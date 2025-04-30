AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:26 p.m. EDT

NFL fines Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich following prank call to Shedeur Sanders

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have been fined $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been fined $100,000 as the result of Ulbrich’s son participating in a prank call to Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft. The NFL has confirmed the fines for the roles by the Falcons and Ulbrich in failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL draft. The Falcons, who disclosed the role of Ulbrich’s 21-year-old son Jax in the prank call Friday as Sanders was waiting for his name to be called in the draft, said Wednesday they accept the discipline from the league.

Giannis Antetokounmpo enters this offseason with a big question awaiting him. Stay or go?

Giannis Antetokounmpo had to have known the question was coming. “Do you think that you can still win that second championship here in Milwaukee after a third straight first-round exit?” It was a more than fair question posed to the Bucks star after the Bucks’ season ended in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. Antetokounmpo is surely asking himself the same question right about now. Antetokounmpo didn’t have a public answer for it following the 119-118 overtime, season-ending loss in Game 5 of Round 1 against Indiana. He probably doesn’t have a private answer to it, either. But he needs that answer sometime over the coming days or weeks.

A legacy of hope and laughter for Gaudreau brothers as family, friends and hockey community grieves

WESTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — The families of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau are still grieving their deaths last August after they were hit by a suspected drunken driver in New Jersey on the eve of their sister’s wedding. Through strides big and small — from births and hockey tributes and a new foundation — the family has found a legacy they hope will last by fund-raising for a new playground fundraising at the family’s beloved school. Jane Gaudreau looks ahead to the days when children will laugh and play with her sons looking down from above.

PWHL selects Seattle for 2nd expansion franchise. Plans to add another 2 by 2026-27, AP source says

The PWHL will expand to eight teams next season by adding Seattle as its second expansion franchise alongside Vancouver. The two teams provides the PWHL a major foothold in the Pacific Northwest. The Associated Press has learned that the women’s hockey league also plans to grow to 10 teams for its 2026-27 season. That comes after feedback received during its eight-month expansion search in which the PWHL considered more than 20 markets.

She’s in charge: At the F1 Miami Grand Prix, many top executive roles are held by women

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For the Miami Grand Prix, someone is charge of all the strategic planning and the budget. Someone else oversees the construction of 163 temporary buildings needed for race weekend. Someone else designs the seating areas and keeps track of all the food and beverage needs. Someone else makes sure that the rich and famous have everything they need and want, from the right drink to the right kind of throw pillow. These jobs make the race happen. And in Miami, they’re all being done by women.

Barcelona’s attack faces Inter defense in Champions League semifinals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s high-scoring attack will face Inter Milan’s stingy defense in the opening game of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday. Barcelona has the best attack in the competition with 37 goals scored. The Italian visitors have allowed just five goals and kept a tournament-best eight clean sheets. Hansi Flick’s Barcelona is as confident as can be after beating Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. Inter arrives to Spain on a rare slump. Simone Inzaghi’s side has lost three straight games without scoring a single goal for the first time in 13 years.

Swiatek recovers from 0-6 loss in first set to beat Keys in ‘weirdest’ match in Madrid quarterfinals

MADRID (AP) — Iga Swiatek has recovered from losing the first six games of the match to defeat Madison Keys 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 and stay on track to defend her title at the Madrid Open. Swiatek was overpowered by Keys early in their quarterfinal but eventually found a way to rally past the fifth-ranked American on center court. Swiatek says “it was one of the weirdest matches” she’s ever played. It was the first meeting between the two since Swiatek squandered a match point in the semifinals of the Australian Open that was won by Keys.

What makes a Kentucky Derby champion? Big hearts, immense lungs and powerful legs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — At the 151st Kentucky Derby, a global spotlight will shine on equine athleticism. It’s the subject of a growing body of research. On display at Saturday’s Derby will be the speed and agility of these 1,000-pound animals. Studies show that a constellation of characteristics are behind the horses’ athletic ability. That includes big hearts, immense lung capacity, robust musculoskeletal systems and long, thin legs. All of that helped horses survive in the wild. Experts say it all stems from their evolution as an animal of prey. Horses honed skills like running, jumping and pulling as humans bred and trained them for various purposes over millennia. And the relationship between humans and horses helped shape history.

How a fighter pilot’s mental techniques helped tiny Bodø/Glimt reach the Europa League semifinals

The transformation of Bodø/Glimt from an unheralded Norwegian team located inside the Arctic Circle to one of the fairytale stories of European soccer has been underpinned by a fighter pilot who developed mental techniques for his squadron before bombing missions. Bjørn Mannsverk is a former Royal Norwegian air force squadron leader. He joined the club’s backroom staff in 2017 after its relegation to Norway’s second tier. He was tasked with changing the outlook of a group of players prone to “a collective mental breakdown.” Bodø/Glimt is now consistently the top team in Norway and has become the first Norwegian club to reach the semifinals of a European competition. It plays Tottenham in the Europa League’s last four.

NHL players are all about pregame routine, whether it’s naps, walking the dog or eating same meal

Before games, Dallas forward Matt Duchene has an identical routine. He blocks out a two-hour window for a nap, eats the same meal of pasta and salmon and spends time reviewing notes he’s made in his journal. Like many NHL players and coaches, Duchene’s just a creature of habit. Little pregame rituals and routines that help them slip into the proper frame of mind for that big game. These familiar patterns can be sleep- or food-related. Or revolve around the way they warm up. Or how they tinker with their hockey sticks. Or be as simple as taking their dog for a walk. Be careful, though, to lump all of these in with superstitions.

