-forth with a Toronto fan on Sunday night, the fan starting the exchange by comparing hits by Florida players in this ongoing series against the Maple Leafs to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. The league says “the NHL has concluded that Mr. Cifu’s X posts were unacceptable and inappropriate.”

Connecticut Sun exploring all options, including sale of franchise according to team president

The Connecticut Sun are looking at all options for the franchise’s future, including a potential sale, team president Jen Rizzotti said Tuesday. The team is owned by the Mohegan Tribe, which runs the casino where the team has played since 2003. The Tribe bought the franchise for $10 million and relocated it from Orlando that year. The Connecticut franchise was the first in the league to be run by a non-NBA owner and also became the first to turn a profit.

WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson is fueled by the Aces falling short last season

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A’ja Wilson went into last season trying to prove she was indeed the WNBA’s best player even if MVP voters thought otherwise in 2023. She then went out and put together one of the best performances in league history. The problem is her teammates didn’t all come along. The two-time defending champion Aces never quite found their game and eventually were eliminated by eventual winner New York in the semifinals. As satisfying as last season was individually for Wilson, failing to meet Las Vegas’ high team standards sticks with her. And that same drive that fueled her last season remains.

Golf waited 25 years for the latest career Grand Slam. How long will the next one take?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Now that Rory McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam with his Masters victory, the question becomes who might be next. Jordan Spieth is the obvious answer because all he needs is the PGA Championship. It was different when Tiger Woods won the career slam at 24 in 2000 because no one else had more than two majors. Now it’s Spieth and 54-year-old Phil Mickelson, who needs the U.S. Open. If not Spieth now, what the next three majors could provide is a chance for Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa or Xander Schauffele to join the list of players on the cusp.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.