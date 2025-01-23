AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:25 a.m. EST

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn agrees to terms with Jets to be their head coach

The New York Jets and Aaron Glenn have agreed to terms on making the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator their head coach. Glenn oversaw the Lions’ defense the past four years and beat out 15 other candidates for the job as the Jets went through an extensive search. And they ended up choosing one of their former players. Glenn was a first-round draft pick in 1994 who was mentored by Bill Parcells, became one of the Jets’ best playmakers and developed into a well-respected and highly sought coach.

Heat suspend Jimmy Butler again, this time 2 games for missing flight and ‘insubordinate conduct’

Jimmy Butler has been suspended by the Miami Heat for the second time in three weeks, this time for two games. The team says it suspended Butler for what it described as a continued pattern of disregard of team rules and conduct detrimental to the team. It came after Butler missed the Heat’s flight to Miami on Wednesday. Butler was earlier suspended for seven games for conduct detrimental to the team. He has told the Heat in recent weeks that he wants a trade. The new suspension adds to the possibility Butler has played his last game for Miami.

Patrick Mahomes on whether NFL officials favor the Chiefs: ‘The referees are doing their best’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes does not believe NFL officials are calling games to help his team win. That has been the national discourse following last week’s divisional-round matchup with Houston, in which the Texans were twice penalized for hits on the two-time NFL MVP. Yet most statistical breakdowns show that the opponents of Kansas City have benefited from flags than the Chiefs have over the years, including in games that come down to the wire. Asked whether he believes the Chiefs are getting more than their share of flags, Mahomes replied: “I don’t feel that way.”

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke is out, clearing a path for Shad Khan to make another run at Liam Coen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — General manager Trent Baalke is out in Jacksonville after the Jaguars failed to land second interviews with three of their top coaching candidates. Owner Shad Khan fired Baalke hours after Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen withdrew his name for consideration for the Jaguars job and agreed to a new contract with the Buccaneers. Coen had been scheduled to interview with the Jaguars on Wednesday. No one should be surprised to see Khan take another run at Coen with Baalke out of the picture. Ethan Waugh will serve as interim general manager.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores career-high 54 in Thunder’s 123-114 win over Jazz

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 54 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Utah Jazz 123-114. Gilgeous-Alexander made 17 of 35 field goals and 17 of 18 free throws to surpass his previous career best of 45 points. He also had eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. Jalen Williams added 25 points for the Thunder, who are tied with Cleveland for the league’s best record at 36-7. John Collins had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Collin Sexton had 18 points and nine assists, and Walker Kessler had 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Jazz, who lost their fourth straight.

Ludvig Aberg cards an opening-round 63 for a 2-shot lead at the Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ludvig Aberg shot a 9-under 63 for a two-shot lead over Danny Walker and Hayden Springer in the opening round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Aberg took a first-round lead on the PGA Tour for the first time after posting the best opening-round score of his short career. The 25-year-old Walker was outstanding in his fourth career PGA Tour start, posting the opening day’s best round on the tougher South Course. Walker and Springer finished one shot in front of Zach Johnson, Zac Blair, Aldrich Potgieter and Lanto Griffin.

Pro Picks: Sticking with the preseason prediction of an Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch

Familiar foes are facing off in the conference championship games in the NFL playoffs. Patrick Mahomes and the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for the fourth time in the past five postseasons. The Chiefs have won all three playoff matchups, including the AFC championship game four years ago. The Bills ended Kansas City’s bid for a perfect season with a 30-21 victory in Week 11. Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders visit Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game. The NFC East rivals split their season series, each winning at home.

Winter storm causes rescheduling of NBA and college games across the South

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The NBA and multiple college basketball conferences postponed games in response to winter weather that broke snowfall records in some southern states and coated others with a mix of snow and ice. Wednesday night’s NBA contest between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Pelicans was called off a day after the storm dumped about a foot of snow in New Orleans. LSU’s fifth-ranked women’s basketball team was unable to fly on Wednesday to South Carolina. So the Southeastern Conference chose to postpone the Tigers’ game at the No. 2 Gamecocks from Thursday until Friday evening. The Sun Belt conference also changed tip-off times for four men’s basketball games.

Ohtani informed the Los Angeles Dodgers they had landed prized Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers have introduced prized Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, who agreed to a minor league contract with a $6.5 million signing bonus. The 23-year-old right-hander whose fastball tops 100 mph was introduced Wednesday. He joins fellow Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the Dodgers in a signing many baseball executives long expected. Sasaki had until Thursday to finalize a contract. He donned a No. 11 jersey over his shirt and blue tie during a news conference outside the stadium.

‘Best rookie year of all time?’ Jayden Daniels has the Commanders a win away from the Super Bowl

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels is getting praised around the league after leading the Washington Commanders to the NFC championship game against the odds and expectations. Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said the rookie quarterback doesn’t play like this is his first season as a pro. Houston’s C.J. Stroud called it the best rookie season in NFL history. Daniels remains the same player he was when he first stepped on the field for spring workouts. He’s now one victory away from becoming the first rookie QB to take a team to the Super Bowl.

