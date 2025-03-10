AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:25 a.m. EDT

Bills reward Allen with new contract after NFL MVP season. Deal is worth $330M, AP source says

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — NFL MVP Josh Allen was rewarded with a contract extension worth $330 million, with an NFL record $250 million of it guaranteed, which makes him among the league’s highest-paid players. The Buffalo Bills announced the agreement, while two people with knowledge of the deal revealed the contract’s value to The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the Bills did not release that figure, which was first reported by ESPN.com. The new contract adds two years to Allen’s contract and locks the 28-year-old in through the 2030 season. The extension comes following Allen’s seventh NFL season in which he became the Bills third player to earn NFL MVP.

Myles Garrett becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $40 million per year

Myles Garrett is staying in Cleveland after the Browns gave him a record four-year contract extension that makes the four-time All-Pro edge rusher the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. A person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press that Garrett’s deal includes $122.8 million guaranteed, an average annual salary of $40 million with a total value of $204.8 million. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms weren’t announced. Garrett, the 2023 AP Defensive Player of the Year, had asked for a trade last month but the Browns were adamant about keeping the 29-year-old star in Cleveland.

Ovechkin scores 886th career goal into an empty net to move 9 back of breaking Gretzky’s NHL record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 886th career goal into an empty net to move nine back of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record. Ovechkin backhanded the puck in from center ice to seal the Washington Capitals’ 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken that extended their winning streak to four games. The 39-year-old’s 33rd goal of the season was also the 1,600th point of his two-decade career. Ovechkin remains on pace to pass Gretzky’s mark of 894 that long seemed unapproachable before the end of this season.

Cavaliers rely on scoring balance to beat Bucks 112-100 for 14th consecutive victory

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Max Strus had 17 points to lead a balanced scoring attack as the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 112-100 for their 14th consecutive victory. The Cavs became just the second team to win 14 straight while scoring at least 110 points in each of those games. The 1985-86 Boston Celtics also accomplished the feat. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while moving into 50th place on the NBA’s career scoring list.

Russell Henley with a late charge and a big eagle wins Bay Hill for biggest career win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Russell Henley has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the biggest victory of his career. And he might not have seen this one coming. Henley was three shots behind Collin Morikawa with five holes to play at Bay Hill when everything changed so suddenly. There was a two-shot swing on the 14th hole when Henley made birdie and Morikawa made bogey. And on the par-5 16th, Henley chipped in from some 50 feet away for eagle to take the lead. He closed with two pars for a 70 and a one-shot victory over the hard-luck Morikawa.

DK Metcalf is leaving Seattle for Pittsburgh with a new deal in tow, AP sources say

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers finally have their established big-play wide receiver. The Seattle Seahawks are sending two-time Pro Bowler D.K. Metcalf to Pittsburgh for at least a second-round pick, two sources with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press. The sources spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official. Metcalf will receive a new five-year, $150 million contract in Pittsburgh. His exodus from Seattle comes during a tumultuous stretch for the Seahawks, which dealt quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

Buffalo Bills release NFL’s active sacks leader Von Miller in a salary cap-saving move

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills made the long-anticipated decision to release Von Miller, parting ways with the aging edge rusher whose contract proved too expensive for his dwindling playing time and production. The move allows the Bills to free up about $8.4 million in salary cap space. The figure comes close to matching how much Buffalo was projected to be over the limit before the NFL’s new year begins Wednesday. The Bills posted a picture of Miller with the words “Thank You Von” in making the announcement on their X account.

No. 11 Duke takes over after halftime to beat No. 7 NC State 76-62, win 1st ACC title since 2013

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Oluchi Okananwa had 22 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 11 Duke rally from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 7 N.C. State 76-62 for the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title. The win secured the Blue Devils’ first ACC title in a dozen years and their first under coach Kara Lawson. Okananwa was voted the tournament’s MVP after coming off the bench to match her career high for scoring. Ashlon Jackson also scored 22 points for the third-seeded Blue Devils. Aziaha James scored 18 points for the top-seeded Wolfpack. Duke shot 55.2% after halftime and held N.C. State to just 32.3%.

NC State fires coach Kevin Keatts a year after improbable ACC title and Final Four run

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — N.C. State has fired men’s basketball coach Kevin Keatts. That marks an abrupt end to an eight-year tenure and comes less than a year after the Wolfpack’s improbable run to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship and the Final Four. The school announced the move Sunday, a day after the Wolfpack closed a 12-19 season.

Ukrainian war veteran amputees learn adaptive skiing in Oregon

HOODOO SKI AREA, Ore. (AP) — A group of Ukrainian war veteran amputees have been in Oregon learning a form of adaptive skiing for people with one leg. Their lessons were partly organized by Oregon Adaptive Sports, a group that works to make sports more accessible to people with disabilities. The city of Corvallis has been sister cities with Uzhhorod in western Ukraine for over 30 years. Its sister city association hosted the veterans, some of whom have been recovering in Uzhhorod’s rehabilitation hospital. The goal is to improve the veterans’ physical and mental health and teach Ukrainian instructors how to use adaptive ski equipment so they can share that knowledge back home with the war-torn country’s thousands of amputees.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.